Door County Fire Company 38 S 3rd Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a relaxed bar and grilled found within the original building of the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, serving sandwiches, pizzas, and American comfort food.
38 S 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
