Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
38 Reviews
$$
137 Jonestown Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27104
Popular Items
Starters
Papa Nachos
Potato slices covered in steak, chorizo, cheese, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños, sour cream & chipotle cheese.
Tostada Costeña
One tostada topped with chopped shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro & avocado. With salsa marisquera.
Taquitos
Four crunchy chicken taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheezy favorite stuffed with cheese and more!
Quesadilla Zapata's
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, corn & black beans. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Chicken Tenders (3)
Three crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.
Chicken Wings (10)
Ten wings served with celery, carrots & dressing.
Dips
Cheese Dip
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
Chipotle Dip
Spice it up! With our signature creamy melted cheese combined with chipotle!
Guacamole Dip
Made in small batches throughout the day.
Guacamole Fresca
It's the freshest guacamole on the planet with avocado, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, lime and a pinch of salt.
Zapata's Dip
Ground beef & refried beans topped with melted cheese & pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido
Grilled chorizo topped with melted cheese.
Poblano Dip
Grilled poblano chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled shrimp chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Pollo Gratinados
Grilled chicken chopped with onions & topped with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Spinach Dip
Bean Dip
Salsa & Chips
Salsa
Chips
Nachos
Classic Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
Cheese Nachos
Keep it simple with just cheese nachos or add any protein preference!
Fajita Nachos
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato & your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed.
Stacked Nachos
High stacked nachos with mixed cheese, black beans & your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed. Topped with fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Carnitas Nachos
BBQ carnitas topped with melted mixed cheese, chopped red onions, sour cream, fresh jalapeños & cilantro.
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, grilled chicken or steak.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, fresh cucumbers, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips.
Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, avocado, pico de gallo & fried tortilla strips.
La Flaka Salad
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, avocado, roasted corn & queso fresco with balsamic vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ grilled chicken strips over a bed of mixed greens, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, mixed cheese & fried tortilla strips.
Soups
Veggie
Veggie Combo 2
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno Your choice of spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, beans or cheese. Served with rice & black beans.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, broccoli & tomato served in a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.
Arroz Veggie
Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli & tomato over a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Jardin
Grilled quesadilla filled with zucchini, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
S & M Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla filled with spinach & mushroom. Served with rice & black beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
Veggie Enchiladas
Four enchiladas; one mushroom, one spinach, one zucchini & one bell peppers topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Bowls
Arandas Bowl
12oz marinated flank steak & bell peppers over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Burrito Bowl
Ground beef & shredded chicken over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Diabla Bowl
(Hot) Grilled dried peppered butter shrimp over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Fiesta Ranch Bowl
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & mushrooms over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Salmon Caliente Bowl
(Hot) Mango habanero glazed salmon & broccoli over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Teriyaki Bowl
Teriyaki glazed grilled chicken, broccoli over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Pollo Azado Bowl
Grilled chicken strips over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Carnitas Bowl
Slow cooked pork over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Bistek Bowl
Grilled steak strips over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Verduras Bowl
Grilled veggies over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Camaron Bowl
Grilled shrimp over fresh mixed greens, white rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, cucumbers & tortilla strips.
Classics
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos; one shredded chicken & one ground beef both filled with refried beans & topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Jumbo Burrito
10” Jumbo burrito stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans & cheese. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Combo Pick 2
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamal, Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Chimichanga
Two fried shredded chicken chimichangas covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas; one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean & one cheese topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Enchiladas Especial
Two enchiladas; one shredded chicken & one ground beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Enchiladas Verde
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde & sour cream. Served with white rice, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Bandera
Three enchiladas; one carnitas topped with salsa verde, one ground beef topped with melted cheese & one shredded chicken topped with salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.
QuesaBirria Tacos
Favorites
Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)
Grilled Chicken. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Con Steak
Grilled steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Con Camaron
Grilled Shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Choripollo
Grilled chicken & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Choristeak
Grilled steak & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Zapatas
Grilled Chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Hawaiiano
Grilled Chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz del Mar
Grilled tilapia, shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Veggie
Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms & broccoli. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Shrimp & Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Shrimp & Steak
Grilled shrimp & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Arroz Steak & Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Sizzling Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled chicken & steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Texas Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas
Shrimp & Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Del Mar Fajitas
Grilled tilapia & shrimp. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Fish Fajitas
Grilled white fish. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
La Piña Loca
Grilled chicken, shrimp, onions, bell peppers & pineapple covered in melted cheese. Served with a fajita side salad.
La Parrillada
Bed of grilled veggies on a skillet topped with grilled shrimp, chicken breast, marinated flank steak, carnitas & chorizo. Garnished with a chile toreado & queso fresco. Served with a fajita side salad.
Chef's Mixed
Texas Burrito
10” Burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.
Burrito Mexicano
10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, onions, bell peppers & tomato. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese & salsa verde.
Mar y Tierra
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp & marinated flank steak. Served with rice & refried beans.
Sopes (3)
Three sopes with refried beans, lettuce, radish, sour cream, avocado & queso fresco. Your choice of: Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo, Choristeak
Quesadilla Grande
10” Grilled quesadilla with grilled chicken, steak, onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
Grilled quesadilla stuffed with BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Alambre
Marinated flank steak, bacon, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms all chopped covered in melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Molcajete
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, marinated flank steak, onions, bell peppers, cactus, jalapeño & queso fresco over salsa verde all in a hot stone. Served with a fajita side salad.
Quesadilla Morelos (3)
Three grilled flour quesadillas with cheese, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado & lime. Your choice of: Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo, Choristeak
Choripollo
Grilled chicken strips & chorizo covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Chef's Chicken
Pollo Popeye
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Pollo a la Crema
Grilled chicken strips, poblano pepper & onions covered in creamy sour cream cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken strips & onions covered in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice & refried beans.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast topped with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice & refried beans.
Pollo Colorado
Grilled chicken strips covered in salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.
Quesadilla Villa
Grilled quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach & mushrooms covered in melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Enchiladas de Crema
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
Burrito de Crema
Two grilled chicken burritos topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
Burrito California
10” Burrito with grilled chicken, onions & bell peppers covered in melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Arroz con Mole
Grilled chicken breast covered in mole sauce with pickled jalapeños & pico de gallo served over rice.
Chef's Steak
Carne Azada
Thin sliced ribeye steak served with grilled onions, cactus & jalapeño toreado, rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & queso fresco.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Chopped ribeye with grilled onions, jalapeños & tomato. Served with rice & refried beans.
Zapata Cheesesteak
Two burritos stuffed with steak, onions & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & a garden side salad.
East-Coast Burrito
Grilled burrito filled with steak, french fries, refried beans & creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Served with a garden side salad.
Chile Colorado
Grilled steak strips covered in salsa roja. Served with rice & refried beans.
Chile Verde
Grilled steak strips covered in salsa verde. Served with rice & refried beans.
Arrachera
12oz Tender marinated flank steak. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & jalapeño toreado.
Chef's Seafood
Coctel de Camaron
Cooked shrimp with tomato sauce, pico de gallo, avocado & lime. Served with saltine crackers.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp spiced with crushed pepper. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled garlic butter shrimp. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.
Camarones Chipotle
Grilled Shrimp covered in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & garlic bread.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Grilled shrimp, onions, tomato & jalapeños. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad & garlic bread.
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, creamy chipotle cheese sauce, red cabbage, pico de gallo & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.
Pacifico Shrimp Tacos
Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, pico de gallo, red cabbage & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.
Fish Tacos
Three soft flour tacos with grilled tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo & spiced tartar sauce. Served with white rice & refried beans.
Mojarra Frita
Deep fried whole tilapia. Served with white rice, guacamole salad & garlic bread.
Chef's Pork
Pulled BBQ Tacos (3)
Three soft corn tacos with pulled BBQ carnitas, queso fresco, red cabbage & fresh cilantro-lime slaw. Served with rice & refried beans.
Burrito Roqueta
Two burritos stuffed with pulled carnitas covered in melted cheese & topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.
Carnitas en Salsa
Slow cooked tender pork tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado & guacamole. Your choice of: Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja
Carnitas Dinner
Slow cooked tender pork tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado & guacamole.
Kids
Kids Combo Pick
Pick main entree & side entree.
Kids Arroz con Pollo (ACP)
Grilled chicken strips covered in melted cheese over a bed of rice.
Big Kids Nachos
Stacked crispy tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef & refried beans covered in melted cheese, topped with tomato & sour cream.
Create your own Mini Tacos
Calling to all taco chefs! Three mini soft flour taco shells, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Kids Arroz con Steak
Grilled steak strips covered in melted cheese over a bed of rice.
Kids Grilled Chicken Nachos
Stacked crispy tortilla chips with grilled chicken strips covered in melted cheese.
Kids Quesadilla Zapatas
Grilled quesadilla with mixed cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, corn & black beans. side of sour cream.
Desserts
Flan
Classic! Caramel flavored custard.
Dulce Nachos
Crispy cinnamon-sugar coated flour tortilla chips topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, honey, caramel & chocolate & cherry.
Sopapillas
Four Mexican pastries coated in cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.
Choco Fudge Cake
Warm, rich, fudge-filled chocolate cake drizzled with chocolate served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Deep-fried vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flake crumbs. Served with your choice of honey, chocolate, caramel or strawberry. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
Tres Leches Cake
YUM! Home-made traditional Mexican three milk cake topped strawberries.
Churros
Traditional churro sticks dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.
Churros w/Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream paired with our traditional churro sticks dusted with cinnamon-sugar. Served with strawberry, honey & chocolate dipping sauces.
Fresas con Crema
Fresh strawberries mixed with a delicious sweet cream.
Xangos
Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted in cinnamon-sugar topped with strawberry & chocolate. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream Cup (Vanilla 4oz)
4oz Vanilla ice cream cup.
Golden Peaches Cake
A la Carte
Sides
o/Avocado
Fresh avocado slices.
o/Beans
o/Cheese
o/Chorizo
o/Cilantro
Chopped fresh cilantro.
o/Corn
Sautéed grilled corn.
o/Egg (1)
o/French Fries
Shoestring crispy fries.
o/Fruit Cup
o/Grill Chicken
o/Grilled Arrachera
12oz Tender marinated flank steak.
o/Grilled Pastor
Marinated diced pork tips grilled with pineapple.
o/Grilled Ribeye
Our own Carne Azada side of thin sliced ribeye.
o/Grilled Shrimp
Grilled jumbo shrimp.
o/Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak.
o/Grilled Salmon
One boneless grilled tilapia fillet.
o/Grilled Veggies
o/Ground Beef
o/Hot Sauce
Choose from any of our three homemade hot sauces. Salsa Verde (Medium), Salsa Roja (Hot) & Salsa Habanera (OMG).
o/Jalapeño
o/Lettuce
o/Limes
o/Nopal
Grilled Cactus.
o/Onions
Diced raw onions.
o/Pico de Gallo
As fresh as it gets! Chopped tomato, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime & salt.
o/Rice
o/Rice & Beans
o/Salad (Crema)
Keep it simple. Lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
o/Salad (Guacamole)
Guacamole! Lettuce, pico de gallo. Oh! and of course...Guacamole!
o/Salad (Side Fajita)
Sizzling Fajita's best side-kick! Salad served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
o/Salad (Side Garden)
House salad with lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, mixed cheese, bacon & croutons.
o/Shredded Chicken
o/Sour Cream
o/Tomato
Diced fresh tomato.
o/Tortillas
Avocado 2oz
Beans (Black) 2oz
Beans (Refried) 2oz
Cheese (Ch. Dip) 2oz
Cheese (Chihuahua) 2oz
Cheese (Fresco) 2oz
Cheese (Shredd.) 2oz
Cilantro 2oz
Cilantro-Lime Slaw 2oz
Guacamole 2oz
Jalapeno 2oz
Lettuce 2oz
Nopal 2oz
Onion 2oz
Pico de Gallo 2oz
Pineapple Grilled 2oz
Radish 2oz
Red Cabbage 2oz
Rice (Spanish) 2oz
Rice (White Poblano) 2oz
Salsa 2oz
Salsa Habanera 2oz
Salsa Roja 2oz
Salsa Verde 2oz
Scallion 2oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Tomato 2oz
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzalez
L Zapata Bowl
Grilled chicken strips served over mixed greens, rice, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers & avocado.
L. Chimichanga
Fried chicken chimichanga covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
L. Fajitas
Lunch portion of our dinner Fajitas.
L. Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
L. Enchiladas Especiales
One shredded chicken & one ground beef enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & refried beans.
L. Enchiladas de Crema
Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
L. Taco Jalisco
Two traditional soft corn tacos with onions, cilantro, radish, avocado & lime. Served with rice & refried beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice & refried beans.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Three scrambled eggs with grilled onions, tomato & jalapenos, Served with rice & refried beans.
L. Arroz con Mole
Grilled chicken breast covered in mole sauce with puckled jalapenos & pico de gallo.
L. Burrito de Crema
One grilled chicken burrito topped with melted cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans
L. Burrito Deluxe
One burrito with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato, Served with rice.
L. Jumbo Burrito
10" Jumbo burrito stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans & cheese. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
L. Texas Burrito
Go Big or Go Home! 10" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.
L. Zapata Cheesesteak
One burrito stuffed with steak, onions & mushrooms covered in melted cheese. Served with rice & a garden side salad.
L. Fish Tacos
Two grilled tilapia tacos with red cabbage & pico de gallo. Served with white rice & refried beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Combos
Lunch Favorites
L. Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)
Grilled chicken. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Con Steak
Grilled steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, steak & shirmp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Con Camaron
Grilled shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Choripollo
Grilled chicken & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Choristeak
Grilled steak & chorizo. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Zapatas
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Hawaiiano
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions & pineapple. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz del Mar
Grilled tipalia, shrimp, squash & zucchini. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Veggie
Grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, mushrooms & broccoli. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Shrimp & Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Shrimp & Steak
Grilled steak & shrimp. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
L. Arroz Steak & Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken & steak. Served on a bed of rice covered in melted cheese & garnished with pico de gallo.
Lunch Soups
Soft Drinks
Coca-Cola Mexicana 12oz
Sprite Mexicana 12oz
Fanta Mexicana 12oz
Squirt Mexicana 12oz
Topo Chico Agua Mineral 12oz
Sangria Señorial 16oz
Jarrito Mandarina 16oz
Jarrito Tamarindo 16oz
Jarrito Piña 16oz
Jarrito Limon 16oz
Red Bull 8.4oz
Simply Orange 11.5oz
Apple Juice 6oz
Pineapple Juice 6oz
Cranberry Juice 6oz
Bottled LeBlue Water 20oz
Bottled Pepsi 20oz
Bottled Diet Pepsi 20oz
Bottled Sierra Mist 20oz
Bottled Mountain Dew 20oz
Bottled Orange Crush 20oz
Bottled N. Twist Lemonade 20oz
Bottled Cheerwine 20oz
Bottled Dr. Pepper 20oz
Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper 20oz
Soda Water 24oz
Coffee 16oz
Coffee Decaf 16oz
Kids Drink 12oz
Iced Tea 1\2 Gallon
Sweetened Tea 24oz
Unsweetened Tea 24oz
Pepsi 24oz
Diet Pepsi 24oz
Sierra Mist 24oz
Pink Lemonade 24oz
Mountain Dew 24oz
Sunkist Orange 24oz
Cheerwine 24oz
Dr. Pepper 24oz
Agua Fresca Horchata 24oz
Agua Fresca Piña 24oz
Agua Fresca Tamarindo 24oz
Agua Fresca Jamaica 24oz
DZ Smoothie 12oz
We are so grateful for the pleasure of serving our Winston-Salem family! Locally owned and operated with passion serving great authentic & modern Mexican eats made from scratch.
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104