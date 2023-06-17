Don Ramon Street Tacos
1561 FIRST AVE E
SHAKOPEE, MN 55379
Food
Breakfast
Lunch
APPETIZERS
Quesa-Chimi
Two minichimis, Teresa's jalapeño poppers, three mini quesadillas and three crunchy taquitos. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Cheese Dip
Our signature white melted cheese
Chipotle Dip
Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, steak, and topped with cilantro, add shrimp 4.00
Dip Sampler
Three different varieties: chicken, beef and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo
Carne Asada Fries
Steak and bacon on top of French fries with melted cheese, and our signature cheese sauce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo and fresh jalapeño
Fiesta Dip
Cheese dip with chorizo (mexican sausage) and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Sampler
Three different varieties: shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef, served with pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole and our signature cheese sauce
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocado blended with spices
Ceviche
Elote preperado
Roasted corn guacamole
Esquites
Jalapeno poppers
Side Orders
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Our soup made with chicken breast, rice, and pico de gallo, topped with cheese and avocado slices, served with tortilla strips
Bean Soup
Black bean soup with bacon, onions, and chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco cubes and tortilla strips
Chipotle chicken soup
Creema de elote
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing, with chicken 13.95, with shrimp 15.95
Baby spinach salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Mango Avocado Salad
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado and mango slices, served over a bed of spring mix, with raspberry vinaigrette, with chicken or steak 17.95, with shrimp 18.95
Pedro Salad
Chicken or steak over a bed of spring mix, bell pepper, whole black beans, red onions, tomatoes, corn, drizzled with Teresa's salsa vinaigrette and topped with queso fresco
Elena's Salad
TACOS
Street Tacos
soft corn tacos, with your choice of meat topped with onion, cilantro, served with rice, beans, limes, and salsas. Substitute with lettuce wraps
American Tacos
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Two grilled shrimp tacos on flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos (2)
Two battered fish fillets on flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans
Taco Platter
Taco Platter Am
Taco PLATER shrimp
Taco Platter fish
FISH TACO (1)
SHRIMP TACO (1)
BIRRIA
Burrito Birria
Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
Quesabirria
Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions and covered with our signature cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Birria Platter
Two deeped fried flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
Torta Birria
Grilled chicken breast, steak, and grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico De gallo, a chile toreado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Birria Fries
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce and tortillas on the side
Birria Consome
One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada covered with our cheese sauce and one beef quesadilla
QUESABIRRIA (1)
House specialties
Favorites
Chicken
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast, smothered in our mango habanero sauce topped with mango chunks, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Pollo con Mole
Grilled chicken smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
El Toro
Chicken breast with shrimp and slices of fresh jalapeño peppers, covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Pollo con Crema
Grilled chicken strips simmered in our creamy mushroom served with mushrooms, rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Chori Pollo
Chicken breast with chorizo and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Margarita Lime Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in our house margarita mix, covered with yellow and white Mexican cheese, tomatoes and lime wedges. Served with rice and beans
Steak
Bistec a La Mexicana
Tender cut rib eye steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and special spices. Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Tender rib eye steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Surf & Turf
Grilled rib eye steak and shrimp with rice and grilled vegetables
Bistec a La Tampiqueña
Thin cut rib eye steak with one cheese and onion enchilada, rice, beans, grilled onions and bell peppers in a cream cheese sauce
Chile Colorado
Pork
Carnitas
Mexican style pulled pork cooked with onions. Served with rice and beans
Pastor Plater
Chopped pork marinated in a special pineapple sauce, cooked with onions, garnished with pineapple slices, cherries and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Mexican style pulled pork cooked in green salsa. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas Hawallanas
Seafood
Shrimp Cocktail
Broiled shrimp tossed in our homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo and avocado
Camarones al Pastor
Shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juices, combined with red onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumbers, mangos, and avocados. Sprinkled with tajin
Camarón Al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp cooked in a special chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Camaron al Ajillo
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken and scallops cooked in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms and red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice
Camarones Al Guajillo
A dozen grilled shrimp marinated in our special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
A dozen grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers cooked in spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans
Camarones a la Mexicana
A dozen marinated shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and grated cheese
Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad
Pina Rellena
Fajitas
Parrillada Mexicana
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and pork
Flaming Cheese Fajitas
Grilled strips of chicken and steak, covered with flaming melted cheese
Mayan Fajitas
Grilled chicken, pastor (marinated pork), bacon, pineapple, bell peppers, onions, and topped with melted cheese
Vegetarian Fajitas
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and bell peppers
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp
Classic Fajitas
Steak, chicken or mixed fajita
Fajitas Mexicanas
Steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, topped with queso fresco
TeJas Fajitas
Tender sliced steak, chicken and grilled shrimp
Chori Fajita
Steak and grilled chicken breast, served with choriqueso on the side
Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp scallops and mahi mahi
Make Your Own Combo
Molcajete
Nachos
With: chicken 12, beans 9, beef 12,cheese 9, and vegetables 12
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with ground beef and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Nachos Fajitas
Nachos topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mixed. Grilled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash and tomatoes
Shrimp Nachos Fajita
Nachos topped with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, squash, and tomatoes, covered with cheese
Parillada Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and pork, grilled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and zucchini served on a skillet and topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico De gallo and guacamole
Nachos San Jose
Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with red onions covered with cheese and topped with sour cream and cilantro
Fiesta Burrito
One granDe burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce and served with pico De gallo
Burrito Chipotle
Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Cancun
A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Michaels Burrito
One granDe burrito filled with carnitas, beans, pico De gallo and cheese. Covered with red sauce, topped with grilled jalapenos and served with rice
Burrito California
Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or rib eye steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce
Burrito Fajita
Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Chori Burrito
Grande burrito filled with grilled chicken and onion, covered with cheese sauce, cilantro. Topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Potosi
Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas covered with green salsa and topped with nopales (cactus). Served with a side of rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Tres Marias
Three enchiladas stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, one topped with green sauce, one topped with red sauce and one topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and a side of rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and side of rice
Seafood Enchilada
Two enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions and covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice
Quesadilla Supreme
A grande quesadilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Quesadilla Fajita
A grande cheese quesadilla your choice of steak or chicken grilled with vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Quesadilla Chipotle
A grande quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cooked with a special chipotle sauce
Quesadilla Tipicas
One beef quesadilla and one chicken quesadilla, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico De gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Vallarta
A granDe quesadilla filled with shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo
Bebidas / Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Bottled soda
Can Soda
Soft Drinks
