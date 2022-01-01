Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

222 SW Port Saint Lucie Blvd

Suite 106

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984

Popular Items

Unlimited Carry-Out Pizza
Delivery
Wings

1M Pizza, 6pc Wings & 2 Liter

Medium Pizza Snack Deal

$19.99

2M 2Top Pizza Deal

2 Medium Pizzas with your choice of meat and veggie toppings

Medium 2 Topping Deal

$12.99

2M 2Top Pizzas w/6 Pack

2 Med 2 Topping Deal w/6 Pack

$17.99

2M 2Top Pizzas w/2 Pastas or 2 Salads

2 Med 2 Topping with Pasta or Salad

$31.99

2M 2Top Pizzas, 10pc Wings, 16 Parm. Chunks, Brownies & 2 Liter

2 Medium Pizzas with your choice of topping and much, much more!!!

Medium Big Meal Deal - #1

$35.99

2M 2Top Pizzas, 10pc Wings, 16 Parm Chunks, Brownies & 6-Pack

Medium Big Meal Deal - #2

$37.99

2M 3Top Pizzas, 10pc Wings, 16 Parm. Chunks, Cinnamon Swirls & 6-Pack Option

2 Medium 3 Topping Mega Deal

$39.99

Lg 1 Topping Pizza, 6pc Wings & 2 Liter

Large Pizza Snack Deal

$21.99

2LG 2Topping Pizza Deal -1

2 Large Pizzas with your choice of meat and veggie toppings

2L 2Top Pizza Deal - 1

$17.99

2LG 2Topping Pizza Deal - 2

2L 2Top Pizza Deal - 2

$21.99

2Lg 3Topping Pizzas

2Lg 3Topping Pizza Pack

$19.99

2LG 3Topping Pizza Deal

2 Large Pizzas with your choice of meat and veggie toppings

Large 3 Topping Pizza Deal

$23.99

2LG 2Topping Pizzas w/2 Pastas or 2 Salads

2 Large Pizza & Pasta or Salad Deal

$33.99

2LG 1Topping Pizzas, 10pc Wings, 16 Parmesan Chunks & 2 Liter

1 Large Pizza with your choice of meat and veggie toppings plus a little extra!

Large Big Meal Deal

$31.99

2LG 3 Topping Pizzas, 10pc Wings, 16 Parm Chunks, 8 Cinnamon Twists & 6 Pack Option

2LG 3 Topping Mega Meal

$49.99

Unlimited Carry-Out

Unlimited Topping on any size CARRY-OUT!!!
Unlimited Carry-Out Pizza

Unlimited Carry-Out Pizza

$6.99+

Select any size pizza and top with an unlimited variety of toppings.

Build Your Own Delivery Pizza

Pick any size pizza and choose from a variety of toppings!
Delivery

Delivery

$6.99+

Pick any size pizza and choose from a variety of toppings!

Specialty Pizzas - DELIVERY

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, read onions & sweet tangy BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and top it with premium chicken, onions, American cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded provolone cheese & hot sauce

Cheese Lover Delight Pizza

Cheese Lover Delight Pizza

$11.99+

Select any size pizza and top it with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, feta, asiago & extra mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.99+

Select any size pizza and top it with mozzarella cheese, American cheese, cheddar cheese, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red onions & mushrooms

Classic Pizza

Classic Pizza

$11.99+

Select any size pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Destroyer Pizza

Destroyer Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef & bacon

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with ham, bacon, roasted red peppers, pineapples & Provolone cheese

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$11.99+
Pepperoni Feast Pizza

Pepperoni Feast Pizza

$11.99+

Select any size pizza and top it with shredded mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, asiago cheese and layers of pepperoni

Philly Steak Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with steak, onions, green peppers, shredded Provolone & American cheese

Spectacular Pizza

Spectacular Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

Spinach Feast Pizza

Spinach Feast Pizza

$11.99+

Select any size pizza and top it with shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded provolone cheese, asiago cheese, feta cheese, alfredo sauce, spinach, red onions, mushrooms & tomatoes

Veggie Delight Pizza

Veggie Delight Pizza

$11.99+

Select your favorite size pizza and it top with spinach, tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, mushroom, black olives, shredded Provolone & Feta

Specialty Pizza - CARRYOUT

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Carry-Out

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Carry-Out

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Cheese Lover Delight Pizza - Carry-Out

Cheese Lover Delight Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Carry-Out

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Classic Pizza - Carry-Out

Classic Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Destroyer Pizza - Carry-Out

Destroyer Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Hawaiian Pizza - Carry-Out

Hawaiian Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+

Mac & Cheese Pizza - Carry-Out

$10.99+
Pepperoni Feast Pizza - Carry-Out

Pepperoni Feast Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Philly Steak Pizza - Carry-Out

Philly Steak Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Spectacular Pizza - Carry-Out

Spectacular Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Veggie Delight Pizza - Carry-Out

Veggie Delight Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+
Spinach Feast Pizza - Carry-Out

Spinach Feast Pizza - Carry-Out

$6.99+

Calzone

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese enclosed in a baked pizza shelf.
Calzone

Calzone

$9.99+

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese enclosed in a baked pizza shell.

Calzone Share Pack 1

Calzone Share Pack - 1

$28.99

Calzone Share Pack 2

Calzone Share Pack - 2

$26.99

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese stuffed roll baked to delight.

Stromboli Share Pack 1

Stromboli Share Pack - 1

$27.99

Stromboli Share Pack 2

Stromboli Share Pack - 2

$25.99

*Wings

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

*Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tender Sauces

$6.99+

Extra Chicken Tender Sauces

$0.60

Chicken Tender Dipping Sauces

$6.99+

*Burgers

1/4 All beef patty on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato & red onions
Burger

Burger

$5.99

1/4 All beef patty on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato & red onions

Burger w/Fries

Burger w/Fries

$7.99

1/4 All beef patty on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions with a side of golden fries

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99
Double Cheeseburger w/Fries

Double Cheeseburger w/Fries

$9.99

Gluten-Free Burger

$8.99

*Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$8.99

8-inch toasted sandwich roll with pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & provolone cheese

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.99

8-inch toasted sandwich roll with steak, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese & American cheese

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$8.49

8-inch toasted sandwich roll loaded with meatballs in marinara sauce & Provolone cheese

Chicken Marinara Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

8-inch toasted sandwich roll with grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, provolone cheese & American cheese

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

8" toasted sandwich roll with premium grilled chicken, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, red onions & BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

8" toasted sandwich roll with premium grilled chicken, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, blue cheese & hot sauce

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

8" toasted sandwich roll with premium chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, provolone cheese & sauce

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

8" toasted sandwich roll with premium grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch sauce

Veggie Sandwich

$7.99

8-inch toasted sandwich roll topped with spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushroom, tomatoes, Provolone cheese & Feta cheese

Pastas

Baked Italian Marinara

Baked Italian Marinara

$8.99+

Pasta covered in a delicious marinara sauce topped with Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese

Five Cheese Ravioli

$9.99+

Three Cheese Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99+

Penne pasta tossed with premium chicken and a creamy alfredo sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99+

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$11.99+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.99+

Pasta covered in mozzarella, cheddar & provolone cheese

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$8.99+

Pasta with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, carrots, roasted red peppers, basil, alfredo sauce, mozzarella & shredded, provolone cheese

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.99+

Pasta combined with a beef, marinara sauce smothered with mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese & onions

*Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Spinach, feta, onions, tomatoes, carrots & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, red cabbage, sliced tomatoes, red onions, croutons, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives pepperoncinis, provolone, salami & Italian dressing

*Sides

Don's Cheesy Meatballs

Don's Cheesy Meatballs

$10.99

10 Pizza Bites

$9.99
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.99
8 Cheesy Sticks

8 Cheesy Sticks

$5.99
16 Parmesan Chunks

16 Parmesan Chunks

$5.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Golden fries cooked to perfection.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Texas size toast topped with garlic spread

*Desserts

Cinnamon Swirls

Cinnamon Swirls

$6.99
Brownies

Brownies

$6.99

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Gelato - Chocolate

$2.99

Gelato - Vanilla

$2.99

*Beverages

12oz Pepsi

12oz Pepsi

$1.39
12oz Diet Pepsi

12oz Diet Pepsi

$1.39
12oz Mountain Dew

12oz Mountain Dew

$1.39
12oz Coke

12oz Coke

$1.39
12oz Diet Coke

12oz Diet Coke

$1.39
12oz Sprite

12oz Sprite

$1.39
12oz Sunkist Orange

12oz Sunkist Orange

$1.39
12oz Root Beer

12oz Root Beer

$1.39
16.9oz Pepsi

16.9oz Pepsi

$1.79
16.9oz Diet Pepsi

16.9oz Diet Pepsi

$1.79
16.9oz Coke

16.9oz Coke

$1.79
16.9oz Diet Coke

16.9oz Diet Coke

$1.79
16.9oz Mountain Dew

16.9oz Mountain Dew

$1.79Out of stock
16.9oz Dr. Pepper

16.9oz Dr. Pepper

$1.79
16.9oz Dasani

16.9oz Dasani

$0.99
18.5 Gold Peak Sweet Tea

18.5 Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99
2 Liter Minute Maid Lemonade

2 Liter Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.09
2 Liter Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

2 Liter Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$3.09
2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.09
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.09
2 Liter Mountain Dew

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.09
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.09
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.09
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.09
2 Liter Orange

2 Liter Orange

$3.09
2 Liter Root Beer

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.09
2 Liter Dr. Pepper

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.09
6 Pack - Pepsi

6 Pack - Pepsi

$3.99
6 Pack - Diet Pepsi

6 Pack - Diet Pepsi

$3.99
6 Pack - Mt. Dew

6 Pack - Mt. Dew

$3.99
6 Pack - Coke

6 Pack - Coke

$3.99
6 Pack - Diet Coke

6 Pack - Diet Coke

$3.99
6 Pack - Sprite

6 Pack - Sprite

$3.99
6 Pack - Root Beer

6 Pack - Root Beer

$3.99

6 Pack - Sunkist Orange

$3.99
6 Pack - Dr. Pepper

6 Pack - Dr. Pepper

$3.99
Proudly Family owned and operated Pizza House with Authentic Salad and Pizza.

