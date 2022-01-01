Don's Grocery & liquor

- Home
1,151 Reviews
$$
1100 S 1st St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Classic Shakes
Boozy Shakes
Soda
Water
Burgers
Single Naughty Angel Burger
American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Double Naughty Angel Burger
Double Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Triple Naughty Angel Burger
Three Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Single Naughty Bacon Burger
Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Double Naughty Bacon Burger
Double Brisket Pattie, Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Triple Naughty Bacon Burger
Triple Brisket Pattie, Bacon, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Single Brunch Burger
Don's brisket burger patty and Naughty Angel Sauce plus a fried egg! YUM!
Double Brunch Burger
Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun.
Triple Brunch Burger
Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun.
Single Wisco ButterBurger
Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.
Double Wisco ButterBurger
Double Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.
Triple Wisco ButterBurger
Triple Brisket Pattie, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Brioche Bun.
Molly's Veggie Burger
Molly's Plant Based Veggie Pattie, American Cheese, Naughty Angel Sauce, Brioche Bun
Sammies
Wraps & Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Scrumptious Fried Chicken, Ranch, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Cheese, warmly wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Don's Chopped Salad
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing on side. Add bacon and Don's famous fried chicken breast for extra deliciousness!
Fish Fry
All Day Breakfast
Veggie Burrito
Tater Tots, Black Beans, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado. Side of Salsa.
Scrambler
Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, American Cheese, topped with Avocado, Lime Cream, and House Salsa
Sausage Scrambler
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patties, Tater Tots, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, American Cheese, topped with Avocado, Lime Cream, and House Salsa
Egg Sammie
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Creme Fraiche, American Cheese, Cholula Mayo
Birria Breakfast Burrito
Braised Barbacoa Beef, Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onion, Served with Barbacoa Broth for Dipping & side of Sour Cream
Steak Benedict
Buttermilk Biscuit, Medium Steak, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, Smoked Paprika, served with Potato Pancakes & Applesauce
Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit, House Country Chorizo Gravy, Two Eggs, Green Onions
Don's Plate
Two Eggs, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Horseradish Potato Pancakes, Sourdough
Breakfast Melt
House Sausage Patty, Cheddar, Soft Scrambled Eggs, on French Toast. Served with a side of Maple Syrup
Plain Jane Pancakes
*Served as a single, double, or triple stack* Buttermilk 7up Batter, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup served on the side
Brioche French Toast
Brioche French Toast, Orange Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup served on the side
Fruity Pebble Pancakes
7up Batter, Fruity Pebbles, Cool Whip, Maple Syrup served on the side
Snacks
Cheese Curds
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
French Fries
House seasoned thin cut fries.
Fully Loaded Taco Fries
Crispy house french fries, tossed in Naughty Angel Sauce with layers of beef brisket, lettuce and tomatoes, with salsa and sour cream.
Tater Tots
House seasoned tater tots.
Cheesy Tots
House Tater Tots layered in naughty angel cheese sauce.
Onion Rings
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Potato Pancake
Don's Horseradish Potato Pancakes. Served with a side of applesauce.
Kids
T-Shirts
Trading Cards
1991 Beverly Hills 90210 Trading Cards
Each Beverly Hills 90201 pack comes with 8 Super Gloss Photo Cards and 1 Sticker.
1994 Saved By The Bell - The College Years Premium Trading Cards
Find All 10 Different Prism Cards! Randomly inserted in packs.
1989 Ghostbusters II Trading Cards
Cleanse your house of Ghosts with this pack from the Smash Movie Ghost Busters II. Comes with 8 cards, 1 sticker and Bubble Gum!
1989 New Kids on the Block Trading Cards
Don't miss out on this pack of TOPPS Super Gloss Photocards and Stickers featuring HOT NEW PIX of Danny, Donnie, Jordan, Joe and Jonathan.
1987 Harry and the Hendersons Trading Cards
Each pack from the Hit Movie Harry and the Hendersons comes with 9 Picture Cards, 1 sticker and 1 stick of Bubble Gum!
1990 Beetlejuice Trading Cards
Saying Beetlejuice 3 times isn't the only to see the ghost with the most! Each pack includes 5 cards and 1 glow in the dark sticker! Collect all 100 cards and 20 glow in the dark stickers!
1990 Gremlins 2 The New Batch Trading Cards
Here they grow again. Each TOPPS pack comes with 9 Cards, 1 Sticker, and 1 stick of Bubble Gum
1991 The Addams Family Trading Cards
Enjoy this pack from TOPPS featuring 8 Glossy Movie Cards and 1 Sticker. Creepy. Kooky. Spooky. Ooky.
1977 Saturday Night Fever Trading Cards
Grab your dancing shoes and a pack of 1977 Saturday Night Fever Trading Cards. Each pack contains 6 color movie cards and 1 stick of gum.
1982 ET Trading Cards
Each pack contains 10 cards, 1 sticker, and 1 stick of bubblegum from the beloved 1982 E.T blockbuster film. Relive your favorite scenes from the movie, and enjoy a few scenes that didn't make it into the movie!
1989 Back to the Future 2 Trading Cards
From the Hit Movie! Back to the Future Part II, each pack contains 9 Movie Cards, 1 Sticker and 1 Stick of Bubble Gum.
Stranger Things Season 1 Trading Cards
Join the gang from Hawkins, Indiana and relive the best moments from Season 1 of Stranger Things.
1982 Knight Rider Trading Cards
Each pack contains 8 Full Color Cards and 1 Stick of Gum from the Top Rated NBC TV Series Knight Rider.
1983 Magnum P.I. Trading Cards
Each pack contains 8 Full Color Cards, 1 Stick of Gum from the Hit Show Magnum P.I. Mustache not included.
1986 Little Shop of Horrors Trading Cards
Feed me! This pack includes Stickers, Bubble Gum and Movie Cards from the Hit Movie Little Shop of Horrors!
1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark 36 Pack Box
Open up a box of adventure with this 36 pack box of Movie Photo Cards and Bubble Gum from Raiders of the Lost Ark.
1990 The Simpsons 36 Pack Box
Here Now! Annoying Cards! Bewildering Stickers! Exotic Puzzles! This 36 pack box of the Simpsons contains 8 Fabulous Cards and 1 Sticker in each pack.
1982 Donkey Kong 36 Pack Box
Save the Princess! This vintage 36 pack box of TOPPS trading cards includes Game Cards, Stickers and Bubble Gum in each pack.
1985 The Goonies 36 Pack Box
1985 TOPPS The Goonies full box of original sealed 36 packs trading cards. This vintage set will have you doing the Truffle Shuffle!
1985 Goonies Collectors Reprint complete set
1985 GOONIES collectors reprint of Topps trading cards and sticker complete set- collectors reprint of THE GOONIES 1985 Topps Complete 86 Card set & FULL 22 Sticker Set (Includes 15 base & 7 Variants needed to complete puzzle on back.
Novelty Items
Star Wars Lunch Box
Relive the 80's forever and pack your lunch in this classic tin lunch box decked out with your favorite Star Wars characters.
The Mandalorian "The Child" Monopoly Game
Have Baby Yoda join your next family game night!
Gremlins Sticker and Puzzle Set
If you think you don't need to bring this Mogwai home, you're wrong. Full Set. Makes 1 complete puzzle.
Captain America 814 Funko Pop
Take home a mini-Sebastian Stan!
Luke Skywalker with Grogu Funko Pop
Take Home Luke Skywalker and a Baby Yoda Funko
Winter Soilder 813 Funko Pop
Get our newest collection to our Marvel Funko! Say Hello to Captain America
The Child Funko Pop
Obi Wan Kenobi Funko Pop
Cobb Vanth With Helmet
TLC Left Eye Funko
Queen Freddie Mercury Funko
Mister Rogers' Encouragements
Masters of the Universe MadLibs
Golden Girls Mad Libs
Stranger Things VHS Cassette Kitchen Sponges
Grogu Igloo Cooler
Blockbuster Water Bottle
Mario Mug
Tiki Mugs
Sweets & Treats
Ready to Drink
Jack Party Pack
Everything you need to bring the party with you! Two 375ml bottles of Jack Daniel’s and two 20 oz Coca-Colas will have you ready for whatever the night brings!
White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack
White Claw Grapefruit - 6 Pack
Wine
Beer / Hard Seltzer
Eagle Park Set List - 6pk Cans
IPA with a hop forward profile. Citrus, tropical fruits, and hints of pine. 6.5% ABV.
Miller High Life - 12pk Bottles
Miller Lite - 12pk Btl
Spotted Cow - 12pk Cans
Lakefront Baltic Porter
Great Lakes Oktoberfest - 6pk Bottles
White Claw Mango - 6pk
White Claw Raspberry - 6 Pack
White Claw Black Cherry - 6pk
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53204