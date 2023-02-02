  • Home
  • /
  • Arlington
  • /
  • Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington 319 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

319 Broadway

Arlington, MA 02474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DAILY SPECIALS

Sloppy Villa Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, bacon, coleslaw & Swiss cheese topped with chipotle aioli on dark rye.

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with a mushroom gravy and served with mixed vegetables and Mashed potatoes

Cup of Roasted Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Bowl of Roasted Vegetable Soup

$8.99

Crab Bisque Bowl

$13.00

STARTERS

Pizza Donut

$9.99

2 Handmade Donuts topped with house marinara & mozzarella cheese

Fried Pickle Fries

$6.99

Served With Chipotle Aioli

Wings

$10.99

Your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Teriyaki

Margherita Flatbread

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto, w/ a Balsamic Drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Garden Pepper w/ a Sriracha Drizzle

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Large order of Sweet Potatoes Fries served with Pure Maple Syrup

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried and served with our house marinara Sauce

Steak & Cheese Springrolls

$9.99

Spring Rolls loaded with steak & cheese, need we say more!!

Rueben Sliders

$10.99

3 sliders with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on King Hawaiian rolls

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.99

3 cheeseburger sliders with American cheese served with sautéed onions on kings Hawaiian rolls

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.99+

Served with blueberries, craisins & brown sugar

Crab Bisque Bowl

$13.00

DONUT MEETS GRIDDLE

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce
Donut French Toast

Donut French Toast

$10.99

Two of our famous honey dipped donuts dipped in our signature french toast dip and griddled. Yum!

Boston Cream Pancakes

Boston Cream Pancakes

$12.99

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce

Donut Benny

Donut Benny

$12.99

Poached egg inside of a mini donut! Topped with homemade hollandaise sauce

Donut Cheeseburger

Donut Cheeseburger

$13.99

A classic bacon cheeseburger inside of our jumbo griddled donut. Served with french fries

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, 2 Eggs & American Cheese on a griddled donut!

Grilled Cinnamon Roll

Grilled Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Our giant cinnamon roll, griddled and server with a side of our homemade cinnamon honey butter Must Try!

Maple Donut Bread Pudding

Maple Donut Bread Pudding

$9.99

served with vanilla ice cream and topped with our house made chocolate sauce

EGG BREAKFAST

Served with homefries and buttered toast.

1 Egg Any Style

$5.99

Served with homefries and buttered toast.

2 Eggs Any Style

$6.99

Any Style served with home fries and choice of toast

3 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Any Style, served with home fries and your choice of toast

Steak Tips & Eggs

$18.99

Hanger Steak Marinated in house for at least 24 hours. Served with 3 eggs, home Fries and your choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Made from scratch. Served with three eggs any style, homefries and buttered toast.

The Bonkers Breakfast

$14.99

OMELETS

Served with home fries and your choice of toast

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelette

Western Omelet

$11.99

Your Classic Western with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Peppers & Ham

Hash It Out Rueben

$14.99

Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and our home made corned beef hash stuffed inside an omelet and topped w/ Russian dressing

Santa Ana Omelet

$12.99

Fresh tomato salsa, avocado, and pepper jack cheese

Capo di Capi Omelet

$13.99

House made Italian Sausage Ragu and Provolone Cheese Omelet

BENNY

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries.

Norwegian Benedict

Norwegian Benedict

$15.99

2 poached eggs on top of smoked salmon and english muffin

Crabcake Benedict

$16.99

poached eggs over house jumbo lump crabcakes topped w/ hollandaise sauce over an English muffin

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.99

2 poached eggs atop our homemade corned beef hash and english muffin

Florentine Benny

$12.99

2 poached eggs on spinach, tomato and english muffin

Waffle Benedict

Waffle Benedict

$14.99

Canadian bacon and poached eggs on top of crispy waffle. Topped with hollandaise sauce.

Donut Benedict

Donut Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs inside of our fresh mini donuts, canadian bacon and homefries.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

The Bashinator

$9.99

Three eggs scrambled with loads Taylor Ham and American cheese served on a croissant

The Hangover Burger Sandwich

The Hangover Burger Sandwich

$14.99

8oz burger topped with bacon, cheese and an overeasy egg. Served on Jumbo English muffin with French Fries

Gluten-Free Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled eggs w/ plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions, fresh tomato sales and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla served with a side of sour cream

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla

Gluten-Free Ultimate Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs w/ shaved steak, plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, fresh tomato salsa, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla served with a side of sour cream

Ultimate Burrito

Ultimate Burrito

$12.99

Our breakfast burrito with shaved steak

The Breakfast B.L.T.

The Breakfast B.L.T.

$9.99

BLT meets breakfast. Two eggs between Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Mayo on Sour Dough Bread S

The Lox Platter

$13.99

Atlantic smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato slices, cucumber, red onion & capers served on a platter with your choice of bagel

Avo Toast

$10.99

Two slices of multigrain with our avocado hummus, fresh mozzarella, tomato & cucumber topped with two eggs cooked any style

WAFFLES

The Original Waffle

$8.99

Light and crispy. Sprinkled with powder sugar and topped with anything you desire

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$12.99

Fresh strawberries topped with whipped cream

Banana Split Waffle

Banana Split Waffle

$12.99

Banana, ice cream, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

PANCAKES

Buttermilk Pancakes made the way you choose

Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings section

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings sections

Boston Cream Pancakes

Boston Cream Pancakes

$12.99

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce

FRENCH TOAST

Short Stack French Toast

$7.99

Full Stack French Toast

$9.99

Nutella & Banana Stuffed French toast

$12.99

3 slices of our hand dipped French toast layered with Nutella and topped with bananas and powdered sugar

Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast

Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.99

3 slices of gluten free bread dipped in our French toast mix and griddled to perfection

Gluten-Free Donut French Toast

$11.99
Donut French Toast

Donut French Toast

$10.99

Two of our famous honey dipped donuts dipped in our signature french toast dip and griddled. Yum!

BAGELS & CREAM CHEESE

Bagel

$2.49

BETWEEN THE BUNS LUNCH

BLT

$9.99

6 slices of applewood bacon with lettuce tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken topped with tomato and fresh mozzarella on a Brioche Bun with pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese and Ranch Dressing. Served on a Brioche Bun

DVD Ahi Tuna Burger

DVD Ahi Tuna Burger

$15.99

Sesame seed encrusted, with smashed avocado, lettuce & Tomato. Topped with a drizzle of sweet teriyaki and spicy mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese all in a tortilla wrap

Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Melt

$9.99

Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries

Turkey & Brie

$11.99

Shaved Turkey & Brie Cheese w/ house made honey mustard on a sub roll

California Turkey Melt

California Turkey Melt

$11.99

Avocado, turkey, bacon and tomato in between a Swiss cheese. Served with fries.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$11.99
Rueben

Rueben

$11.99

Classic Reuben. Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, swiss cheese on dark rye.

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Chicken cutlet covered in our house marinara melted fresh mozzarella on a sub roll

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Cod, beer battered and fried, on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served fries

FROM THE GRILL

served with fries and pickle

Villa Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb All beef patty topped w/ pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle Mayo

Cheeseburgers

$11.99

1/2 pound beef patty on a brioche bun with American cheese (or sub your choice), lettuce and tomato

Steak Tip Sub

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Our house marinated Hanger Steak tips sautéed with onions & peppers

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Shaved steak with plenty of American cheese. Get it with out or without onions

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

Shaved Chicken sautéed with American Cheese on a sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

If you like the chicken cheese steak wait until you try it with out house Buffalo Sauce

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our house made veggie burger with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

ENTREES

Hanger Steak Dinner

$24.99

In our house marinade for over 24 hours and grilled to the temperature of your choosing. Served to your choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fresh Cod beer battered and fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Crispy buffalo chicken. Homemade cheese sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Belgian waffles with fried crispy chicken strips

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$12.99

Four breaded boneless chicken fingers served with French fries and our home made honey mustard

Crab Cake Dinner

$22.99

2 jumbo lump crab cakes, served with red potatoes, roasted veggies and a remoulade sauce

Penne ala Vodka

$12.99

Penne pasta in our house vodka sauce

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$18.99

Served penne in red sauce

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with a mushroom gravy and served with mixed vegetables and Mashed potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.

SALADS LUNCH

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.99

House marinated steak tips w/ roasted beets, goat cheese over baby spinach in a balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.99

Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, red onion , avocado, shaved almonds, & feta in a raspberry vinaigrette

Dillberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

House made all white chicken salad w/ sun-dried cranberries, grilled veggies, onions, tomato & avocado over greens

House Salad

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers with you choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese w Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed a creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon & tomato over romaine lettuce

CLUBS

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread

Tuna Club

$11.99

our house Tunafish with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread

Crispy Chicken Club

$11.99

Crispy chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread

Turkey Club

$11.99

Thumann's Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread

Chicken Salad Club

$11.99

Our Signature Dillberry Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

VEGAN

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.

Tofu Scrambled

$10.99

Made in house sauteed with onions. Served with toast and homefries.

Pancakes

$9.99

Made from in house fluffy pancakes. Served with Vermont maple syrup. Contains soy.

The Hungry Vegan

$16.99

Tofu scrambled, choice of seitan style bacon(SweetEarth) or sausage(made in house), toast and homefries. Served with our fluffy vegan pancakes.

Vegan Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

House seitan sausage, beans, peppers, onions and hummus. Served with salsa. Gluten Free upon request.

Dvd Scrambled Vegan

Dvd Scrambled Vegan

$12.99

Seitan plant based sausage(made in house), beans, onions, peppers, spinach and homefries scrambled together. Served with choice of toast and cheese sauce. Choose Gluten Free Toast to make this meal gluten free.

Vegan Avo Toast

Vegan Avo Toast

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, smashed avocado, olives and olive oil drizzle. Served on multigrain toast.

Vegan Avocado Hummus BLT

Vegan Avocado Hummus BLT

$12.99

House made avocado hummus, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan bacon on multigrain bread. Served with french fries or chips.

Vegan Waffle

$10.99

Made in house. Contains soy. Served with powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Vegan Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle

Vegan Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle

$14.99

Vegan waffle, strawberries, coconut whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.

Vegan Almond Joy Waffle

Vegan Almond Joy Waffle

$14.99

Vegan waffle with chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with coconut whipped cream, coconut flakes, chocolate drizzle.

Vegan Chicken N Waffles

Vegan Chicken N Waffles

$16.99

Our made in house waffle topped with fried plant based chicken.

Vegan Chicken Taco Salad

$16.99

Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl

Vegan Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato on a seed sesame bun served with fries and a pickle

Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch

Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Seitan chicken seasoned and prepared in house topped with smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and french fries.

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$10.99

VioLife Cheese.

Side Vegan Bacon

$5.99

Three slices of Sweet Earth griddled bacon.

Side Chickn'

Side Chickn'

$9.99

Tofu based chicken, seasoned and fried in house.

Vegan Chickn' and Fries

$14.99

Made and seasoned in house. Choice of buffalo or plain Chickn'. Contains soy.

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$13.99

Sweet potato based cheese sauce.

Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese

Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.

Side Impossible Sausage

$6.99

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, olives, red onions

Homemade Corned Beef hash

$6.99

Bacon

$4.99

Taylor Ham

$4.49

Straight out of New Jersey, you can't find a better breakfast meat

Sausage Side

$4.99

Side Steak Tips

$8.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.49

English Muffin

$1.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Homefries

$3.99

Broccoli

$2.95

Hand Carved Ham

$4.49

Toast

$1.59

Side Sliced Avocado

$1.99

1 Egg No Sides

$1.29

Side Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Sautéed Spinach

$3.99

Special Request

Special Request

Catering

Cold Drinks (take-out)

Pumpkin Spiced Ice Latte

$3.29+

To-go Iced Coffee

$2.29+

Iced Latte

$3.29+

Caramel Iced Latte

$3.79+

Mocha Iced Latte

$3.79+

To Go-Juice

$2.49+

Milk

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

To-go Soda

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.79

Iced Tea

$3.49

Hot Drinks (take-out)

Hot Chocolate To-Go

$2.49+

Hot Coffee To Go

$1.99+

Latte

$3.29+

Caramel Hot Latte

$3.49+

Mocha Hot Latte

$3.49+

Americano

$3.29+

Single Espresso

$1.59

Double Espresso

$2.59

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Tea

$1.99+

Hot Box of Coffee

$24.99

Serves 8-10 people. Includes cups, stirrers, creamers and sugars.

Regular Donuts

Single Donut

$2.99

1/2 Dozen Donut

$14.99

Dozen Donuts

$26.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

319 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Ground Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
319 Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 390
12 Medford St Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Punjab Indian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
485 Mass ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Tryst Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 2,263
689 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Menotomy Grill & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,843
25 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
The Scoop N Scootery
orange star4.6 • 1,607
112 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston