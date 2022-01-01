Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Tacos Don Omar

46 Reviews

$$

1405 E Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Popular Items

Quesadillas*
Alambre*
Burritos*

FOOD

Tacos*

$2.50

Burritos*

$9.00

Quesadillas*

$9.00

Alambre*

$11.00

Sopes*

$9.50

Tortas*

$9.00

DRINKS

Jarritos

$2.00

Soda Can

$1.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Tacos

