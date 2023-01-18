  • Home
  Gardena
  Donut king II - 15032 South Western Avenue
A map showing the location of Donut king II 15032 South Western AvenueView gallery

Donut king II 15032 South Western Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

15032 South Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Classic Donut

Custard Filled Donut

$1.50

Raspberry Jelly Donut

$1.50

Lemon Jelly Donut

$1.50

Classic Glaze

$1.50

Sugar Raised

$1.50

Chocolate Raised

$1.50

Coconut Raised

$1.50

Cinnamon Crumble Raised

$1.50

Glaze Twist

$1.50

Chocolate Twist

$1.50

Sugar Twist

$1.50

Chocolate Bar

$1.50

Maple Bar

$1.50

Glaze Old Fashion

$1.50

Chocolate Old Fashion

$1.50

Maple Old Fashion

$1.50

Glaze Buttermilk

$1.50

Chocolate Buttermilk

$1.50

Maple Buttermilk

$1.50

Classic Cake Donuts

Rainbow Iced Sprinkles Cake

$1.50

Mapled Iced Cake

$1.50

Orange Iced Cake

$1.50

Strawberry Iced Cake

$1.50

Chocolate Cake

$1.50

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake

$1.50

Chocolate Peanut Cake

$1.50

Blueberry Cake

$1.50

Red-Velvet Iced Cake

$1.50

Red-Velvet Glaze Cake

$1.50

Devil-Food

$1.50

Devil-Food Sprinkles

$1.50

Devil-Food Peanuts

$1.50

Cinnamon Crumble Cake

$1.50

Honey Wheat Cake

$1.50

Donut-Holes

Chocolate Cake Donut-Holes (12)

$2.50

Glazed Donut-Holes (12)

$2.50

Bulk Donuts

King’s Classic 8

$8.95

Classic Baker’s Dozen

$14.50

Ultra Premium Mix Dozen

$29.95

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50

Cream Cheese Filled Croissant

$2.50

Strawberry Cream Filled Croissant

$2.50

Raisin Custard Filled Croissant

$2.50

Pineapple Strudel Sticks

$2.25

Butter Croissants

$2.25

Ham & Cheese Filled Croissant

$3.75

Plain Bagel

$2.75

w/ Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel

$2.75

w/ Cream Cheese

Blueberry Bagel

$2.75

w/ Cream Cheese

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (3)

$2.25

Brownie

$2.50

Pound Cake

$2.50

Specialty/Seasonal Donuts

Glaze Cronut

$3.25

Texas Glaze

$3.00

Milk Teas

Regular Milk Tea

$3.75

Green Milk Tea

$3.75

Thai Milk Tea

$3.75

Green Thai Milk Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

Regular Ice Coffee

$2.75

French Vanilla Ice Coffee

$3.00

Hazelnut Ice Coffee

$3.00

Caramel Ice Coffee

$3.95

Bottled Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Crangrape

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

7-Up

$1.00

Canada Dry

$1.00

Strawberry Soda

$1.00

Orange Soda

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Caprisun

$1.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$1.95+

Cappuccino

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Cold Drinks

Redbull

$2.75

Monster

$2.75

Sunny D

$1.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Fountain

Small Lemonade

$2.00

Medium Lemonade

$2.75

Small Fruit Punch

$2.00

Medium Fruit Punch

$2.75

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Banana Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Pineapple Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Taro Flavored Smoothie

$4.75

Coconut Flavor Smoothie

$4.75

Avocado Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Ice Blends

Mocha Ice Blend

$4.75

Vanilla Ice Blend

$4.75

Caramel Ice Blend

$4.75

Coffee Ice Blend

$4.75

Thai Tea Ice Blend

$4.75

Fresh Juice

Medium Orange Juice

$5.00

Large Orange Juice

$7.00

Iced Drinks

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Passion Tea Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.75

Breakfast

Toast

$5.25

Croissant

$5.75

Bagel

$5.75

#1 Cheese Egg Sandwich

Has 2-3 pan-fried eggs w/ melted cheese & seasoned with salt and black pepper

#2 All American

Either ham, sausage or turkey & comes with bacon egg and cheese, seasoned w/ salt and black pepper

# 3 Everything Bagel

$6.75

Turkey, Egg, Italian Dressing, Swiss & Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes & Black Pepper

# 4 Cheesy Sausage Patty Melt

$6.75

Sausage, Bacon, Cheese, Egg & Black Pepper

Lunch

BYO Sandwich

Comes w/ free Soda & Chips

Scratchers

Sample Scratcher

All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15032 South Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

