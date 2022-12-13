  • Home
Don Taco 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101

No reviews yet

3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Order Again

Botanas

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.25+

Chips & Guacamole

$3.95+

Chips & Queso

$3.95+

Mexican Plates

Fajitas

$12.95

Beef Enchiladas

$8.75

Chicken Enchiladas

$8.75

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.75

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$8.75

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.75

Carnitas Plate

$10.95

Al Pastor Plate

$10.95

Barbacoa Plate

$10.95

Chile Relleno Plate

$8.95

Torta

$9.95

Quesadilla Plates

Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Combo Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.50

Don Taco Pleasers

Nachos Supreme

$8.95

Nachos Locos

$10.95

Chicken Flautas

$8.95

Tamales

$8.95

Chimichanga

$9.95

Burrito Dinner

$8.95

Burrito Wrap

$9.95

Taco Plates

Tacos al Carbon

$9.95

Taco Plate

$8.75

Brisket Taco Plate

$9.95

Fish Taco Plate

$9.95

Shrimp Taco Plate

$9.95

Pastor Taco Plate

$9.95

Carnitas Plate

$9.95

Barbacoa Plate

$9.95

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$8.95

Burrito

$8.50

Brisket Burrito

$8.95

Carnitas Burrito

$8.95

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.95

Bean&Chse Burr

$1.99+

Tacos & Tostadas

Fajita Taco

$2.95

Taco

$2.50

Fajita Tostada

$2.95

Tostada

$2.50

Soup & Saladas

Tortilla Soup

$3.75

Charro Beans

$3.75

Taco Salad

$8.95

Fajita Salad

$9.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Kids

#1K Quesadilla

$5.50

#2K Taco Plate

$5.50

#3K Enchilada

$5.50

#4K Mini Corn Dog

$5.50

#5K Ckn Fingers

$6.50

#6K Burrito

$5.50

#7K Nachos

$5.50

Desserts

Sopaipillas

$4.95

Flan

$3.95

Frd Ice Cream

$4.95

Sides

Single Enchilada

$2.95

Single Tamale

$2.95

SD Rice

$1.75

SD Beans

$1.75

SD Guacamole

$1.95

SD Chile Queso

$1.95

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

SD French Fries

$3.00

SD Pico de Gallo

$0.99

SD Jalapeño

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.99

SD Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Jalapeños Toreados

$1.25

SD Flour Tortillas

$0.99

SD Corn Tortilla

$0.99

SD Enchilada Sauce

$1.50

SD Tomatillo

$1.50

SD SC Sauce

$1.50

SD Ranchera

$1.50

Ranch

$0.75

Chips ONLY

$1.95

Salsa Cup

$1.75

Salsa Bowl

$2.50

1/2 ChileQueso

$3.95

LG Queso

$4.95

1/2 Guacamole

$3.95

LG Guacamole

$4.95

Bowl Rice

$3.00

Bowl Refried Beans

$3.00

Specials

Flautas Borrachas

$9.95

Burrito Adovado

$10.95

Beverages 🥤

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Manzanita Sol

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Water

Mex Soda

$2.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Kid Beverage

$2.50

Margaritas 🍸

LG House Rita

$9.75

LG Straw Rita

$9.95

LG Mango Rita

$9.95

LG Swirl Rita

$9.95

LG Top Rita

$10.95

LG Premium Rita

$11.95

LG Beer Rita

$11.50

LG Skinny Rita

$11.95

Beer 🍺

Michelada

$7.95

LG BudLight

$4.25

LG MillerLT

$4.25

LG CoorsLT

$4.25

BudLight

$3.95

Coors LT

$3.95

Corona

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

XX Amber

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacífico

$4.50

Ultra

$4.50

Liquors 🍾

Bacardi

$6.95

Bloody Mary

$7.95

JackDaniels

$7.95

Crown Royal

$6.95

Titos

$6.95

Herradura

$9.95

Smirnoff

$6.95

Grey Goose

$7.95

Cuervo Gold

$6.95

Jimador

$7.95

Patron

$9.95

White Zinfandel

$3.95

House Tequila

$4.95

Chardonnay

$3.95

Hennessy

$9.95

Breakfast

Menudo

$9.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$7.95

Potatoes & Eggs

$7.95

Bacon & Eggs

$7.95

Eggs a la Mexicana

$7.95

Chilaquiles

$7.95

Brisket & Eggs

$7.95

Eggs Rancheros

$7.95

Breakfast Taco

$2.75

Sngl Burrito

$6.95

Kids Chorizo & Eggs

$5.95

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$5.95

Kids Potatoes & Eggs

$5.95

SD Egg

$2.25

SD Bacon

$2.25

SD Potatoes

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

