Donsak Thai Restaurant 2608 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2608 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20008

Appetizers

Spring roll

$7.00

Crispy rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, Glass noodle and taro root, served with sweet and sour sauce

Thai dumplings

$8.00

Thai-style dumplings with crab, shrimp, pork and carrots, served with sweet soy sauce

Chive cake

$7.00

Fried Thai-style dumplings with Asian chives served with sweet soy sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried pork and cabbage dumplings served with sweet soy sauce

Grilled meatball

$8.00

Grilled homemade pork or chicken meatball served with sweet and sour sauce

Corn fritter

$8.00

Sweet corn mixed with Thai herbs in tempura batter served with sweet and sour sauce

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

REAL crabmeat with cream cheese and scallions wrapped in a crispy wonton skin. Served with spicy mayo

Hoi Obb

$10.00

Steamed mussels with Thai herbs and butter sauce

Shrimp roll

$9.00

Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper

Chicken stay

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast in Thai herbs and coconut milk served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fresh Spring roll

$8.00

Vegetables and rice noodles rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce

Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari served with spicy mayo sauce

Crispy tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crush peanuts

Shrimp and Mango avocado

$12.00

Quick-fried shrimp, fresh mango, and avocado in a tower with crispy wonton chips. Served with spicy mayo sauce

Curry puffed

$8.00

Fried pastry shells stuffed with chicken, potatoes, and curry

Duck Roll

$9.00

Duck meat rolled with scallions and cucumber. Served with Peking sauce

Soup and Salad

Tom Yum

$8.00

Hot and sour soup flavored with lemon grass, lime leaves, lime juice, mushrooms and tomatoes

Tom Kha

$8.00

Galangal (Thai ginger) coconut soup with mushrooms simmered in light coconut milk, flavored with kaffir lime leaves and lime juice

Wonton soup

$8.00

Wontons filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with bok choi greens in chicken broth

Larb Gai

$10.00

Light and full of flavor. Ground chicken cooked with its own juice mixed with red onion, scallions and rice powder.

Nam Tok

$11.00

Grilled and sliced flank steak tossed with roasted rice powder, cilantro, red onion, and scallions in spicy chili lime sauce

Papaya salald

$10.00

Green papaya, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts, shrimp with spicy lime vinaigrette

House salad

$8.00

Spring-mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots with herb peanut vinaigrette

Mango Salad

$10.00

Fresh ripened mango, red onion, and green beans with sweet and sour lime dressing

Yum tofu

$9.00

Fried tofu, cashew nuts, red onion and green apples mixed with sweet and sour lime dressing

Mushroom soup

$7.00

Wontons filled with shitake mushrooms in a vegetable broth

Entree

Chicken Cashew

$15.00

Roasted cashew nuts, onion, and scallions sauteed in garlic sauce

Fried Eggplant

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried eggplant with spicy basil sauce

Fried Green bean

$15.00

Fried crispy green beans tossed with salt and chili

Crispy Tilapia

$18.00

Lightly battered fillet topped with your choice of spicy basil sauce or ginger sauce

Just shrimp and mushroom

$18.00

Stir-fried shrimp and mushrooms in a light garlic sauce

Kapao

$15.00

Stir-fried dish with basil leaves and red peppers in chili garlic sauce

Pad King

$15.00

Sauteed ear mushrooms, red peppers, onion and scallions in ginger sauce

Pad prik king

$15.00

Stir-fried dish with green beans, and kaffir lime leaves in chili paste

Pad Vegetable

$15.00

Stir-fried vegetables and Tofu in garlic sauce

Salted Chili crispy chicken

$16.00

Breaded chicken tossed with salt and chili

Tofu in the Jungle

$15.00

Crispy tofu tossed with Thai herbs

Pad Eggplant

$15.00

Sauteed eggplant with basil leaves and red peppers in chili garlic sauce

Curry

Green curry

$15.00

Green curry simmered with coconut milk, eggplant, red peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Red curry

$15.00

Red curry simmered with coconut milk, eggplant, red peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Panang curry

$15.00

Panang curry simmered with coconut milk, broccoli and lime leaves

Yellow curry

$15.00

Yellow curry simmered with coconut milk, onion and potatoes

Red curry duck

$18.00

Roasted duck simmered in red curry coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, red peppers and basil leaves

Red curry squash

$15.00

Red curry simmered with coconut milk, squash, red peppers, and basil leaves

Stir fried Noodle

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and Chinese broccoli in garlic sauce with a touch of dark sweet soy sauce and vinegar.

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with red peppers, onion, tomatoes and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce.

Kua Gai

$15.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, and a special soy sauce

Donsak Noodle

$18.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with seafood, curry powder, celery, red peppers and onion

Fried rice

Basil Fried rice

$15.00

Fried rice with red peppers and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce

Thai fried rice

$15.00

Fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, carrots and peas

Pineapple fried rice

$15.00

Fried rice with pineapple and cashew nuts

Crab fried rice

$19.00

Fried rice with REAL crab meat, onion, egg, tomatoes, scallions, carrots and peas

Crispy Chicken over rice

$16.00

Fried rice with butter and ginger, and topped with crispy chicken

House Specialties

100 Island

$22.00

Mussels, shrimp, scallops and squid in chili garlic sauce topped with salmon

Panang Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon, broccoli topped with Panang curry sauce

Crispy Duck Kapao

$20.00

Fried duck breast and red peppers sauteed with chili garlic sauce

Stir- fried seafood with curry

$20.00

Mixed seafood stir fried with egg, onion, red peppers, celery, curry powder, chili paste and coconut milk

Donsak Crispy chicken

$17.00

Breaded chicken sauteed with salt and chili

Som Tam Kai Yang

$18.00

Thai- style grilled chicken with papaya salad. Served with sticky rice

Crispy Branzino

$26.00

Desserts

Mango sticky rice

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet sticky rice served woth fresh mango

Roti banana

$7.00

Banana rolled with roti topped with homemade caramel sauce

Fried ice- cream

$7.00

Ice cream with a hot, deep-fried and crunchy exterior breading, served with homemade caramel sauce

Ice cream sandwich

$7.00

Coconut ice cream with palm seed, Jack fruit and roasted peanuts

Side order

Browm rice

$2.00

Steamed rice

$2.00

Sticky rice

$3.00

Steamed mixed vegetable

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$2.00

Kanom Jeen

$3.00

Essan

Som Tam Tart

$37.00

Som Tam chaos Salad

$15.00

Grilled pork neck

$14.00

Nham Kao Tod

$13.00

Chicken wings

$7.00

Som Tam Palar

$14.00

Som Tam Tod

$16.00

Grilled meatballs

$8.00

Thai bamboo shoot salad

$12.00

Tom Saab Soup

$14.00

Som Tam Pu Palar

$15.00

Gaeng Om

$15.00

Ka Na Moo Grob

$16.00

Kra Pow Moo Grob

$17.00

Essan Sausage

$12.00

Som Tam Thai

$12.00

Gai Yang

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
