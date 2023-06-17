BG picView gallery

Don Ramon Street Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

1561 FIRST AVE E

SHAKOPEE, MN 55379

Popular Items

Burrito Birria

$14.50

Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream

Street Tacos

soft corn tacos, with your choice of meat topped with onion, cilantro, served with rice, beans, limes, and salsas. Substitute with lettuce wraps

Food

Breakfast

Huevos Divorciados

$10.50

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

FaJita Omelet

$14.85

Spanish Omelet

$12.50

Veggie Omelet

$13.95

Breakfast Chilaquiles

$14.95

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.95

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.95

Croissant Chori Pollo

$8.99

Croissant Breakfast

$8.99

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

$12.95

Lunch Texas Fajitas

$15.95

Julio's Lunch Burrito

$11.95

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.95

Taco Loco

$10.95

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.00

Speedy Gonzales

$8.95

APPETIZERS

Quesa-Chimi

$17.95

Two minichimis, Teresa's jalapeño poppers, three mini quesadillas and three crunchy taquitos. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Our signature white melted cheese

Chipotle Dip

$6.50

Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, steak, and topped with cilantro, add shrimp 4.00

Dip Sampler

$13.95

Three different varieties: chicken, beef and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

Steak and bacon on top of French fries with melted cheese, and our signature cheese sauce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo and fresh jalapeño

Fiesta Dip

$8.95

Cheese dip with chorizo (mexican sausage) and pico de gallo

Chimichanga Sampler

$15.00

Three different varieties: shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef, served with pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole and our signature cheese sauce

Guacamole Dip

$5.00

Fresh avocado blended with spices

Ceviche

$14.50

Elote preperado

$6.00

Roasted corn guacamole

$7.50

Esquites

$7.25

Jalapeno poppers

$8.00

Side Orders

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Our soup made with chicken breast, rice, and pico de gallo, topped with cheese and avocado slices, served with tortilla strips

Bean Soup

$7.50

Black bean soup with bacon, onions, and chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco cubes and tortilla strips

Chipotle chicken soup

$7.50

Creema de elote

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing, with chicken 13.95, with shrimp 15.95

Baby spinach salad

$9.95

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Mango Avocado Salad

$12.50

Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado and mango slices, served over a bed of spring mix, with raspberry vinaigrette, with chicken or steak 17.95, with shrimp 18.95

Pedro Salad

$12.50

Chicken or steak over a bed of spring mix, bell pepper, whole black beans, red onions, tomatoes, corn, drizzled with Teresa's salsa vinaigrette and topped with queso fresco

Elena's Salad

$9.95

TACOS

Street Tacos

soft corn tacos, with your choice of meat topped with onion, cilantro, served with rice, beans, limes, and salsas. Substitute with lettuce wraps

American Tacos

$1.00

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$8.00

Two grilled shrimp tacos on flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos (2)

$8.00

Two battered fish fillets on flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans

Taco Platter

$8.99

Taco Platter Am

$9.99

Taco PLATER shrimp

$10.99

Taco Platter fish

$10.99

FISH TACO (1)

$4.00

SHRIMP TACO (1)

$4.00

BIRRIA

Burrito Birria

$14.50

Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream

Quesabirria

$14.50

Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions and covered with our signature cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Birria Platter

$14.50

Two deeped fried flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans

Torta Birria

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, steak, and grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico De gallo, a chile toreado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Birria Fries

$13.95

Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce and tortillas on the side

Birria Consome

$12.99

One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada covered with our cheese sauce and one beef quesadilla

QUESABIRRIA (1)

$3.99

House specialties

Cimichanga

$13.75

Don ramon Torta

$12.95

Taco Bowl

$12.95

Nachos

$13.95

Quesadilla

$13.95

ST Burrito

$12.95

Alambre

$15.95

Favorites

Lindo Special

$14.95

Tamales

$3.50Out of stock

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Chori Burger

$12.50

Flautas

$13.95

Enchiladas

$12.95

Chicken

Pollo a la Mexicana

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, smothered in our mango habanero sauce topped with mango chunks, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Pollo con Mole

$15.95

Grilled chicken smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans

El Toro

$20.00

Chicken breast with shrimp and slices of fresh jalapeño peppers, covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.25

Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Pollo con Crema

$17.25

Grilled chicken strips simmered in our creamy mushroom served with mushrooms, rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Chori Pollo

$16.95

Chicken breast with chorizo and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Al Chipotle

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Margarita Lime Chicken

$18.95

Chicken breast marinated in our house margarita mix, covered with yellow and white Mexican cheese, tomatoes and lime wedges. Served with rice and beans

Steak

Bistec a La Mexicana

$16.50

Tender cut rib eye steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and special spices. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$17.25

Tender rib eye steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Surf & Turf

$20.95

Grilled rib eye steak and shrimp with rice and grilled vegetables

Bistec a La Tampiqueña

$17.95

Thin cut rib eye steak with one cheese and onion enchilada, rice, beans, grilled onions and bell peppers in a cream cheese sauce

Chile Colorado

$16.95

Pork

Carnitas

$16.25

Mexican style pulled pork cooked with onions. Served with rice and beans

Pastor Plater

$16.25

Chopped pork marinated in a special pineapple sauce, cooked with onions, garnished with pineapple slices, cherries and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$16.25

Mexican style pulled pork cooked in green salsa. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas Hawallanas

$16.95

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Broiled shrimp tossed in our homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo and avocado

Camarones al Pastor

$17.95

Shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juices, combined with red onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumbers, mangos, and avocados. Sprinkled with tajin

Camarón Al Chipotle

$17.25

Grilled shrimp cooked in a special chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Camaron al Ajillo

$15.95

Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken and scallops cooked in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms and red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice

Camarones Al Guajillo

$18.95

A dozen grilled shrimp marinated in our special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.95

A dozen grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers cooked in spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans

Camarones a la Mexicana

$16.95

A dozen marinated shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and grated cheese

Arroz Con Mariscos

$17.95

Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad

Pina Rellena

$18.95

Fajitas

Parrillada Mexicana

$65.00

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and pork

Flaming Cheese Fajitas

$15.95

Grilled strips of chicken and steak, covered with flaming melted cheese

Mayan Fajitas

$14.95

Grilled chicken, pastor (marinated pork), bacon, pineapple, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheese

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.95

A light combination of fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and bell peppers

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.25

Grilled shrimp

Classic Fajitas

$14.95

Steak, chicken or mixed fajita

Fajitas Mexicanas

$15.95

Steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, topped with queso fresco

TeJas Fajitas

$17.95

Tender sliced steak, chicken and grilled shrimp

Chori Fajita

$22.95

Steak and grilled chicken breast, served with choriqueso on the side

Fajitas Del Mar

$18.25

Grilled shrimp scallops and mahi mahi

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

$12.00

All combinations are served with rice and beans. Shredded chicken is cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Ground beef is cooked with onions and tomatoes. Add supreme 1.50 (lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Molcajete

Don Ramon Molcajete

$49.95

Pork, steak, chicken, shrimp, fish, and chorizo grilled with mushrooms,squash,onions, nopales (cactus) marinated in green sauce and topped with seared queso fresco, served in traditional molcajete stone grinding bowl, accompanied with two siDes of rice, be

Nachos

$9.00

With: chicken 12, beans 9, beef 12,cheese 9, and vegetables 12

Nachos Supreme

$13.95

Nachos with ground beef and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Nachos Fajitas

$14.95

Nachos topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mixed. Grilled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash and tomatoes

Shrimp Nachos Fajita

$17.00

Nachos topped with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, squash, and tomatoes, covered with cheese

Parillada Nachos

$19.95

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and pork, grilled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and zucchini served on a skillet and topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico De gallo and guacamole

Nachos San Jose

$16.95

Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with red onions covered with cheese and topped with sour cream and cilantro

Vegetarian Nacho

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Fajita

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Enchilada

Fiesta Burrito

$15.95

One granDe burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce and served with pico De gallo

Burrito Chipotle

$16.50

Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Cancun

$18.95

A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Michaels Burrito

$16.95

One granDe burrito filled with carnitas, beans, pico De gallo and cheese. Covered with red sauce, topped with grilled jalapenos and served with rice

Burrito California

$16.95

Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or rib eye steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce

Burrito Fajita

$18.95

Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Chori Burrito

$18.00

Grande burrito filled with grilled chicken and onion, covered with cheese sauce, cilantro. Topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Potosi

$16.95

Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas covered with green salsa and topped with nopales (cactus). Served with a side of rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$15.95

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Tres Marias

$16.95

Three enchiladas stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, one topped with green sauce, one topped with red sauce and one topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and a side of rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and side of rice

Seafood Enchilada

$17.50

Two enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions and covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice

Quesadilla Supreme

$13.50

A grande quesadilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Quesadilla Fajita

$16.95

A grande cheese quesadilla your choice of steak or chicken grilled with vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Quesadilla Chipotle

$16.95

A grande quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cooked with a special chipotle sauce

Quesadilla Tipicas

$14.95

One beef quesadilla and one chicken quesadilla, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico De gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Vallarta

$17.98

A granDe quesadilla filled with shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo

Bebidas / Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Pina

$3.50

Bottled soda

Jarrito

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Can Soda

Coca Cola

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Root Beer

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Mello Yellow

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$8.00

Nachos Libres

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Desserts

Churro Bite

$3.50

Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches

$5.00

Nieve Frita

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
