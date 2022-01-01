Doomie's Home Cookin'

Modern Times Black House Coffee Stout

$7.25

16 oz Can, 5.8% From ModernTimesBeer.com : It’s so great that you like coffee. I just love that about you. Speaking of which, you’re holding an oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with coffee aroma and flavor. It kind of tastes like a chocolate-covered espresso bean, only drier and more like beer. Nifty fact: we’re one of the only breweries in the world to roast our own coffee, which allows us to be extremely persnickety about which beans we buy and how we roast them. Taste the persnicketiness!