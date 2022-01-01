Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don's Grocery & liquor

1,151 Reviews

$$

1100 S 1st St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Naughty Angel Burger
Tater Tots
Double Naughty Angel Burger

Classic Shakes

BUILD YOUR OWN MILKSHAKE

BUILD YOUR OWN MILKSHAKE
$6.99

$6.99
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake
$6.99

$6.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake
$6.99

$6.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake
$6.99

$6.99
Cherry Shake

Cherry Shake
$6.99

$6.99
Salted Caramel Shake

Salted Caramel Shake
$6.99

$6.99
Mint Shake

Mint Shake

$6.99
Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Dough Shake
$7.99

$7.99
Caramel Brownie Shake

Caramel Brownie Shake
$8.99

$8.99
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
$8.99

$8.99

Boozy Shakes

Wisconsin Old Fashioned Shake

Wisconsin Old Fashioned Shake

$10.95Out of stock

Don's Famous Old Fashioned Boozy Shake served with a 50ml of Korbel Brandy!

Soda

7-UP

7-UP

$2.00

12oz Soda Can

Coke

Coke

$2.25

12oz Soda Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

12oz Soda Can

Squirt

Squirt

$2.25

12oz Soda Can

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$2.25

12oz Soda Can

A&W Cream Soda

$2.00Out of stock

12oz Soda Can

Coke Bottle - 20 oz

Coke Bottle - 20 oz
$2.50

$2.50
7-UP - 2 Liter

7-UP - 2 Liter

$2.19Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice
$4.00

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water
$1.00

$1.00

Milk

White Milk - 14 oz

White Milk - 14 oz
$4.00

$4.00
Chocolate Milk - 14 oz

Chocolate Milk - 14 oz
$4.00

$4.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Stone Creek Cream City

Burgers

Single Naughty Angel Burger

Single Naughty Angel Burger

$6.99

American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Double Naughty Angel Burger

Double Naughty Angel Burger

$8.99

Double Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Triple Naughty Angel Burger

Triple Naughty Angel Burger

$10.99

Three Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Single Naughty Bacon Burger

Single Naughty Bacon Burger

$9.99

Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Double Naughty Bacon Burger

Double Naughty Bacon Burger

$11.99

Double Brisket Pattie, Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Triple Naughty Bacon Burger

Triple Naughty Bacon Burger

$13.99

Triple Brisket Pattie, Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Single Brunch Burger

Single Brunch Burger

$10.99

Don's brisket burger patty and Naughty Angel Sauce plus a fried egg! YUM!

Double Brunch Burger

Double Brunch Burger

$12.99

Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun.

Triple Brunch Burger

Triple Brunch Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun.

Single Wisco ButterBurger

Single Wisco ButterBurger

$7.99

Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.

Double Wisco ButterBurger

Double Wisco ButterBurger

$9.99

Double Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.

Triple Wisco ButterBurger

Triple Wisco ButterBurger

$11.99

Triple Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.

Molly's Veggie Burger

Molly's Veggie Burger

$8.99

Molly's Plant Based Veggie Pattie, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun

Sammies

Don's Fish Sammie

Don's Fish Sammie

$8.99

Battered Cod Filets, American Cheese, House Tartar Sauce, Lettuce

Chicken Sammie

Chicken Sammie

$10.99

Fried Chicken Breast. Honey Mustard. Pickles. Coleslaw. Brioche Bun

Hot Chicken Sammie

Hot Chicken Sammie

$10.99

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Wraps & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Scrumptious Fried Chicken, Ranch, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Cheese, warmly wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Don's Chopped Salad

Don's Chopped Salad

$7.99

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing on side. Add bacon and Don's famous fried chicken breast for extra deliciousness!

Fish Fry

Fish Fry
Beer battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner

Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner

$12.95

Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes

Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders (4pc)

Crispy Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$10.99

4 Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Bbq dipping sauce.

All Day Breakfast

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Tater Tots, Black Beans, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado. Side of Salsa.

Scrambler

Scrambler

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, American Cheese, topped with Avocado, Lime Cream, and House Salsa

Sausage Scrambler

Sausage Scrambler

$11.99

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patties, Tater Tots, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, American Cheese, topped with Avocado, Lime Cream, and House Salsa

Egg Sammie

Egg Sammie

$7.99

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Creme Fraiche, American Cheese, Cholula Mayo

Birria Breakfast Burrito

Birria Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Braised Barbacoa Beef, Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onion, Served with Barbacoa Broth for Dipping & side of Sour Cream

Steak Benedict

$14.99

Buttermilk Biscuit, Medium Steak, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, Smoked Paprika, served with Potato Pancakes & Applesauce

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit, House Country Chorizo Gravy, Two Eggs, Green Onions

Don's Plate

Don's Plate

$10.99

Two Eggs, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Horseradish Potato Pancakes, Sourdough

Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$10.99

House Sausage Patty, Cheddar, Soft Scrambled Eggs, on French Toast. Served with a side of Maple Syrup

Plain Jane Pancakes

Plain Jane Pancakes

$3.99+

*Served as a single, double, or triple stack* Buttermilk 7up Batter, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup served on the side

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$4.99+

Brioche French Toast, Orange Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup served on the side

Fruity Pebble Pancakes

Fruity Pebble Pancakes

$5.99+

7up Batter, Fruity Pebbles, Cool Whip, Maple Syrup served on the side

Snacks

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

House seasoned thin cut fries.

Fully Loaded Taco Fries

Fully Loaded Taco Fries

$8.99

Crispy house french fries, tossed in Naughty Angel Sauce with layers of beef brisket, lettuce and tomatoes, with salsa and sour cream.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.95

House seasoned tater tots.

Cheesy Tots

Cheesy Tots

$5.95

House Tater Tots layered in naughty angel cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.

Potato Pancake

Potato Pancake

$4.95

Don's Horseradish Potato Pancakes. Served with a side of applesauce.

Kids

Lil' Cheesy Melt

Lil' Cheesy Melt

$4.95

White Bread, American Cheese

Lil' Naughty Burgers

Lil' Naughty Burgers

$4.95

Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)

Lil' Cluckers

Lil' Cluckers

$4.95

2 Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Bbq dipping sauce.

Feelin' Saucy

Naughty Angel Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo
$0.50

$0.50

Honey Mustard
$0.50

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

T-Shirts

Don's TV Repair - Fix Me - Ringer T-Shirt

Don's TV Repair - Fix Me - Ringer T-Shirt

$30.00

Take home your own Don's TV Repair swag! All sizes available in Men's Ringer style T-Shirt.

Trading Cards

1991 Beverly Hills 90210 Trading Cards

1991 Beverly Hills 90210 Trading Cards

$3.00

Each Beverly Hills 90201 pack comes with 8 Super Gloss Photo Cards and 1 Sticker.

1994 Saved By The Bell - The College Years Premium Trading Cards

1994 Saved By The Bell - The College Years Premium Trading Cards

$3.00

Find All 10 Different Prism Cards! Randomly inserted in packs.

1989 Ghostbusters II Trading Cards

1989 Ghostbusters II Trading Cards

$5.00Out of stock

Cleanse your house of Ghosts with this pack from the Smash Movie Ghost Busters II. Comes with 8 cards, 1 sticker and Bubble Gum!

1989 New Kids on the Block Trading Cards

1989 New Kids on the Block Trading Cards

$5.00

Don't miss out on this pack of TOPPS Super Gloss Photocards and Stickers featuring HOT NEW PIX of Danny, Donnie, Jordan, Joe and Jonathan.

1987 Harry and the Hendersons Trading Cards

1987 Harry and the Hendersons Trading Cards

$5.00

Each pack from the Hit Movie Harry and the Hendersons comes with 9 Picture Cards, 1 sticker and 1 stick of Bubble Gum!

1990 Beetlejuice Trading Cards

1990 Beetlejuice Trading Cards

$5.00Out of stock

Saying Beetlejuice 3 times isn't the only to see the ghost with the most! Each pack includes 5 cards and 1 glow in the dark sticker! Collect all 100 cards and 20 glow in the dark stickers!

1990 Gremlins 2 The New Batch Trading Cards

1990 Gremlins 2 The New Batch Trading Cards

$5.00Out of stock

Here they grow again. Each TOPPS pack comes with 9 Cards, 1 Sticker, and 1 stick of Bubble Gum

1991 The Addams Family Trading Cards

1991 The Addams Family Trading Cards

$5.00Out of stock

Enjoy this pack from TOPPS featuring 8 Glossy Movie Cards and 1 Sticker. Creepy. Kooky. Spooky. Ooky.

1977 Saturday Night Fever Trading Cards

1977 Saturday Night Fever Trading Cards

$6.00

Grab your dancing shoes and a pack of 1977 Saturday Night Fever Trading Cards. Each pack contains 6 color movie cards and 1 stick of gum.

1982 ET Trading Cards

1982 ET Trading Cards

$7.00

Each pack contains 10 cards, 1 sticker, and 1 stick of bubblegum from the beloved 1982 E.T blockbuster film. Relive your favorite scenes from the movie, and enjoy a few scenes that didn't make it into the movie!

1989 Back to the Future 2 Trading Cards

1989 Back to the Future 2 Trading Cards

$7.50

From the Hit Movie! Back to the Future Part II, each pack contains 9 Movie Cards, 1 Sticker and 1 Stick of Bubble Gum.

Stranger Things Season 1 Trading Cards

Stranger Things Season 1 Trading Cards

$9.00

Join the gang from Hawkins, Indiana and relive the best moments from Season 1 of Stranger Things.

1982 Knight Rider Trading Cards

1982 Knight Rider Trading Cards

$9.00

Each pack contains 8 Full Color Cards and 1 Stick of Gum from the Top Rated NBC TV Series Knight Rider.

1983 Magnum P.I. Trading Cards

1983 Magnum P.I. Trading Cards

$9.00

Each pack contains 8 Full Color Cards, 1 Stick of Gum from the Hit Show Magnum P.I. Mustache not included.

1986 Little Shop of Horrors Trading Cards

1986 Little Shop of Horrors Trading Cards

$9.00

Feed me! This pack includes Stickers, Bubble Gum and Movie Cards from the Hit Movie Little Shop of Horrors!

1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark 36 Pack Box

1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark 36 Pack Box

$295.00

Open up a box of adventure with this 36 pack box of Movie Photo Cards and Bubble Gum from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

1990 The Simpsons 36 Pack Box

1990 The Simpsons 36 Pack Box

$465.00

Here Now! Annoying Cards! Bewildering Stickers! Exotic Puzzles! This 36 pack box of the Simpsons contains 8 Fabulous Cards and 1 Sticker in each pack.

1982 Donkey Kong 36 Pack Box

1982 Donkey Kong 36 Pack Box

$695.00

Save the Princess! This vintage 36 pack box of TOPPS trading cards includes Game Cards, Stickers and Bubble Gum in each pack.

1985 The Goonies 36 Pack Box

1985 The Goonies 36 Pack Box

$820.00

1985 TOPPS The Goonies full box of original sealed 36 packs trading cards. This vintage set will have you doing the Truffle Shuffle!

1985 Goonies Collectors Reprint complete set

1985 Goonies Collectors Reprint complete set

$99.00

1985 GOONIES collectors reprint of Topps trading cards and sticker complete set- collectors reprint of THE GOONIES 1985 Topps Complete 86 Card set & FULL 22 Sticker Set (Includes 15 base & 7 Variants needed to complete puzzle on back.

Novelty Items

Star Wars Lunch Box

Star Wars Lunch Box

$15.99Out of stock

Relive the 80's forever and pack your lunch in this classic tin lunch box decked out with your favorite Star Wars characters.

The Mandalorian "The Child" Monopoly Game

The Mandalorian "The Child" Monopoly Game

$22.00

Have Baby Yoda join your next family game night!

Gremlins Sticker and Puzzle Set

Gremlins Sticker and Puzzle Set

$22.00

If you think you don't need to bring this Mogwai home, you're wrong. Full Set. Makes 1 complete puzzle.

Captain America 814 Funko Pop

Captain America 814 Funko Pop

$11.99

Take home a mini-Sebastian Stan!

Luke Skywalker with Grogu Funko Pop

Luke Skywalker with Grogu Funko Pop

$11.99

Take Home Luke Skywalker and a Baby Yoda Funko

Winter Soilder 813 Funko Pop

Winter Soilder 813 Funko Pop

$11.99

Get our newest collection to our Marvel Funko! Say Hello to Captain America

The Child Funko Pop

$19.99

Obi Wan Kenobi Funko Pop

$11.99
Cobb Vanth With Helmet

Cobb Vanth With Helmet

$11.99

TLC Left Eye Funko

$18.99

Queen Freddie Mercury Funko

$18.99

Mister Rogers' Encouragements

$4.99

Masters of the Universe MadLibs

$6.99

Golden Girls Mad Libs

$8.99

Stranger Things VHS Cassette Kitchen Sponges

$19.99

Grogu Igloo Cooler

$16.99

Blockbuster Water Bottle

$16.99

Mario Mug

$10.99

Tiki Mugs

Super Mario Coffee Mug

Super Mario Coffee Mug

$10.99

Power up your Coffee with this Super Mario Mug

Star Wars Character Mug

Star Wars Character Mug

$9.99

Don't miss out on these awesome Star Wars Mugs. Let's step that Mug Game up!

Star Wars Darth Vader Mug

Star Wars Darth Vader Mug

$30.00
Star Wars Boba Fett Mug

Star Wars Boba Fett Mug

$30.00

The Mandalorian Mug

$30.00

Sweets & Treats

Airhead Bites

$1.19
Skittles

Skittles

$1.19
Twix

Twix

$1.19

Ready to Drink

Jack Party Pack

Jack Party Pack

$40.00Out of stock

Everything you need to bring the party with you! Two 375ml bottles of Jack Daniel’s and two 20 oz Coca-Colas will have you ready for whatever the night brings!

White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack

White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack

$10.00
White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock
White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

$10.00

Wine

Yelcho Cabernet Sauvignon

Yelcho Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00
Yelcho Sauvignon Blanc

Yelcho Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

La Playa Sauvigon Blanc 2020

$10.00Out of stock

Freixenet Brut Cava

$15.00Out of stock

Spellbound Chardonnay Can

$6.00

Spellbound 4pk

$24.00

Beer / Hard Seltzer

Eagle Park Set List - 6pk Cans

Eagle Park Set List - 6pk Cans

$12.00

IPA with a hop forward profile. Citrus, tropical fruits, and hints of pine. 6.5% ABV.

Miller High Life - 12pk Bottles

Miller High Life - 12pk Bottles

$14.00
Miller Lite - 12pk Btl

Miller Lite - 12pk Btl

$13.00
Spotted Cow - 12pk Cans

Spotted Cow - 12pk Cans

$18.00

Lakefront Baltic Porter

$11.99

Great Lakes Oktoberfest - 6pk Bottles

$10.99
White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack

$10.00
White Claw Mango - 6pk

White Claw Mango - 6pk

$10.00Out of stock
White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack

White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack

$10.00
White Claw Black Cherry - 6pk

White Claw Black Cherry - 6pk

$10.00Out of stock

Spirits

Tito's Vodka - 1L

Tito's Vodka - 1L

$27.00Out of stock

It's Tito's!

Captain Morgan - 1L

Captain Morgan - 1L

$22.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey - 1L

Jack Daniels Whiskey - 1L

$42.00Out of stock
Cazadores Reposado - 1L

Cazadores Reposado - 1L

$40.00
Bullet Bourbon - 1L

Bullet Bourbon - 1L

$35.00

It's Tito's!

Great Lakes Distillery Pumpkin Spirit

$43.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website

Location

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Don's Grocery & Liquor image
Don's Grocery & Liquor image
Don's Grocery & Liquor image
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

