Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington 319 Broadway
319 Broadway
Arlington, MA 02474
DAILY SPECIALS
Sloppy Villa Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, coleslaw & Swiss cheese topped with chipotle aioli on dark rye.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf topped with a mushroom gravy and served with mixed vegetables and Mashed potatoes
Cup of Roasted Vegetable Soup
Bowl of Roasted Vegetable Soup
Crab Bisque Bowl
STARTERS
Pizza Donut
2 Handmade Donuts topped with house marinara & mozzarella cheese
Fried Pickle Fries
Served With Chipotle Aioli
Wings
Your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Teriyaki
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto, w/ a Balsamic Drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Garden Pepper w/ a Sriracha Drizzle
Sweet Potato Fries
Large order of Sweet Potatoes Fries served with Pure Maple Syrup
Mozzarella Sticks
5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried and served with our house marinara Sauce
Steak & Cheese Springrolls
Spring Rolls loaded with steak & cheese, need we say more!!
Rueben Sliders
3 sliders with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on King Hawaiian rolls
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 cheeseburger sliders with American cheese served with sautéed onions on kings Hawaiian rolls
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Served with blueberries, craisins & brown sugar
Crab Bisque Bowl
DONUT MEETS GRIDDLE
Donut French Toast
Two of our famous honey dipped donuts dipped in our signature french toast dip and griddled. Yum!
Boston Cream Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce
Donut Benny
Poached egg inside of a mini donut! Topped with homemade hollandaise sauce
Donut Cheeseburger
A classic bacon cheeseburger inside of our jumbo griddled donut. Served with french fries
Donut Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, 2 Eggs & American Cheese on a griddled donut!
Grilled Cinnamon Roll
Our giant cinnamon roll, griddled and server with a side of our homemade cinnamon honey butter Must Try!
Maple Donut Bread Pudding
served with vanilla ice cream and topped with our house made chocolate sauce
EGG BREAKFAST
1 Egg Any Style
Served with homefries and buttered toast.
2 Eggs Any Style
Any Style served with home fries and choice of toast
3 Eggs Any Style
Any Style, served with home fries and your choice of toast
Steak Tips & Eggs
Hanger Steak Marinated in house for at least 24 hours. Served with 3 eggs, home Fries and your choice of toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Made from scratch. Served with three eggs any style, homefries and buttered toast.
The Bonkers Breakfast
OMELETS
Build Your Own Omelet
Build Your Own Omelette
Western Omelet
Your Classic Western with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Peppers & Ham
Hash It Out Rueben
Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and our home made corned beef hash stuffed inside an omelet and topped w/ Russian dressing
Santa Ana Omelet
Fresh tomato salsa, avocado, and pepper jack cheese
Capo di Capi Omelet
House made Italian Sausage Ragu and Provolone Cheese Omelet
BENNY
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries.
Norwegian Benedict
2 poached eggs on top of smoked salmon and english muffin
Crabcake Benedict
poached eggs over house jumbo lump crabcakes topped w/ hollandaise sauce over an English muffin
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
2 poached eggs atop our homemade corned beef hash and english muffin
Florentine Benny
2 poached eggs on spinach, tomato and english muffin
Waffle Benedict
Canadian bacon and poached eggs on top of crispy waffle. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
Donut Benedict
Two poached eggs inside of our fresh mini donuts, canadian bacon and homefries.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
The Bashinator
Three eggs scrambled with loads Taylor Ham and American cheese served on a croissant
The Hangover Burger Sandwich
8oz burger topped with bacon, cheese and an overeasy egg. Served on Jumbo English muffin with French Fries
Gluten-Free Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs w/ plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions, fresh tomato sales and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla served with a side of sour cream
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
Gluten-Free Ultimate Burrito
Scrambled eggs w/ shaved steak, plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, fresh tomato salsa, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla served with a side of sour cream
Ultimate Burrito
Our breakfast burrito with shaved steak
The Breakfast B.L.T.
BLT meets breakfast. Two eggs between Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Mayo on Sour Dough Bread S
The Lox Platter
Atlantic smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato slices, cucumber, red onion & capers served on a platter with your choice of bagel
Avo Toast
Two slices of multigrain with our avocado hummus, fresh mozzarella, tomato & cucumber topped with two eggs cooked any style
WAFFLES
PANCAKES
Two Buttermilk Pancakes
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings section
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings sections
Boston Cream Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce
FRENCH TOAST
Short Stack French Toast
Full Stack French Toast
Nutella & Banana Stuffed French toast
3 slices of our hand dipped French toast layered with Nutella and topped with bananas and powdered sugar
Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast
Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries
Gluten Free French Toast
3 slices of gluten free bread dipped in our French toast mix and griddled to perfection
Gluten-Free Donut French Toast
Donut French Toast
Two of our famous honey dipped donuts dipped in our signature french toast dip and griddled. Yum!
BAGELS & CREAM CHEESE
BETWEEN THE BUNS LUNCH
BLT
6 slices of applewood bacon with lettuce tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken topped with tomato and fresh mozzarella on a Brioche Bun with pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese and Ranch Dressing. Served on a Brioche Bun
DVD Ahi Tuna Burger
Sesame seed encrusted, with smashed avocado, lettuce & Tomato. Topped with a drizzle of sweet teriyaki and spicy mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese all in a tortilla wrap
Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Salad Melt
Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries
Turkey & Brie
Shaved Turkey & Brie Cheese w/ house made honey mustard on a sub roll
California Turkey Melt
Avocado, turkey, bacon and tomato in between a Swiss cheese. Served with fries.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Rueben
Classic Reuben. Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, swiss cheese on dark rye.
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken cutlet covered in our house marinara melted fresh mozzarella on a sub roll
Fish Sandwich
Fresh Cod, beer battered and fried, on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served fries
FROM THE GRILL
Villa Burger
1/2 lb All beef patty topped w/ pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle Mayo
Cheeseburgers
1/2 pound beef patty on a brioche bun with American cheese (or sub your choice), lettuce and tomato
Steak Tip Sub
Our house marinated Hanger Steak tips sautéed with onions & peppers
Cheese Steak Sub
Shaved steak with plenty of American cheese. Get it with out or without onions
Chicken Cheese Steak
Shaved Chicken sautéed with American Cheese on a sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
If you like the chicken cheese steak wait until you try it with out house Buffalo Sauce
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Our house made veggie burger with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
ENTREES
Hanger Steak Dinner
In our house marinade for over 24 hours and grilled to the temperature of your choosing. Served to your choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
Fresh Cod beer battered and fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Crispy buffalo chicken. Homemade cheese sauce.
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffles with fried crispy chicken strips
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Four breaded boneless chicken fingers served with French fries and our home made honey mustard
Crab Cake Dinner
2 jumbo lump crab cakes, served with red potatoes, roasted veggies and a remoulade sauce
Penne ala Vodka
Penne pasta in our house vodka sauce
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Served penne in red sauce
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf topped with a mushroom gravy and served with mixed vegetables and Mashed potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.
SALADS LUNCH
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
Steak Salad
House marinated steak tips w/ roasted beets, goat cheese over baby spinach in a balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, red onion , avocado, shaved almonds, & feta in a raspberry vinaigrette
Dillberry Chicken Salad
House made all white chicken salad w/ sun-dried cranberries, grilled veggies, onions, tomato & avocado over greens
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers with you choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese w Greek Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed a creamy caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon & tomato over romaine lettuce
CLUBS
Tuna Club
our house Tunafish with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
Turkey Club
Thumann's Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
Chicken Salad Club
Our Signature Dillberry Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo layered between 3 pieces of toasted bread
Grilled Chicken Club
VEGAN
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
Tofu Scrambled
Made in house sauteed with onions. Served with toast and homefries.
Pancakes
Made from in house fluffy pancakes. Served with Vermont maple syrup. Contains soy.
The Hungry Vegan
Tofu scrambled, choice of seitan style bacon(SweetEarth) or sausage(made in house), toast and homefries. Served with our fluffy vegan pancakes.
Vegan Breakfast Wrap
House seitan sausage, beans, peppers, onions and hummus. Served with salsa. Gluten Free upon request.
Dvd Scrambled Vegan
Seitan plant based sausage(made in house), beans, onions, peppers, spinach and homefries scrambled together. Served with choice of toast and cheese sauce. Choose Gluten Free Toast to make this meal gluten free.
Vegan Avo Toast
Tomatoes, cucumbers, smashed avocado, olives and olive oil drizzle. Served on multigrain toast.
Vegan Avocado Hummus BLT
House made avocado hummus, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan bacon on multigrain bread. Served with french fries or chips.
Vegan Waffle
Made in house. Contains soy. Served with powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Vegan Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle
Vegan waffle, strawberries, coconut whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.
Vegan Almond Joy Waffle
Vegan waffle with chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with coconut whipped cream, coconut flakes, chocolate drizzle.
Vegan Chicken N Waffles
Our made in house waffle topped with fried plant based chicken.
Vegan Chicken Taco Salad
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
Vegan Black Bean Veggie Burger
Lettuce, Tomato on a seed sesame bun served with fries and a pickle
Vegan Chicken Bacon Ranch
Seitan chicken seasoned and prepared in house topped with smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and french fries.
Vegan Grilled Cheese
VioLife Cheese.
Side Vegan Bacon
Three slices of Sweet Earth griddled bacon.
Side Chickn'
Tofu based chicken, seasoned and fried in house.
Vegan Chickn' and Fries
Made and seasoned in house. Choice of buffalo or plain Chickn'. Contains soy.
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Sweet potato based cheese sauce.
Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese
Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.
Side Impossible Sausage
SIDE ORDERS
French Fries
Side Salad
mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, olives, red onions
Homemade Corned Beef hash
Bacon
Taylor Ham
Straight out of New Jersey, you can't find a better breakfast meat
Sausage Side
Side Steak Tips
Side Turkey Bacon
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Homefries
Broccoli
Hand Carved Ham
Toast
Side Sliced Avocado
1 Egg No Sides
Side Chicken Fingers
Side Hollandaise
Side Sautéed Spinach
Special Request
Cold Drinks (take-out)
Hot Drinks (take-out)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
319 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474