American
Bakeries

Doomie's Home Cookin'

review star

No reviews yet

1253 Vine St.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

Popular Items

2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal
Milkshakes
Buffalo Legs

Let Us Know How To Pack This Up For You

Please Include Utensils

Please Include Utensils

NO Utensils

NO Utensils

NO To-Go Bag, thank you !

We pack everything in a bag automatically, but if that's not your thing let us know here !

Please Include Ketchup

Desserts YES everything we do is vegan

They're vegan and they're spectacular (Seinfeld reference).
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$10.00

Hand-scooped ice cream fills our 16 oz cups of thick & creamy shakes. New flavors just added 😋

Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles

Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles

$8.25

3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.

Bavarian Caramel Cake

Bavarian Caramel Cake

$9.00

3-Layer sliced cake with caramel & crunchy almond toffee.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.

Oreo Cake

Oreo Cake

$8.75

3-Layer sliced chocolate cake with white frosting on the outside, and an Oreo-filling filling. That's not a typo!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Raspberry mango with a graham cracker crust.

Butterscotch Brownie

Butterscotch Brownie

$6.00

Our version of a blondie.

Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$7.00

The Triple Chocolate Brownie with peanuts & peanut butter !

Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.75

It's huge, has a soft center & topped with ganache.

Macaroon

Macaroon

$4.25

Coconuty and covered in chocolate. Does not contain gluten *cross-contamination with gluten may occur

Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.85

They're pretty big.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.75

Buttery & authentic, filled with ham & cheese made in-house *sold refrigerated*

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.75

Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*

Deep-Fried Oreos

Deep-Fried Oreos

$7.25

4 Oreos coated in soft, crunchy, chewy, warm deliciousness! Chocolate sauce on the side.

1.5 oz Chocolate Sauce

1.5 oz Chocolate Sauce

$0.75
A la Mode

A la Mode

$3.75

**Pictured with our Chocolate Sprinkles Cake for inspo. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to anything.

Get Started!

Get Started!
App Sampler

App Sampler

$11.75

It's back by popular demand! 2 Fried Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Bites, 2 Chicken Fingers = 6 Moments of JOY. Choose your 2 sauces.

Jalapeño Bites

Jalapeño Bites

$10.75

SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.

Buffalo Legs

Buffalo Legs

$10.00

4 meaty drumsticks tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Side of ranch.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.75

A Doomie's specialty! 6 crispy breaded shrimp that come with both a creamy remoulade and a cocktail sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

6 handmade crispy panko-breaded chicken strips. Comes with 1 bbq & 1 ranch.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese
Mac N Cheese Bowl

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Made with our very own creamy cheese.

Animal Mac Bowl

$11.00

An iconic combination that works! The cheesiness of our Mac topped off with 1000 island & grilled onions.

Chili Mac Bowl

$11.50

Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!

BBQ Mac

$14.00

Topped with our sweet & smoky BBQ Pulled Pork.

Small Cup Mac & Cheese

Small Cup Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Doomie's Famous Fried Chicken

Everything comes with a side of fries which you can choose to upgrade to Fun Fries! (Except 3-Piece Meal Deal)
2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal

2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$16.00

Bestseller! This is the fried chicken we make with 'skin' and a bone in the leg piece... You'll get 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, plus 2 Sides.

Nashville Hot Tenders

Nashville Hot Tenders

$16.00

3 "Boneless Skinless" tenders coated Nashville Hot Style on Texas toast with pickles and a side of fries.

Cheeseburgerness

ALL come with a side of fries! Choose to upgrade them to Fun Fries.

Build A Classic

$14.00

A custom Doomie's burger patty topped with our scratch-made cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.75

Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!

Memphis Cheeseburger

Memphis Cheeseburger

$16.50

The cheeseburger topped with our pulled pork & 2 handmade onion rings.

Peanut Butter & Bacon Cheeseburger

Peanut Butter & Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.75

A life-changing combination of peanut butter, bacon & pickles, plus a side of jelly for the even more adventurous.

Big D

Big D

$18.00

Two cheeseburger patties, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle & onion. There's even a middle bun!

Chicken & Bun

Everything comes with a side of fries which you can choose to upgrade to Fun Fries! (Except 3-Piece Meal Deal)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

The Spicy version of our #1 Sandwich ! The Crispy Batter is Spicy. The Cheese is Spicy. The Mayo is Spicy.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.75

Exactly that, plus cheese!

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$15.75

Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.

All Other Sandwiches!

Pork, Shrimp, you name it, we got it! All come with a side of fries that you should upgrade to Fun Fries for fun.
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Our Fried Shrimp is chopped & topped with our Creamy Remoulade in a long, soft sub roll.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Our sweet & slightly smoky pulled pork is eerily similar in texture to the real thing (No, it's not jackfruit!)

A Southern Mess

A Southern Mess

$15.75

Our Pulled Pork is topped with a scoop of Mac N Chz. Served in a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce & pickles, it's deliciously worth the mess...

Texas Toast LGBT

$15.00

Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon & Tomato plus Mayo of course

Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt

Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt

$16.00

A cheeseburger-grilled-cheese sandwich also stuffed with mac & cheese: it's super cheesy!

Full Box of Fun Fries

A huge portion of our extra crispy seasoned fries!
Animal Fries

Animal Fries

$9.25

An iconic topping combo - and our #1 of the "Fun Fries" - Cheese Sauce, 1000 Island & Grilled Onions. **Pictured as the smaller side to a Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$9.25

Fries tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Ranch drizzled all over!

Garlic Fries

$9.25

Fries tossed in Garlic with Buttery Garlic pieces throughout. Did we mention Garlic?

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.25

Cheese Sauce + Chopped Bacon. We make both in-house!

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.25

Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.

Zero Fun Plain Ol' Fries

Zero Fun Plain Ol' Fries

$6.50

They're crunchy & seasoned & zero fun compared to our others but maximum delicious.

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Topped with our thick, scratch-made Cheese Sauce.

Sauces & Extras - Make sure to get everything you need!

Make sure to get everything you need!
Small Cup Mac & Cheese

Small Cup Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Small Cup Mash & Gravy

$3.50
Small To-Go Box Mash & Gravy

Small To-Go Box Mash & Gravy

$4.50

Mashed potatoes & brown gravy !

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

iykyk

Ranch

Ranch

$0.55+

**Pictured here alongside our Buffalo Legs. Our first sauce sold by the cup due to popular demand. Yes, it's that good !

1000 Island

$0.55+

That tasty, creamy, pink sauce on our Animal Fries & Cheeseburgers!

Spicy Mayo

$0.55+

This and our ranch are the #1 top hits of a Doomie's Sauce collection.

Regular Mayo

$0.50+

Mayo is life.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75+

That deliciously buttery, spicy sauce that we toss anything we call "Buffalo" in to.

Guacamole

$1.00+
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Sweet, tangy, smoky. This is the good stuff! Get one to go with your Jalapeño Poppers... trust me

Remoulade

Remoulade

$0.55+

**Pictured with our Fried Shrimp. A creamy, orange sauce that is slightly sweet + slightly Old Bay.

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.55+
Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50+

The classic - a slightly sweet, tomato-based horseradish we use for dipping our Fried Shrimp !

Sweet 'Honey' Mustard

Sweet 'Honey' Mustard

$0.55+

This is the sauce we make for our Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich. So popular we added it to the menu all on its own! No actual honey.

1.5 oz Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Sometimes you need a lil mustard for something.

Jalapeños OTS

Jalapeños OTS

$1.00

1.5 oz Hot Sauce

$0.55
1.5 oz Syrup

1.5 oz Syrup

$0.50

1.5 oz Spicy Syrup

$0.55
Small Packet Grape Jelly

Small Packet Grape Jelly

$0.50

1.5 oz Vegan Butter

$1.00
Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$0.50+

Pictured is the small ramekin.

Bacon

$3.50

1.5 oz Grilled Onions

$1.00

1.5 oz Chopped Raw Onion

$0.75
A la Mode

A la Mode

$3.75

**Pictured with our Chocolate Sprinkles Cake for inspo. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to anything.

Drinks 🥤

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$10.00

Hand-scooped ice cream fills our 16 oz cups of thick & creamy shakes. New flavors just added 😋

Endless Soda

Endless Soda

$3.50

Choose from a bajillion flavors at our Coke Freestyle Machine. 21 oz cup!

San Pellegrino 500 ml

San Pellegrino 500 ml

$3.00
Modern Times Cold Brew "Idea Machine"

Modern Times Cold Brew "Idea Machine"

$6.25

12 oz Can. NEW. "Shake Hard + Pour Fast - It's chocolaty, it's velvety, it's cream, and it's all kinds of smooth"

Iced Tea - Unsweet

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$3.50

Gold Peak - 18.5 oz plastic bottle

Iced Tea - Sweet

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.50

Gold Peak - 18.5 oz plastic bottle

Lime Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.00
Tamarindo Jarritos

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.00
Mandarina Jarritos

Mandarina Jarritos

$3.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00
Guava Jarritos

Guava Jarritos

$3.00
Fruit Punch Jarritos

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00
H2O Bottle

H2O Bottle

$1.50
Orange Juice Bottle

Orange Juice Bottle

$4.50

32 oz (that's almost 1L for Canadians & other metric users)

Apple Juice Bottle

Apple Juice Bottle

$4.50

32 oz (that's almost 1L for Canadians & other metric users)

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$4.50

It's a big 32 oz Bottle

Beer *Must Present ID at Pick-Up*

Stone IPA Can or Bottle 6.9%

Stone IPA Can or Bottle 6.9%

$5.50

12 oz India Pale Ale

Boochcraft Grapefruit 7%

Boochcraft Grapefruit 7%

$6.50

12 oz Can

Boochcraft Apple Jasmine 7%

Boochcraft Apple Jasmine 7%

$6.50

12 oz Can

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade 7%

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade 7%

$6.50

12 oz Can

Boochcraft Wild Berry 7%

Boochcraft Wild Berry 7%

$6.50

12 oz Can

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.75+

4.4%

Modelo Chelada

Modelo Chelada

$6.75

24 oz Can - Choose your flavor !

Modern Times Fortunate Islands

Modern Times Fortunate Islands

$7.50

16 oz Can, 5% "Hoppy, Tropical Pale Ale"

Modern Times Black House Coffee Stout

Modern Times Black House Coffee Stout

$7.25

16 oz Can, 5.8% From ModernTimesBeer.com : It’s so great that you like coffee. I just love that about you. Speaking of which, you’re holding an oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with coffee aroma and flavor. It kind of tastes like a chocolate-covered espresso bean, only drier and more like beer. Nifty fact: we’re one of the only breweries in the world to roast our own coffee, which allows us to be extremely persnickety about which beans we buy and how we roast them. Taste the persnicketiness!

Modern Times Chameleon Suit

Modern Times Chameleon Suit

$7.75

7.2%, "We loaded this hazy IPA with a glorious mountain of hops—namely Nelson, Mosaic, Motueka, and Bru-1. What do you get when you put all of these lupulin-laden wonders together? We’re stoked that you asked. You get a resounding detonation of tropical fruit and citrus, underscored by delicate notes of white wine, green apple, and subtle pine. It’s a delight."

Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel

Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel

$6.00

12 oz Bottle. Hoppy Amber Ale, 7%

Swami's

Swami's

$7.00

Swami's India Pale Ale 16 oz Can, 6.8%

Ommegang Solera 6.9% 12 oz Can

Ommegang Solera 6.9% 12 oz Can

$7.75Out of stock

From ommegang.com : Solera, formerly known as Pale Sour, is a tart golden ale crafted by Liefmans, our sister blendery in Belgium. A mixed-culture fermentation in open copper vats is followed by months of aging. Similar in approach to the classic “solera method” of blending liquids of varying ages, master blenders regularly mix new batches with older ones to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and sour. “Our most popular sour is perfect for sipping in the sun, so when we resolved to release it in cans, we decided that Solera was a better name,” says Phil. “This beer is truly sunshine in a glass.”

Victory Golden Monkey

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.75

9.5%, 12 oz Bottle. From VictoryBeer.com : Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.

Pacifico Clara

Pacifico Clara

$5.00Out of stock

12 oz Bottle, 4.4% From Drizly.com: "Cerveza Pacifico Clara Mexican Beer is a pilsner-style lager beer that is hearty and crisp with a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor. Discovered in the 1970s by surfers along the Baja coast and brought back to the States, this imported beer features a recipe decades in the making"

Pizza Port Chronic Ale

Pizza Port Chronic Ale

$7.00

Amber Ale, 4.9%... Pizza Port's most popular!

PBR 16 oz Can

PBR 16 oz Can

$5.00
Stella Artois 12 oz Bottle

Stella Artois 12 oz Bottle

$6.00
Corona 12 oz Bottle

Corona 12 oz Bottle

$5.00

T-Shirts

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Bunny Small T-Shirt

Bunny Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Bunny Medium T-Shirt

Bunny Medium T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Bunny Large T-Shirt

Bunny Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Bunny XL T-Shirt

Bunny XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Bunny 2XL T-Shirt

Bunny 2XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Black Metal S T-Shirt

Black Metal S T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Black Metal M T-Shirt

Black Metal M T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Black Metal L T-Shirt

Black Metal L T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Black Metal XL T-Shirt

Black Metal XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

Black Metal 2XL T-Shirt

Black Metal 2XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine. This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

Website

Location

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Doomie's Home Cookin' image
Doomie's Home Cookin' image
Doomie's Home Cookin' image
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

