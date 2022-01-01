- Home
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Popular Items
Desserts YES everything we do is vegan
Milkshakes
Hand-scooped ice cream fills our 16 oz cups of thick & creamy shakes. New flavors just added 😋
Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
German Chocolate Cake
3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.
Bavarian Caramel Cake
3-Layer sliced cake with caramel & crunchy almond toffee.
Carrot Cake
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
Oreo Cake
3-Layer sliced chocolate cake with white frosting on the outside, and an Oreo-filling filling. That's not a typo!
Cheesecake
Raspberry mango with a graham cracker crust.
Butterscotch Brownie
Our version of a blondie.
Peanut Butter Brownie
The Triple Chocolate Brownie with peanuts & peanut butter !
Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie
It's huge, has a soft center & topped with ganache.
Macaroon
Coconuty and covered in chocolate. Does not contain gluten *cross-contamination with gluten may occur
Choc Chip Cookie
They're pretty big.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Buttery & authentic, filled with ham & cheese made in-house *sold refrigerated*
Chocolate Croissant
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
Deep-Fried Oreos
4 Oreos coated in soft, crunchy, chewy, warm deliciousness! Chocolate sauce on the side.
1.5 oz Chocolate Sauce
A la Mode
**Pictured with our Chocolate Sprinkles Cake for inspo. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to anything.
Get Started!
App Sampler
It's back by popular demand! 2 Fried Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Bites, 2 Chicken Fingers = 6 Moments of JOY. Choose your 2 sauces.
Jalapeño Bites
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
Buffalo Legs
4 meaty drumsticks tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Side of ranch.
Fried Shrimp
A Doomie's specialty! 6 crispy breaded shrimp that come with both a creamy remoulade and a cocktail sauce.
Chicken Fingers
6 handmade crispy panko-breaded chicken strips. Comes with 1 bbq & 1 ranch.
Mac & Cheese
Mac N Cheese Bowl
Made with our very own creamy cheese.
Animal Mac Bowl
An iconic combination that works! The cheesiness of our Mac topped off with 1000 island & grilled onions.
Chili Mac Bowl
Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!
BBQ Mac
Topped with our sweet & smoky BBQ Pulled Pork.
Small Cup Mac & Cheese
Doomie's Famous Fried Chicken
2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal
Bestseller! This is the fried chicken we make with 'skin' and a bone in the leg piece... You'll get 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, plus 2 Sides.
Nashville Hot Tenders
3 "Boneless Skinless" tenders coated Nashville Hot Style on Texas toast with pickles and a side of fries.
Cheeseburgerness
Build A Classic
A custom Doomie's burger patty topped with our scratch-made cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!
Memphis Cheeseburger
The cheeseburger topped with our pulled pork & 2 handmade onion rings.
Peanut Butter & Bacon Cheeseburger
A life-changing combination of peanut butter, bacon & pickles, plus a side of jelly for the even more adventurous.
Big D
Two cheeseburger patties, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle & onion. There's even a middle bun!
Chicken & Bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
The Spicy version of our #1 Sandwich ! The Crispy Batter is Spicy. The Cheese is Spicy. The Mayo is Spicy.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Exactly that, plus cheese!
Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
All Other Sandwiches!
Shrimp Po Boy
Our Fried Shrimp is chopped & topped with our Creamy Remoulade in a long, soft sub roll.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our sweet & slightly smoky pulled pork is eerily similar in texture to the real thing (No, it's not jackfruit!)
A Southern Mess
Our Pulled Pork is topped with a scoop of Mac N Chz. Served in a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce & pickles, it's deliciously worth the mess...
Texas Toast LGBT
Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon & Tomato plus Mayo of course
Texas Toast Mac n Chz Patty Melt
A cheeseburger-grilled-cheese sandwich also stuffed with mac & cheese: it's super cheesy!
Full Box of Fun Fries
Animal Fries
An iconic topping combo - and our #1 of the "Fun Fries" - Cheese Sauce, 1000 Island & Grilled Onions. **Pictured as the smaller side to a Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Fries
Fries tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Ranch drizzled all over!
Garlic Fries
Fries tossed in Garlic with Buttery Garlic pieces throughout. Did we mention Garlic?
Bacon Cheese Fries
Cheese Sauce + Chopped Bacon. We make both in-house!
Chili Cheese Fries
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
Zero Fun Plain Ol' Fries
They're crunchy & seasoned & zero fun compared to our others but maximum delicious.
Cheese Fries
Topped with our thick, scratch-made Cheese Sauce.
Sauces & Extras - Make sure to get everything you need!
Small Cup Mash & Gravy
Small To-Go Box Mash & Gravy
Mashed potatoes & brown gravy !
Cheese Sauce
iykyk
Ranch
**Pictured here alongside our Buffalo Legs. Our first sauce sold by the cup due to popular demand. Yes, it's that good !
1000 Island
That tasty, creamy, pink sauce on our Animal Fries & Cheeseburgers!
Spicy Mayo
This and our ranch are the #1 top hits of a Doomie's Sauce collection.
Regular Mayo
Mayo is life.
Buffalo Sauce
That deliciously buttery, spicy sauce that we toss anything we call "Buffalo" in to.
Guacamole
BBQ Sauce
Sweet, tangy, smoky. This is the good stuff! Get one to go with your Jalapeño Poppers... trust me
Remoulade
**Pictured with our Fried Shrimp. A creamy, orange sauce that is slightly sweet + slightly Old Bay.
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
The classic - a slightly sweet, tomato-based horseradish we use for dipping our Fried Shrimp !
Sweet 'Honey' Mustard
This is the sauce we make for our Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich. So popular we added it to the menu all on its own! No actual honey.
1.5 oz Yellow Mustard
Sometimes you need a lil mustard for something.
Jalapeños OTS
1.5 oz Hot Sauce
1.5 oz Syrup
1.5 oz Spicy Syrup
Small Packet Grape Jelly
1.5 oz Vegan Butter
Italian Dressing
Pictured is the small ramekin.
Bacon
1.5 oz Grilled Onions
1.5 oz Chopped Raw Onion
Drinks 🥤
Endless Soda
Choose from a bajillion flavors at our Coke Freestyle Machine. 21 oz cup!
San Pellegrino 500 ml
Modern Times Cold Brew "Idea Machine"
12 oz Can. NEW. "Shake Hard + Pour Fast - It's chocolaty, it's velvety, it's cream, and it's all kinds of smooth"
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Gold Peak - 18.5 oz plastic bottle
Iced Tea - Sweet
Gold Peak - 18.5 oz plastic bottle
Lime Jarritos
Tamarindo Jarritos
Mandarina Jarritos
Pineapple Jarritos
Guava Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
H2O Bottle
Orange Juice Bottle
32 oz (that's almost 1L for Canadians & other metric users)
Apple Juice Bottle
32 oz (that's almost 1L for Canadians & other metric users)
Cranberry Juice Bottle
It's a big 32 oz Bottle
Beer *Must Present ID at Pick-Up*
Stone IPA Can or Bottle 6.9%
12 oz India Pale Ale
Boochcraft Grapefruit 7%
12 oz Can
Boochcraft Apple Jasmine 7%
12 oz Can
Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade 7%
12 oz Can
Boochcraft Wild Berry 7%
12 oz Can
Modelo Especial
4.4%
Modelo Chelada
24 oz Can - Choose your flavor !
Modern Times Fortunate Islands
16 oz Can, 5% "Hoppy, Tropical Pale Ale"
Modern Times Black House Coffee Stout
16 oz Can, 5.8% From ModernTimesBeer.com : It’s so great that you like coffee. I just love that about you. Speaking of which, you’re holding an oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with coffee aroma and flavor. It kind of tastes like a chocolate-covered espresso bean, only drier and more like beer. Nifty fact: we’re one of the only breweries in the world to roast our own coffee, which allows us to be extremely persnickety about which beans we buy and how we roast them. Taste the persnicketiness!
Modern Times Chameleon Suit
7.2%, "We loaded this hazy IPA with a glorious mountain of hops—namely Nelson, Mosaic, Motueka, and Bru-1. What do you get when you put all of these lupulin-laden wonders together? We’re stoked that you asked. You get a resounding detonation of tropical fruit and citrus, underscored by delicate notes of white wine, green apple, and subtle pine. It’s a delight."
Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel
12 oz Bottle. Hoppy Amber Ale, 7%
Swami's
Swami's India Pale Ale 16 oz Can, 6.8%
Ommegang Solera 6.9% 12 oz Can
From ommegang.com : Solera, formerly known as Pale Sour, is a tart golden ale crafted by Liefmans, our sister blendery in Belgium. A mixed-culture fermentation in open copper vats is followed by months of aging. Similar in approach to the classic “solera method” of blending liquids of varying ages, master blenders regularly mix new batches with older ones to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and sour. “Our most popular sour is perfect for sipping in the sun, so when we resolved to release it in cans, we decided that Solera was a better name,” says Phil. “This beer is truly sunshine in a glass.”
Victory Golden Monkey
9.5%, 12 oz Bottle. From VictoryBeer.com : Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.
Pacifico Clara
12 oz Bottle, 4.4% From Drizly.com: "Cerveza Pacifico Clara Mexican Beer is a pilsner-style lager beer that is hearty and crisp with a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor. Discovered in the 1970s by surfers along the Baja coast and brought back to the States, this imported beer features a recipe decades in the making"
Pizza Port Chronic Ale
Amber Ale, 4.9%... Pizza Port's most popular!
PBR 16 oz Can
Stella Artois 12 oz Bottle
Corona 12 oz Bottle
T-Shirts
Bunny Small T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Bunny Medium T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Bunny Large T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Bunny XL T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Bunny 2XL T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Black Metal S T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Black Metal M T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Black Metal L T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Black Metal XL T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
Black Metal 2XL T-Shirt
Wear your Doomie's pride (or shame) for only $20!
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine. This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038