Burgers
Tacos Don Omar
46 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Tacos
Location
1405 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party - 3448 42nd Ave S
No Reviews
3448 42nd Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurant
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
No Reviews
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant