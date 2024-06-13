Doodle Noodle Bar USF 1202 East Fowler Avenue
1202 East Fowler Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Dumplings
Our steamed dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions.Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.$5.50
- Pan Seared Dumplings
Our steamed and cripsy pan-fried dumplings come in your choice of dumpling. (Edamame, Pork, or Chicken) Garnished with scallions. Served with a citrusy ponzu sauce.$6.00
- Fried Pork Eggrolls
Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with minced pork, taro, carrots, mushroom, onions, and egg. Served with sweet chili sauce.$8.00
- Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
Deep Fried wonton wraps filled with cabbage, carrots, onion. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)$4.50
- Fried Tofu (Not GF)
Deep fried tofu topped with fried onion, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro. Served with Sweet chili sauce.$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp tempura topped with scallions. Served Sweet Chili Sauce.$7.00
- Krab Rangoon
Wonton dumplings filled with imitation krabmeat, cream cheese, and onions. Served with sweet chili sauce.$5.50
- Beef Jerky
Thinly sliced steak cuts marinated and flash fried, sweet & savory Beef strips topped with sesame seeds and scallions. served with Spicy o’ Siet sauce$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- Mimi's Wings$10.95
Fresh Summer Rolls
Salads
Entrees
- Seafood Delight
Glass noodles, Shrimp, garlic, steamed & Fried krabstick, fishball, Shrimp tempura, Kimchi sauce, scallion, Cilantro$16.00
- Spicy Ramen
ramen, eye round steak, Fire sauce, cilantro, scallions, jalapeno, corn. (use caution!)$14.00
- House Noodles
Rice noodles, Chicken, Garlic, House Sauce, Eggs, scallions, peanuts, lime, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro.$14.00
- Oh! So GOOOD
Udon, Brisket, kimchi, kimchi sauce, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds$14.00
- The Vong Way
garlic, ramen, spicy House Sauces, chicken, shrimp, scallions,bok choy,mushroom. cucumber, cilantro, lime, fried garlic.$15.00
- Divine Noodz$16.00
- Red Light Special
Glass Noodles, chicken, cucumber, carrot, beansprouts, onion, cilantro, scallions, lime, fried onions served in a red curry broth.$15.00
- Pork Belly Heaven
beef broth, ramen, pork belly, bok choy, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, scallions, fried onion, fried garlic.$15.00
- Too Many Dumplings
veggie broth, ramen, 3 veggie dumplings, 3 chicken dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, scallions, fried onion, fried garlic.$16.00
- Fiery Noodles
beef broth, udon, rare* eye round steak , fire sauce, onions, mushroom,corn, bok choy, cilantro, scallions. (Use Caution!)$14.00
- Chicky Chicky$15.00
- Steak Pho
Beef Broth, Rice noodles, rare* eye round steak. Onions, scallions, cilantro.$14.00
- Chicken Pho
Beef Broth, rice noodles, chicken, onions, scallions, cilantro. Fried onion, fried garlic.$14.00
- Veggie Pho
Veggie Broth, rice noodles, steamed tofu, corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrots, Onions, scallions, cilantro, fried onion, fried garlic.$14.00
- Seafood Pho$16.00
- Oxtail Pho
Beef broth, rice noodles, oxtail, rare* eye round steak, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$22.00
- Short Rib Pho
Beef broth, rice noodles, short rib, rare* eye round steak, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$24.00
- Pho-Let Mignon
Beef broth, rice noodles, pittsburgh style filet, brisket, Onions, scallions, cilantro.$27.00
- Combo-Nation Pho$25.35
- Buddha Bowl
Fried tofu, rice, pickled veggies, cucumber, nori sheets, sesame seeds. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.$14.00
- Cow-A-Bunga Bowl
seasoned steak, kimchi, pickled veggies, rice, spring mix, cucumber, sesame seeds, scallions,cilantro, hard boiled egg, Served with Spicy o’ Siet sauce$14.00
- Hei Hei Bowl
seasoned Chicken, rice, spring mix,pickled veggies, scallions, cilantro, Cucumber. Served with red curry sauce.$14.00
- Peppa Pig Bowl$14.00
- RIB N RICE RIOT
Slow-cooked short rib removed off the bone then pan-seared with our special house seasoning. Served with pickled veggies, kimchi, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, and our (Spicy Lao Sauce) O'siet sauce on the side.$24.00
- Cluck-A-Doodle
vermicelli noodles, Seasoned chicken, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- Bubba Shrimp
vermicelli noodles, Seasoned shrimp, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- The Original
vermicelli noodles, homemade lao pork eggroll, spring mix, carrots, beansprouts, cucumber, peanuts, fried onion, fried garlic, onion, cilantro, scallions. Served with a fried veggie spring roll and our homemade sweet fish sauce.$14.00
- The Vegetarian Bowl$14.00
- Wicked Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced tuna, avocado, pickled veggies, cucumber, kimchi,rice, tartare sauce, Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, Scallions & nori sheets$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Slammin Salmon Poke Bowl
Diced salmon, avocado, pickled veggies, cucumber, kimchi,rice, tartare sauce, Seaweed salad, sesame seeds, Scallions & nori sheets$14.00
Kid's Meals
Additional Add-Ons On the Side
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Strawberry
sweet and refreshing strawberry lemonade.$6.50
- Peach
sweet and refreshing peach lemonade.$6.50
- Passionate
sweet, tart, and refreshing passionfruit lemonade.$6.50
- Watermelon
A refreshing watermelon lemonade. Topped off with a hint of passionfruit$6.50
- Blueberry$6.50
- Dragonfruit$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Plain$6.50
- Thai Iced Tea
A Sweet and creamy beverage that originates from Thailand. This drink comprises mainly four components - black tea, sugar, spices and a splash of half and half.$6.50
- Viet Iced Coffee
Vietnamese cold brew coffee mixed with condensed milk. Sweet and strong.$6.50
- Strawberries N' Cream
A sweet and delicious strawberry cream served with whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. (CONTAINS MILK)$6.50
- Doodle Milk Tea
Sweeten original black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Taste like hazelnut.$6.50
- Mango Milk Tea
Sweeten original mango black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Sweet and creamy. Tastes like mango ice cream$6.50
- Taro Milk Tea
Sweeten original taro black milk tea made with non-dairy creamer. Tastes like a creamy sweet potato$6.50
- HoneyDew Milk Tea$6.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.50
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.50
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Apple juice$4.00
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Your number #1, one stop shop, local noods dealer! We carry a handful variety of noodles from soups to stir fry. We also have some rice and poke bowls as well! Not to mention our amazing in house boba tea refreshers!
1202 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612