Don's Diner

review star

No reviews yet

121 South Street

Plainville, MA 02760

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Tea

Hot Black Tea

$1.95

Green Tea

$1.95

Hot Decaf Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

Soda & Water

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Juice & Lemonade

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Tomato Juice

Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit Juice

V8

Small V8

$1.80

Lemonade

$2.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

Plain Milk

Chocolate Milk

Coffee Milk

Strawberry Milk

Ice Cream Drinks

Old Fashioned Frappe

$4.95

Root Beer Float

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving breakfast all day; Lunch available after 11am.

Website

Location

121 South Street, Plainville, MA 02760

Directions

