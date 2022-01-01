Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

38 Reviews

$$

137 Jonestown Rd

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Kids Combo Pick
Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)

Starters

Papa Nachos

$9.00

Potato slices covered in steak, chorizo, cheese, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños, sour cream & chipotle cheese.

Tostada Costeña

Tostada Costeña

$7.00

One tostada topped with chopped shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro & avocado. With salsa marisquera.

Taquitos

$9.00

Four crunchy chicken taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Cheezy favorite stuffed with cheese and more!

Quesadilla Zapata's

Quesadilla Zapata's

$10.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, corn & black beans. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.

Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.00

Three crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.

Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

Ten wings served with celery, carrots & dressing.

Dips

Cheese Dip

$4.50

Our signature creamy melted cheese.

Chipotle Dip

$4.50

Spice it up! With our signature creamy melted cheese combined with chipotle!

Guacamole Dip

$4.50

Made in small batches throughout the day.

Guacamole Fresca

$10.00

It's the freshest guacamole on the planet with avocado, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, lime and a pinch of salt.

Zapata's Dip

$6.00

Ground beef & refried beans topped with melted cheese & pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Grilled chorizo topped with melted cheese.

Poblano Dip

$6.00

Grilled poblano chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.

Camarones Gratinados

$8.00

Grilled shrimp chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.

Pollo Gratinados

$7.00

Grilled chicken chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.

Spinach Dip

$5.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

Salsa & Chips

$3.50+

Salsa

$1.50+

Chips

$2.00+

Nachos

Classic Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Keep it simple with just cheese nachos or add any protein preference!

Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato & your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed.

Stacked Nachos

$14.00

High stacked nachos with mixed cheese, black beans & your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed. Topped with fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

BBQ carnitas topped with melted mixed cheese, chopped red onions, sour cream, fresh jalapeños & cilantro.

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, grilled chicken or steak.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, fresh cucumbers, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips.

Fiesta Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, avocado, pico de gallo & fried tortilla strips.

La Flaka Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, avocado, roasted corn & queso fresco with balsamic vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

BBQ grilled chicken strips over a bed of mixed greens, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, mixed cheese & fried tortilla strips.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.00+

Fresh vegetables simmered in a delicately seasoned chicken broth with your choice of drumstick or shredded chicken. Served with rice, avocado & pico de gallo on the side.

Veggie

Veggie Combo 2

$12.00

Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno Your choice of spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, beans or cheese. Served with rice & black beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, broccoli & tomato served in a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.

Arroz Veggie

$13.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli & tomato over a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Jardin

$12.00

Grilled quesadilla filled with zucchini, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.

S & M Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled quesadilla filled with spinach & mushroom. Served with rice & black beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.00

Four enchiladas; one mushroom, one spinach, one zucchini & one bell peppers topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Bowls

Arandas Bowl

$14.00

12oz marinated flank steak & bell peppers over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Ground beef & shredded chicken over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Diabla Bowl

$14.00

(Hot) Grilled dried peppered butter shrimp over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Fiesta Ranch Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & mushrooms over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Salmon Caliente Bowl

$14.50

(Hot) Mango habanero glazed salmon & broccoli over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Teriyaki glazed grilled chicken, broccoli over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Pollo Azado Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken strips over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Slow cooked pork over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Bistek Bowl

$14.00

Grilled steak strips over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Verduras Bowl

$13.00

Grilled veggies over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Camaron Bowl

$13.00

Grilled shrimp over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.

Classics

Burrito Deluxe

$13.50

Two burritos; one shredded chicken & one ground beef both filled with refried beans & topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.

Jumbo Burrito

$13.50

10” Jumbo burrito stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans & cheese. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.

Combo Pick 2

$12.00

Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamal, Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Chimichanga

$13.50

Two fried shredded chicken chimichangas covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.00

Four enchiladas; one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean & one cheese topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.

Enchiladas Especial

$13.00

Two enchiladas; one shredded chicken & one ground beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Enchiladas Verde

$14.50

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde & sour cream. Served with white rice, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Bandera

$14.50

Three enchiladas; one carnitas topped with salsa verde, one ground beef topped with melted cheese & one shredded chicken topped with salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.

QuesaBirria Tacos

$12.00

Favorites

Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)

$14.00

Grilled Chicken. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Con Steak

$14.50

Grilled steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Texano

$16.00

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Con Camaron

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Choripollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Choristeak

$15.50

Grilled steak & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Zapatas

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Hawaiiano

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz del Mar

$16.00

Grilled tilapia, shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Veggie

$13.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms & broccoli. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Shrimp & Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Shrimp & Steak

$15.50

Grilled shrimp & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Arroz Steak & Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Sizzling Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$12.00

Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Chicken Fajitas

$12.00

Grilled chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Mixed Fajitas

$12.00

Grilled chicken & steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Texas Fajitas

$19.50

Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$19.50

Shrimp & Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp & Grilled Chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Del Mar Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled tilapia & shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

Fish Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled white fish. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)

La Piña Loca

$20.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, onions, bell peppers & pineapple covered in melted cheese. Served with a fajita side salad.

La Parrillada

$28.00

Bed of grilled veggies on a skillet topped with grilled shrimp, chicken breast, marinated flank steak, carnitas & chorizo. Garnished with a chile toreado & queso fresco. Served with a fajita side salad.

Chef's Mixed

Texas Burrito

$16.00

10” Burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.

Burrito Mexicano

$16.00

10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, onions, bell peppers & tomato. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese & salsa verde.

Mar y Tierra

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, shrimp & marinated flank steak. Served with rice & refried beans.

Sopes (3)

$15.00

Three sopes with refried beans, lettuce, radish, sour cream, avocado & queso fresco. Your choice of: Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo, Choristeak

Quesadilla Grande

$16.00

10” Grilled quesadilla with grilled chicken, steak, onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Quesadilla Hawaiiana

$15.00

Grilled quesadilla stuffed with BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Alambre

$20.00

Marinated flank steak, bacon, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms all chopped covered in melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Molcajete

$28.00

Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, marinated flank steak, onions, bell peppers, cactus, jalapeño & queso fresco over salsa verde all in a hot stone. Served with a fajita side salad.

Quesadilla Morelos (3)

$15.00

Three grilled flour quesadillas with cheese, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado & lime. Your choice of: Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo, Choristeak

Choripollo

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips & chorizo covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Chef's Chicken

Pollo Popeye

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Pollo a la Crema

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips, poblano pepper & onions covered in creamy sour cream cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Pollo Chipotle

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips & onions covered in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans.

Pollo Feliz

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice & refried beans.

Pollo Colorado

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips covered in salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.

Quesadilla Villa

$15.00

Grilled quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach & mushrooms covered in melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Enchiladas de Crema

$15.00

Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

Burrito de Crema

$15.00

Two grilled chicken burritos topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

Burrito California

$16.00

10” Burrito with grilled chicken, onions & bell peppers covered in melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Pollo Loco

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Arroz con Mole

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in mole sauce with pickled jalapeños & pico de gallo served over rice.

Chef's Steak

Carne Azada

$20.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak served with grilled onions, cactus & jalapeño toreado, rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & queso fresco.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$20.00

Chopped ribeye with grilled onions, jalapeños & tomato. Served with rice & refried beans.

Zapata Cheesesteak

$16.00

Two burritos stuffed with steak, onions & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & a garden side salad.

East-Coast Burrito

$14.00

Grilled burrito filled with steak, french fries, refried beans & creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Served with a garden side salad.

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Grilled steak strips covered in salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Grilled steak strips covered in salsa verde. Served with rice & refried beans.

Arrachera

$18.00

12oz Tender marinated flank steak. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & jalapeño toreado.

Chef's Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$10.00+

Cooked shrimp with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, avocado & lime. Served with saltine crackers.

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Grilled shrimp spiced with crushed pepper. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Grilled garlic butter shrimp. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.

Camarones Chipotle

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp covered in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, tomato & jalapeños. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad & garlic bread.

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, creamy chipotle cheese sauce, red cabbage, pico de gallo & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.

Pacifico Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, pico de gallo, red cabbage & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three soft flour tacos with grilled tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo & spiced tartar sauce. Served with white rice & refried beans.

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

Deep fried whole tilapia. Served with white rice, guacamole salad & garlic bread.

Chef's Pork

Pulled BBQ Tacos (3)

$16.00

Three soft corn tacos with pulled BBQ carnitas, queso fresco, red cabbage & fresh cilantro-lime slaw. Served with rice & refried beans.

Burrito Roqueta

$16.00

Two burritos stuffed with pulled carnitas covered in melted cheese & topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.

Carnitas en Salsa

$18.00

Slow cooked tender pork tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado & guacamole. Your choice of: Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja

Carnitas Dinner

$18.00

Slow cooked tender pork tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado & guacamole.

Kids

Kids Combo Pick

$7.50

Pick main entree & side entree.

Kids Arroz con Pollo (ACP)

$7.50

Grilled chicken strips covered in melted cheese over a bed of rice.

Big Kids Nachos

$7.50

Stacked crispy tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef & refried beans covered in melted cheese, topped with tomato & sour cream.

Create your own Mini Tacos

$7.50

Calling to all taco chefs! Three mini soft flour taco shells, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Kids Arroz con Steak

$7.50

Grilled steak strips covered in melted cheese over a bed of rice.

Kids Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.50

Stacked crispy tortilla chips with grilled chicken strips covered in melted cheese.

Kids Quesadilla Zapatas

$7.50

Grilled quesadilla with mixed cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, corn & black beans. side of sour cream.

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Classic! Caramel flavored custard.

Dulce Nachos

$6.00

Crispy cinnamon-sugar coated flour tortilla chips topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, honey, caramel & chocolate & cherry.

Sopapillas

$6.00

Four Mexican pastries coated in cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.

Choco Fudge Cake

$7.00

Warm, rich, fudge-filled chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Deep-fried vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flake crumbs. Served with your choice of honey, chocolate, caramel or strawberry. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

YUM! Home-made traditional Mexican three milk cake topped strawberries.

Churros

$6.00

Traditional churro sticks dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.

Churros w/Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream paired with our traditional churro sticks dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.

Fresas con Crema

$6.00

Fresh strawberries mixed with a delicious sweet cream.

Xangos

$7.00

Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted in cinnamon-sugar topped with strawberry & chocolate. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Cup (Vanilla 4oz)

$2.00

4oz Vanilla ice cream cup.

Golden Peaches Cake

$7.00Out of stock

A la Carte

Taco

Burrito

$5.00

Quesadilla

$4.00

Chalupa

$5.00

2 Burritos

$10.00

Cheezy Chile Relleno

$5.00

Tostada

$4.00

Sope

$5.00

2 Cheezy Chile Rellenos

$12.00

Chimichanga (Side)

$5.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Chicken Tamal

$5.00

Quesadilla Morelos (1)

$6.00

Sides

o/Avocado

$3.00

Fresh avocado slices.

o/Beans

$5.00

o/Cheese

$2.50

o/Chorizo

$6.00

o/Cilantro

$1.50

Chopped fresh cilantro.

o/Corn

$2.00

Sautéed grilled corn.

o/Egg (1)

$1.50

o/French Fries

$5.00

Shoestring crispy fries.

o/Fruit Cup

$2.00

o/Grill Chicken

$5.00

o/Grilled Arrachera

$10.00

12oz Tender marinated flank steak.

o/Grilled Pastor

$5.00

Marinated diced pork tips grilled with pineapple.

o/Grilled Ribeye

$10.00

Our own Carne Azada side of thin sliced ribeye.

o/Grilled Shrimp

$4.00+

Grilled jumbo shrimp.

o/Grilled Steak

$6.00

Grilled Steak.

o/Grilled Salmon

$7.50

One boneless grilled tilapia fillet.

o/Grilled Veggies

$2.50

o/Ground Beef

$4.00

o/Hot Sauce

$0.50

Choose from any of our three homemade hot sauces. Salsa Verde (Medium), Salsa Roja (Hot) & Salsa Habanera (OMG).

o/Jalapeño

$1.50

o/Lettuce

$1.50

o/Limes

$1.00

o/Nopal

$1.00

Grilled Cactus.

o/Onions

$1.50

Diced raw onions.

o/Pico de Gallo

$1.50

As fresh as it gets! Chopped tomato, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime & salt.

o/Rice

$5.00

o/Rice & Beans

$5.00

o/Salad (Crema)

$5.00

Keep it simple. Lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

o/Salad (Guacamole)

$6.00

Guacamole! Lettuce, pico de gallo. Oh! and of course...Guacamole!

o/Salad (Side Fajita)

$7.00

Sizzling Fajita's best side-kick! Salad served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

o/Salad (Side Garden)

$5.00

House salad with lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, mixed cheese, bacon & croutons.

o/Shredded Chicken

$5.00

o/Sour Cream

$1.50

o/Tomato

$1.50

Diced fresh tomato.

o/Tortillas

$1.00

Avocado 2oz

$1.00

Beans (Black) 2oz

$0.50

Beans (Refried) 2oz

$0.50

Cheese (Ch. Dip) 2oz

$1.00

Cheese (Chihuahua) 2oz

$0.50

Cheese (Fresco) 2oz

$0.50

Cheese (Shredd.) 2oz

$0.50

Cilantro 2oz

$0.50

Cilantro-Lime Slaw 2oz

$0.25

Guacamole 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

Lettuce 2oz

$0.50

Nopal 2oz

$1.00

Onion 2oz

$0.50

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$0.50

Pineapple Grilled 2oz

$0.50

Radish 2oz

$0.25

Red Cabbage 2oz

$0.25

Rice (Spanish) 2oz

$0.50

Rice (White Poblano) 2oz

$0.50

Salsa 2oz

Salsa Habanera 2oz

Salsa Roja 2oz

Salsa Verde 2oz

Scallion 2oz

$0.25

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Tomato 2oz

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzalez

$6.50

L Zapata Bowl

$7.50

Grilled chicken strips served over mixed greens, rice, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers & avocado.

L. Chimichanga

$7.00

Fried chicken chimichanga covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.

L. Fajitas

Lunch portion of our dinner Fajitas.

L. Fajita Quesadilla

Quesadilla with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.

L. Enchiladas Especiales

$7.00

One shredded chicken & one ground beef enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & refried beans.

L. Enchiladas de Crema

$8.00

Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

L. Taco Jalisco

$9.50

Two traditional soft corn tacos with onions, cilantro, radish, avocado & lime. Served with rice & refried beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice & refried beans.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.00

Three scrambled eggs with grilled onions, tomato & jalapenos, Served with rice & refried beans.

L. Arroz con Mole

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in mole sauce with puckled jalapenos & pico de gallo.

L. Burrito de Crema

$8.00

One grilled chicken burrito topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans

L. Burrito Deluxe

$7.00

One burrito with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato, Served with rice.

L. Jumbo Burrito

$11.00

10" Jumbo burrito stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans & cheese. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.

L. Texas Burrito

$10.50

Go Big or Go Home! 10" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.

L. Zapata Cheesesteak

$9.00

One burrito stuffed with steak, onions & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & a garden side salad.

L. Fish Tacos

$8.50

Two grilled tilapia tacos with red cabbage & pico de gallo. Served with white rice & refried beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Lunch Combos

L. Combo Pick 1

$5.50

All combos come with rice & refried beans as your sides & your choice of: Beef, Chicken, Bean or Cheese.

L. Combo Pick 2

$6.50

All combos come with rice & refried beans as your sides & your choice of: Beef, Chicken, Bean or Cheese

Lunch Favorites

L. Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)

$7.50

Grilled chicken. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Con Steak

$8.00

Grilled steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Texano

$9.50

Grilled chicken, steak & shirmp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Con Camaron

$10.00

Grilled shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Choripollo

$8.50

Grilled chicken & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Choristeak

$9.00

Grilled steak & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Zapatas

$8.50

Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Hawaiiano

$8.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz del Mar

$11.50

Grilled tipalia, shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Veggie

$7.50

Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms & broccoli. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Shrimp & Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Shrimp & Steak

$9.50

Grilled steak & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

L. Arroz Steak & Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.

Lunch Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.00+

Fresh vegetables simmered in a delicately seasoned chicken broth with your choice of drumstick or shredded chicken. Served with rice, avocado & pico de gallo on the side.

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Mexicana 12oz

$4.00

Sprite Mexicana 12oz

$4.00

Fanta Mexicana 12oz

$4.00

Squirt Mexicana 12oz

$4.00

Topo Chico Agua Mineral 12oz

$4.00

Sangria Señorial 16oz

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarina 16oz

$4.00

Jarrito Tamarindo 16oz

$4.00

Jarrito Piña 16oz

$4.00

Jarrito Limon 16oz

$4.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$4.00

Simply Orange 11.5oz

$3.00

Apple Juice 6oz

$2.00

Pineapple Juice 6oz

$2.00

Cranberry Juice 6oz

$2.00

Bottled LeBlue Water 20oz

$3.00

Bottled Pepsi 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Diet Pepsi 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Sierra Mist 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Mountain Dew 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Orange Crush 20oz

$4.00

Bottled N. Twist Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Cheerwine 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Dr. Pepper 20oz

$4.00

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper 20oz

$4.00

Soda Water 24oz

$2.50

Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Coffee Decaf 16oz

$3.00

Kids Drink 12oz

$2.50

Iced Tea 1\2 Gallon

$10.00

Sweetened Tea 24oz

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea 24oz

$3.50

Pepsi 24oz

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 24oz

$3.50

Sierra Mist 24oz

$3.50

Pink Lemonade 24oz

$3.50

Mountain Dew 24oz

$3.50

Sunkist Orange 24oz

$3.50

Cheerwine 24oz

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 24oz

$3.50

Agua Fresca Horchata 24oz

$4.00

Agua Fresca Piña 24oz

$4.00

Agua Fresca Tamarindo 24oz

$4.00

Agua Fresca Jamaica 24oz

$4.00

DZ Smoothie 12oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are so grateful for the pleasure of serving our Winston-Salem family! Locally owned and operated with passion serving great authentic & modern Mexican eats made from scratch.

Location

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

Directions

