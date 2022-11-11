Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Donut Distillery

771 Reviews

$$

311 Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Order Again

Popular Items

Donut 25 Pack
Donut 12 Pack
Special Packs

Donuts

Donut 3 Pack

Donut 3 Pack

$3.50

3 mini donuts - any flavors!

Donut 6 Pack

$6.00

Donut 12 Pack

$12.00

Donut 25 Pack

$24.00
Special Packs

Special Packs

$24.00

Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Espresso shot with hot or cold water

Box of Coffee

$17.00

96 oz insulated box of coffee. Serves 8-10 people and includes cups, cream and sugar.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Coffee Flight (Without Donuts) NON ALCOHOLIC

$14.50

Coffee PAIRING Flight NON ALCOHOLIC

$18.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cuban

$4.75

A latte with sweetened condensed milk

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk. Try with one of our flavors or alternative milk options.

Mocha

$4.75

A chocolate latte

Steamer

$3.00

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Maypop

$3.50

Ice Cream

Donut Milkshake

Donut Milkshake

$9.00

Two delicious donuts of your choice blended with vanilla ice cream and topped with another donut of your choice.

Coffee Float

Coffee Float

$7.00

A heaping mound of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of soda.

Seasonal Shake

$9.00Out of stock

Boozie Toots

Micro-shot (pipette) of liqueur to pair with your donut

Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot

$1.00

Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts! Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)

Cinnamon Whiskey Boozie Toot

$1.00

Coconut Rum Boozie Toot

$1.00

Coffee Liquor (Kahula) Boozie Toot

$1.00

Grapefruit Crema Boozie Toot

$1.00Out of stock

Bold, fresh and beautiful. Careful balance of flowers and grapefruit. (40% ABV)

Lemon Vodka Boozie Toot

$1.00

Louisa's Liquor Boozie Toot

$1.00

Orange Crema Boozie Toot

$1.00

Distilled with 3 types of orange peels, big and bright! (40% ABV)

Peanut Butter Whiskey Boozie Toot

$1.00

Sour Cherry Boozie Toot

$1.00

Not too sweet, not too sour. Crafted with cherries and aged in American oak barrel to create the perfect marriage of sweet and sour. (30% ABV)

Spiced Rum Boozie Toot

$1.00

Tequila Boozie Toot

$1.00

Vodka Boozie Toot

$1.00

Whiskey Boozie Toot

$1.00

Cans/Bottles

Beer and Shot

$8.00

Brightwood Cider

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Delta 8 Seltzer

$7.00

Diskin Cider - Lil Blondie (16oz can)

$7.00

HHC Seltzer

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Tailgate - Kitchen Sink

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Cocktails

Basic Betch

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Buckeye Brew

$12.00

Cold BJ

$12.00

RedBull and Vodka

$8.00

Tennessee Coffee

$12.00

Our premium coffee sweetened with our own whiskey glaze, a shot of real Tennessee Whiskey and topped with whipping cream and cinnamon - YUMMM!

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Teq-killer

$8.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$12.00

Draft Beer

Beer Growler

$20.00

Black Abby - TN IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Curio Quizzical

$7.00

Dr Robot

$7.00Out of stock

East Nash - Honey Blonde

$7.00

Juicy Daze

$7.00Out of stock

Mill Creek - Neon Daze

$7.00

Nash Brew - Lager

$7.00Out of stock

New Heights - Coffee & Cream Ale

$7.00

Pumpkin - Blackstone

$7.00

Tailgate - Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$7.00

Tailgate watermelon

$7.00Out of stock

Yazoo Heffeweizen

$7.00

Flights

Beer Flight (no donuts)

$16.50

Beer Pairing Flight

$20.00

Coffee Cocktail Flight (without donuts)

$21.50

Coffee Cocktail Pairing Flight

$25.00

Mimosa Flight (without donuts)

$16.50

Mimosa Pairing Flight

$20.00

Orange Juice Mimosa with S'mores Pineapple Mimosa with Strawberry Lemonade Grapefruit Mimosa with Frosty Fruity Cranberry Mimosa with Whiskey Glaze

Liquor

Cinnamon Whiskey

$6.00

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Coffee Liquor

$6.00

Lemon Vodka

$6.00

Louisa

$6.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Spiced Rum

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Shots

Boston Cream Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Shot

$6.00

Death by Chocolate Shot

$6.00

Dreamsicle Shot

$6.00

Frosted Fruity Shot

$6.00

Homer Shot

$6.00

Reese's Shot

$6.00

Rocky Road Shot

$6.00

S'mores Shot

$6.00

Shot Flight with Donuts

$24.00

Strawberry Lemonade Shot

$6.00

Sweet Swine Shot

$6.00

Whiskey Glaze Shot

$6.00

Cincoro

$12.00

Seasonal Shot

$6.00

Spiked Milkshakes

Berry Scary

$12.00

Strawberry lemonade donut with strawberry lemonade vodka. Scary good!

DBC

$12.00

Drunken Pig

$12.00

Our signature sweet swine but with Tennessee Whiskey!

Fire in the Hole

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar donuts with a shot of Jack Fire. Classic!

Frisky Whiskey

Frisky Whiskey

$12.00

Using only the finest Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee whiskey, this shake will make any whiskey fan wanting more!

Pirate in the Sand

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar and Nutella donuts with spiced rum! Yes Captain!

Sunrise/Sunset

$12.00

Our Dreamsicle donut with your choice of tequila or spiced run.

Tootie Fruity

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles and whipped cream vodka? Yes please!

Wine/Mimosas

Mimosa Growler

$35.00
Mimosa TO GO

Mimosa TO GO

$13.00

Everything is better with bubbles, especially juice! We have traditional orange juice or try a twist with cranberry juice, grapefruit juice or pineapple juice.

Mimosas - DINE IN

$10.00
Prosecco

Prosecco

$10.00

Creamy and fresh, this opens with scents of white spring flowers and pear. The vibrant palate offers green apple and white peach offset by a soft mousse. Best part - WE HAVE IT ON TAP! (11.5% ABV)

Wine

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Coffee Club

Coffee Club Mug

$20.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Gray Trucker

$20.00

Black Trucker

$20.00

Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Circle Sticker

$2.00

Sweatshirt

Blue

$35.00

Black

$35.00

Brown

$35.00

Tee Shirts

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Cowboy shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Rolled Ice Cream

DONUTS

$0.50

Pint glass

Pint glass

$10.00

Shot glass

shot glass

$5.00

Bag of coffee

Cosmic Cowboy

$13.00

Brew Hop Tour

Coffee and Mimosa Tour

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

CUSTOM MINI DONUTS, GOURMET COFFEE, LOCAL CRAFT BEER, MIMOSA FLIGHTS, SPIKED MILKSHAKES, DONUT SHOTS, AND MORE! Let us cater your next event!

Website

Location

311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Donut Distillery image
Donut Distillery image
Donut Distillery image
Donut Distillery image

Map
