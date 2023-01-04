Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

sufganiyot pre-order

3000 38th ave

Oakland, CA 94619

sufganiyot pre-order

sufganiyot half dozen

sufganiyot half dozen

$21.00

box of 6 - raised dough w/ jam filling & sugar dusting

sufganiyot dozen

sufganiyot dozen

$42.00

box of 12 - raised dough w/ jam filling & sugar dusting

assorted half dozen

assorted half dozen

$21.00

box of 6 - raised dough w/ sugar dusting, 2 of each filling: jam, vanilla bean pastry cream & lemon curd

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
redefining donuts in oakland, ca

