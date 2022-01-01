Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Carl's Donuts and Bakery - Avon

review star

No reviews yet

7481 E. US Hwy 36, Suite B

Avon, IN 46123

Popular Items

Full Premium Mix Dozen
Full Dozen Glaze
Carl’s Famous Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast

Carl’s Famous Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bowl

Ribeye And Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

Breakfast Platters

French Toast

$8.20

FrenchToast w/Choice of Meat

$10.45

French Toast Toppers

$10.05

Waffle

$7.90

Waffles toppers

$8.15

Waffles w/choice of meat

$9.45

Pancakes

$7.90

Pancake toppers

$9.35

Pancakes w/choice of meat-

$10.70

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.20

Breakfast Sides

Kolaches

$4.05

Plain Sausage Biscuit

$2.40

Lunch

Daily Special

$10.30

Fried Broaster Chicken

Chef Salad

$10.30

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

BLT Sandwich

$9.19

BLT Wrap

$10.29

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$10.29

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$10.29

AYCE CatFish W\ 2 Sides

$20.49

(Grilled) Chicken Tenders

$9.19

(Fried) Chicken Tenders

$9.19

Single Steakburger

$8.09

Double Steakburger

$10.09

Philly Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$11.19

Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.29

Club Sandwich

$10.09

Catfish Dinner 2 Fillet W\ 2 side

$15.09

Catfish Sandwich

$10.29

1 Catfish Filet

$5.75

Loaded Wedge Fries

$10.29

(Grilled) M-Th Special Tenderloin

$6.99

(Breaded) M-Th Tenderloin Special

$6.99

Sweet & Spicy Bbq Pulled Pork

$7.99Out of stock

99¢ Wing Special

$0.99Out of stock

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$2.29

Tater Tots

$3.49

Onion Ring

$4.05

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Green beans

$2.29

Mash Potato & Gravy

$2.29

Fried Biscuits And Apple Butter

$2.89

Ear Of Corn

$2.00

Side Salad

$1.75

Chips

$1.49

Marinara Cup

$1.19

Cheese Cup

$1.19

Family Size Mash & Gravy

$4.58

Family Size Potatoe Salad

$4.58

Family Size Green Beans

$4.58

Family Size Coleslaw

$4.58

Family Size Cottage Cheese

$4.58

Ranch Cup

$0.90

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.90

Dessert Pizzas

Apple Pizza

$11.99

Cherry Pizza

$11.99

Blueberry Pizza

$11.99

Cinninamon Pizza

$11.49

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.29+

Iced Coffee

$4.85

Joe’s to go

$22.50

Iced Coffee

One size

$4.85

Extras

Additional Espresso Shot

$0.99

Add Syrup

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.75Out of stock

Skim Milk

$0.75Out of stock

Half and Half

$0.75

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.40+

Cappuccino

$3.40+

Cafe Mocha

$3.85+

Carmilla Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Americano

$2.55+

Espresso

$2.09+

Macchiato

$2.00+

Flat White

$3.85

Ice Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$2.45

Large Ice Tea

$2.65

Hot Tea

Medium

$2.45

Large

$2.65

Hot Coco

Medium hot chocolate

$3.25

Large hot chocolate

$3.95

Juice

Juice Bottles

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Milk

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Soda

Can Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.50

Small Soda

$1.50

Medium Soda

$1.99

Large Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

Water Bottle

$1.50

Donuts

Single Donut (only glazed)

$1.80

Single Premium Donut

$2.30

Half Dozen Donut Glazed

$7.80

Half Dozen Premium Mix

$8.80

Full Dozen Glaze

$12.30

Premium Mix Half Dozen

$8.85

Full Premium Mix Dozen

$14.30

Dozen donut holes

$4.15

Half Dozen donut Holes

$2.15

Premium Mix Half Dozen

$8.85

Premium Mix Half Dozen

$8.85

Bakery

Cream Horn

$2.35

Pineapple Fritters

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Fritters

$2.75

Apple Fry

$2.30

Cinnamon Fry

$2.30

Single Sticky bun

$2.85

Whole Sticky Bun

$13.20

Whole Cinnamon Roll

$13.20

Big Alligator Tail

$9.49

Small Alligator Tail

$5.20
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7481 E. US Hwy 36, Suite B, Avon, IN 46123

Carl's Donuts and Bakery image
Carl's Donuts and Bakery image

