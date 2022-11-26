Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center 208 Porters Neck Rd

review star

No reviews yet

208 Porters Neck Rd

Wilmington, NC 28411

Popular Items

Meat + Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)
Bagel
Munchies (Donut Holes)

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.85+

Flavored Coffee (Pumpkin Spice)

$3.27+

Iced Coffee

$3.15+

Hot Latte

$4.75+

Iced Latte

$5.22+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Macchiato

$4.75+

Espresso

$2.35+

Americano

$3.98+

Hot Tea

$2.73+

Chai Tea Latte(No Espresso)

$4.75+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.03+

Joe To Go

$24.85

Bulk Coffee

Soda/Fridge Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.85

Gatorade

$2.25

Milk

$1.49

Yoo-hoo

$1.79

Capri Sun

$1.49

Juice

$1.79

Soda

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Snapple

$2.25

Donuts

Single Donut

$2.17

Donut of The Day

$2.91
Coffee Roll

Coffee Roll

$2.99
Mini Apple Fritter

Mini Apple Fritter

$2.99
Large Apple Fritter

Large Apple Fritter

$5.25
Assorted Half Dozen

Assorted Half Dozen

$11.15

Our staff chooses six of our favorite donuts for you!

Assorted Dozen

Assorted Dozen

$19.90

Our staff chooses twelve of our favorite donuts for you!

Choose Your Own Half Dozen

Choose Your Own Half Dozen

$11.15

You choose six of your favorite donuts!

Choose Your Own Dozen

Choose Your Own Dozen

$19.90

You choose twelve of your favorite donuts!

Munchies (Donut Holes)

Munchies (Donut Holes)

Glazed yeast, Chocolate Cake Glazed, Glazed Traditional Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Traditional Cake, Plain Traditional Cake, Powdered Traditional Cake.

Breakfast

The Bomb

$8.68

2 Egg Sandwich or 3 Egg Wrap with Bacon, Sausage, Taylor Ham, Cream Cheese, Hot Sauce and Jalapeños.

Baja Beach Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Wrap: Eggs, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar and Salsa.

Palmetto Biscuit

$6.41

Freshly made biscuit with Tomato, Bacon and our homemade Pimento Cheese.

Glazed Crois. Slider

$3.95

Glazed Croissant with your choice of meat and cheese.

Meat + Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)

$6.62

Veggie + Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)

$6.62

Egg + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)

$5.47

Egg + Meat (Sandwich or Wrap)

$5.87

Meat + Cheese (Sandwich or Wrap)

$5.87

Egg Only (Sandwich or Wrap)

$5.25

Meat Only

$5.25

Bagel

$2.35

1/2 lb Bulk Cheese

$3.58

1 lb Bulk Cheese

$6.60Out of stock

Oatmeal

$4.39

Croissant

$2.48

Scrambled Egg Pieces(1)

$1.10

Sausage

$1.65

Bacon

$1.65

Salsa

$0.39

Grape Jelly

$0.28

Strawberry Jelly

$0.28

Plain CC

$1.32

Veggie CC

$1.59

Scallion CC

$1.59

Pimento Cheese

$1.71

Toast

$1.10

Avocado Spread

$0.55

Biscuit

$1.93

Buttered Eng. Muffin

$1.65

Buttered Biscut

$1.93

Peanut butter

$0.28

Lunch

Baywater

$10.45

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Sautéed Spinach and Honey Mustard

BLT Sandwich

$10.45

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado Spread

Blue Wave

$10.45

Turkey, Provolone, Tomato and Pesto

Chicken Wrap

$10.45

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce and Italian Dressing

Nearwater

$10.45

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.45Out of stock

Steak, American, Sautéed Onions and Peppers

Shipwreck

$10.45

Homemade Pimento Cheese, Sautéed Spinach and Tomato

Stingray

$10.45

Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato and Hot Sauce

Surfer

$10.45

Grilled Chicken, American, Olive Oil, Sautéed Onions and Peppers

Triple Grilled Cheese

$10.45

American, Cheddar and Swiss

Yacht Club

$10.45

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Drink Upgrade - Medium Coffee (with Lunch Combo ONLY)

$1.10

Drink Upgrade - Latte/Macchiato/Cappuccino (with Lunch Combo ONLY)

$2.20

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.94

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.94

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.94

Ham and Cheese

$4.94

Chips

$1.27

Pickle Spear

$0.55
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

