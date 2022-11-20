Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donut Distillery - Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

416 Chillicothe Street

Portsmouth, OH 45662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Donut 12 Pack
Donut 25 Pack
Donut 6 Pack

Donuts

Donut 3 Pack

Donut 3 Pack

$3.00

3 mini donuts - any flavors!

Donut 6 Pack

Donut 6 Pack

$6.00
Donut 12 Pack

Donut 12 Pack

$12.00
Donut 25 Pack

Donut 25 Pack

$24.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Espresso shot with hot or cold water

Box of Coffee

$17.00

96 oz insulated box of coffee. Serves 8-10 people and includes cups, cream and sugar.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk

Coffee Flight NON ALCOHOLIC

$10.00

Coffee PAIRING Flight NON ALCOHOLIC

$14.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Cuban

$4.75

A latte with sweetened condensed milk

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk. Try with one of our flavors or alternative milk options.

Mocha

$4.75

A chocolate latte

Steamer

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Coffee Flight

$15.00

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SODA

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

White Milk

$2.00

Ice Cream

Donut Milkshake

Donut Milkshake

$7.00

Two delicious donuts of your choice blended with vanilla ice cream and topped with another donut of your choice.

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

A heaping mound of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of soda.

Seasonal Shake

$6.00

Boozie Toots

Micro-shot (pipette) of liqueur to pair with your donut

Cinnamon Whiskey Boozie Toot

$2.00

Coconut Rum Boozie Toot

$2.00

Coffee Liquor (Kahula) Boozie Toot

$2.00

Cranberry Boozie Toot

$2.00

The perfect mix of sweet, sour and tart. (24% ABV)

Peanut Butter Whiskey Boozie Toot

$2.00

Spiced Rum Boozie Toot

$2.00

Tequila Boozie Toot

$2.00

Vodka Boozie Toot

$2.00

Whiskey Boozie Toot

$2.00

Cans/Bottles

Beer and Shot

$6.00

domestic beer bottle

$3.00

craft beer bottle

$4.00

Buckets

$12.00

Cocktails

Basic Betch

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Buckeye Brew

$10.00

Cold BJ

$10.00

RedBull and Vodka

$6.00

Tennessee Coffee

$10.00

Our premium coffee sweetened with our own whiskey glaze, a shot of real Tennessee Whiskey and topped with whipping cream and cinnamon - YUMMM!

Vodka Soda

$6.00

Teq-killer

$6.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$10.00

House Juice

House Juice

$6.00

Wine/Mimosas

Mimosa TO GO

Mimosa TO GO

$11.00

Everything is better with bubbles, especially juice! We have traditional orange juice or try a twist with cranberry juice, grapefruit juice or pineapple juice.

Mimosa Growler

$35.00

DORA

DORA

$1.00

Coffee Club

Coffee Club Mug

$20.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Gray Trucker

$20.00

Black Trucker

$20.00

Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Circle Sticker

$2.00

Sweatshirt

Blue

$35.00

Black

$35.00

Brown

$35.00

Tee Shirts

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Cowboy shirt

$25.00

Rolled Ice Cream

DONUTS

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

CUSTOM MINI DONUTS, GOURMET COFFEE, LOCAL CRAFT BEER, MIMOSA FLIGHTS, SPIKED MILKSHAKES, DONUT SHOTS, AND MORE! Let us cater your next event!

Website

Location

416 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
orange starNo Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Sarah's Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
21 Robert Lucas Road Lucasville, OH 45648
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5872 OH-140 Wheelersburg, OH 45694
View restaurantnext
Pappy's Cookin'
orange star4.5 • 262
2135 ARGILLITE RD Flatwoods, KY 41139
View restaurantnext
Shake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 133
1625 Liberty Ave Ironton, OH 45638
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy Q
orange starNo Reviews
2442 South 7th Street Ironton, OH 45638
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Portsmouth
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Washington Court House
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston