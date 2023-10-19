Popular Items

Pick 2 Meats & 2 Sides
$14.00

Choose your 2 favorite meats and 2 favorite sides 4oz of each, 16 oz total

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00

Juicy, tender, smoked pulled pork topped with house blend BBQ sauce

Pick 3 Meats & 3 Sides
$16.00

Choose your 3 favorite meats and 3 favorite sides 3 oz of each, 18 oz total Good for one big appetite or for sharing


Platters

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack
$28.00

Mouth-watering ribs smoked and cooked to perfection.

Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Rack
$15.00

Mouth-watering ribs smoked and cooked to perfection.

Baby Back Ribs - 4 total
$12.00

Mouth-watering ribs smoked and cooked to perfection.

5 Meat Sampler
$20.00

Have it all! Brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sweet sausage, and ribs.

1/2 Smoked Chicken
$15.00

Bone-in, meaty chicken smoked a bit and cooked to golden tenderness, smothered in BBQ sauce

CREATE A PLATTER

Pick 1 Meat & 1 Side
$12.00

Choose 1 of your favorite meats and 1 of your favorite sides 6oz of each, 12 oz total

Pick 2 Meats & 2 Sides
$14.00

Choose your 2 favorite meats and 2 favorite sides 4oz of each, 16 oz total

Pick 3 Meats & 3 Sides
$16.00

Choose your 3 favorite meats and 3 favorite sides 3 oz of each, 18 oz total Good for one big appetite or for sharing

Sandwiches

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00

Juicy, tender, smoked pulled pork topped with house blend BBQ sauce

Beef Brisket Sandwich
$14.00

Sliced juicy beef brisket with cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Philly Brisket Sandwich
$14.00

Sliced beef brisket topped with onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

3 Little Pigs
$13.00

Pulled pork, pork loin, and bacon topped with cheddar, tomato, and BBQ horsey mayo

Flaming Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.00

Smoked pulled chicken with house blend hot ranch sauce topped with bacon bits and ranch dressing

Smoked Meatloaf Burger Sandwich
$12.00

Premium ground beef smoked and cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Smoked Sweet Sausage Sandwich
$11.00

Mouth watering sausage with mozzarella, peppers, onions, jalapeños, and red sauce

Fish Sandwich W\ Side
$12.00

Atlantic cod, beautifully breaded and fried. Juicy and delicious. Shown with Mac & Cheese, but substitute for your favorite side.

Appetizers

Piggy Fries
$13.00

Fries topped with homemade cheese sauce, pulled pork, cheddar, bacon, ranch & BBQ sauce

Provolone Sticks w/Red Sauce
$7.00

Six battered sticks of gooey, stringy provolone served with a side of marinara sauce

Onion Rings w/Horsey Mayo Sauce
$7.00

A whole bunch of breaded, crispy onion rings deep fried to perfection served with our homemade horseradish mayonnaise

Wings

3 Chicken Wings
$10.00

Meaty and juicy chicken wings deep fried to a beautiful golden brown.

6 Chicken Wings
$16.00

Meaty and juicy chicken wings deep fried to a beautiful golden brown.

12 Chicken Wings
$28.00

Meaty and juicy chicken wings deep fried to a beautiful golden brown.

Speciality Dishes

Nachos
$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, diced onion & tomato -- served with side of sour cream and salsa

Mac Attack
$11.00

Cheese macaroni topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and BBQ sauce

The Potato Nator
$11.00

Baked potato topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, sour cream, and BBQ sauce

Lip Smackin' Mac
$11.00

Cheese macaroni topped with buffalo chicken, bacon bits, and ranch dressing

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese
$3.00

Creamy and so satisfying with a blend of 4 cheeses that'll knock your socks off

Side Corn Bread
$3.00

Homemade golden delight!

Side Smoked Baked Beans
$3.00

That's right we even smoke our beans, with the right touch of pork and spices

Side French Fries
$3.00

Perfectly deep-fried to golden brown crunchy perfection. Did I mention they're pretty perfect?

Side Onion Rings
$3.00

Crispy, crunchy, onion-y.

Side Plain Coleslaw
$3.00

Nothing plain about my delicious coleslaw. The right blend of cabbage, pickles & mayo.

Side Jalapeño Coleslaw
$3.00

Yeah, those jalapeños really add a nice bit of heat to our delicious coleslaw.

Soups

Chili - Cup
$4.00

Homemade blend of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, and my special blend of spices

Chili - Bowl
$5.00

Homemade blend of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, and my special blend of spices

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.00

Everyone loves our Mac & Cheese. Shown here with Cole Slaw, but pick whichever side you want from the list below.

Kids Pulled Pork Slider
$6.00

Very popular with the kids. Shown here with Mac & Cheese, but pick whichever side you want from the list below.

Kids Chicken Tenders
$6.00

The all-time children's favorite. Shown here with fries, but choose your favorite side.

Kids Hot Dog
$6.00

Very popular with the kids. Shown here with Mac & Cheese, but pick whichever side you want from the list below.

Desserts

Peach Cobbler
$5.00
Apple Cinnamon Cobbler
$5.00

Drinks

Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Cherry Pepsi
$2.00
Mtn Dew
$2.00
Orange Crush
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Raspberry Tea
$2.00
Peach Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Sierra Mist
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Diet Dew
$2.00
Gingerale
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00