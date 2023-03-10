  • Home
Doodle Noodle Bar 9620 W. Linebaugh Ave

No reviews yet

9620 W. Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33626

Appetizers

Dumplings

$5.00

Our steamed dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions.Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.

Pan Seared Dumplings

$5.50

Our steamed and cripsy pan-fried dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions. Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.

Fried Pork Eggrolls

$7.50

Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with minced pork, taro, carrots, mushroom, onions, and egg. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.00

Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with cabbage, carrots, onion. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)

Fried Tofu

$5.00

deep fried tofu topped with fried onion, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro. Served with Sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

deep fried shrimp tempura topped with scallions. Served Sweet Chili Sauce.

Krab Rangoon

$5.00

Beef Jerky

$7.95

Lao Sausage

$9.95

Classic Summer Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Pork Belly Roll

$7.50

Veggie Summer Roll

$5.50

Salads

Organic Spring Mix Salad

$12.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Entrees

Seafood Delight

$15.00

Spicy Ramen

$13.00

House Noodles

$13.00

Oh! So GOOOOD

$13.00

The Vong Way

$14.00

Red Light Special

$14.00

Pork Belly Heaven

$14.00

Too Many Dumplings

$15.00

Chicken Doodle

$13.00

Fiery Noodles

$13.00

Steak Pho

$12.00

Chicken Pho

$12.00

Combo-nation Pho

$13.00

Seafood Pho

$15.00

Veggie Pho

$13.00

Oxtail Pho

$20.00

Short Rib Pho

$22.00

Pho-Let Mignon

$25.00

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Cow-A-Bunga Bowl

$13.00

Hei Hei Bowl

$13.00

Peppa Pig Bowl

$13.00

Pandalorian Bowl

$13.00

Cluck-A-Doodle

$13.00

Bubba Shrimp

$13.00

Original Eggroll

$13.00

Rollin' in the Mix

$13.00

Wicked Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Slammin Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.00

Build A Bowl

Doodle Your Own Soup Bowl

$13.00

Broth & Noodles. NO TOPPINGS

$7.95

Kid's Meals

Kid's Build A Bowl

$7.95

Chicken Little Kids Bowl

$7.95

Chicken and Rice for kids. No sauce. No veggies.

Little Cowboy Kids Bowl

$7.95

Shrimp and Rice Kids Bowl. No sauce. No veggies.

Additional Add-Ons

Sauces

Add-Ons ON THE SIDE

Add Fresh Veggies

Extra Empty Bowl

Side Of White Rice

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Strawberry Sweetheart

$6.50

Princess Peach

$6.50

Pretty N Passionate

$6.50

Thai Iced Tea

$6.50

Viet Iced Coffee

$6.50

Doodle Milk Tea

$6.50

Mango Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Sugar Donut

$7.00

Merchandise

Send Noods T-shirt

$25.00

Backpack

$45.00

Keychain

$7.00

Fees

Cake Fee

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Noodleful life of Noods.

9620 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626

Directions

