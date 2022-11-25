Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doozy's Diner

10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1

Catonsville, MD 21228

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastrami Reuben
Classic Smash
Burrito

Coffee and Hot Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Water

Tap

Bottled Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Iced Teas and Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fresh Made Lemonade

$4.00

Half and Half Unsweet

$3.50

Juices and Milk

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Other

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Mixed

$6.00

Sandwiches

Notorious PIG

$12.00

Sausage, bacon, cheese, 2 eggs, Concord grape on an English muffin

Georgia Cristo

$13.00

Brioche french toast, grilled ham, fontina fondue, peach-basil compote

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Single smashburger, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, hollandaise, pickled poblano, served on a potato roll

Classic Sando

$9.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, American cheese, on an English muffin

Cinnamon Roll Sando

$12.00

Sausage Patty, 2 eggs, and cheddar on a soft cinnamon roll with a maple honey glaze

Flour Power

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough, herby smashed avocado, ricotta, smoked salt, olive oil

Sweet Sopapillas

$8.00

Fry bread, cinnamon powdered sugar, drizzled with honey

Flapjacks

$11.00

2 huge buttermilk pancakes served with real maple syrup, and butter

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

Three (3) thick slices of brioche bread soaked in vanilla-cinnamon custard, served with real maple syrup and butter.

The Doozy

Flour tortilla or bowl, with scrambled eggs, cheddar, green Hatch chile (mild), onion, smash potatoes, and choice of protein.

Burrito

$12.00

Huge flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheddar, choice of meat, chopped green Hatch chile, onions, and smash browns.

Bowl

$12.00

Our incredible smashed potatoes topped with eggs scrambled with protein of choice, a bit of green Hatch chile (mild), onion, and topped with cheese. Breakfast burrito in a bowl!

Plates

SOS (Chipped beef on toast)

$11.00

Creamed chipped pastrami (beef) over rye toast

SOB (Sausage Gravy on a biscuit)

$12.00

Sausage gravy over a homemade buttermilk biscuit

Shrimp n' Grits

$16.00

Cheddar grits, saucy creole shrimp, topped with bacon jam and crispy onions

It's Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs served how you like 'em, choice of scrapple, bacon, or sausage, choice of toast, grits or smash browns.

Pastrami Hash

$13.00

Spiced and smoked corned beef, onions, red potato, sweet potato, 2 eggs served how you like 'em

Stacked Enchiladas

$12.00

Three (3) corn tortillas, stacked with cheese, chile, and refried pintos. Smothered in red or green chile and cheese, topped with shredduce, an over easy egg, and sour cream. Green chile is vegan and GF. Red chile is made with beef stock and contains gluten.

Veggie Hash

$12.00

Sweet potato, red potato, wilted spinach, sweet corn, peppers, onions, 2 eggs

Tot Waffle

$13.00

Crispy tater tot waffle topped with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and sweet corn. Topped with hollandaise

Sides

Egg

$2.00+

Smash Browns

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Scrapple

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Chipped Pastrami

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side Chile

$2.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Single French Toast

$3.00

Avocado Half

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Morita Salsa (Medium Spice)

$1.00

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Peach Basil Compote

$1.00

Side Grape Butter

$1.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Pico (Mild)

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Appetizers and Soups

Devilish Eggs

$6.00

Deviled eggs topped with bacon jam

Mary Lou's Green Chili Stew

$4.00+

Braised pork, potatoes, pinto beans, corn, and mild Hatch green chile, served with soft corn tortilla

French Onion

$6.50

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Ricotta, White Balsamic Glaze

3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi noodles, cheddar, fontina, and American

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Creamy roasted bell pepper and tomato soup, served with a parmesan crisp

Fries + Tots

Disco

$8.00

Fries or tots smothered in brown gravy and fontina fondue

Chile Cheese

$7.00

Fries or tots smothered in red or green Hatch chile enchilada sauce and shredded cheddar

BBQ Brisket

$11.00

Fries or tots covered with cheddar, BBQ brisket, bread + butter pickled peppers

Salads + Grains

Baby Spinach

$13.00

Roasted mushrooms, bacon, caramelized onions, hard boiled egg, white balsamic vinaigrette

Chippy Ceasar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, eggy garlicky caesar dressing, brioche croutons

Wedge

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

South by Southwest

$12.00

Romaine, sweet corn, crispy corn tortilla strips, red onions, chopped tomato, cheddar, red chile vinaigrette

Fruits + Roots + Grains + Greens

$13.00

Smashburgers

Classic Smash

$11.00

Smash patty, shredduce, tomato, american cheese, and fancy sauce on potato roll

Green Chile Burger

$12.00

Bacon, shredduce, green Hatch chile (mild), crispy onions, pickled peppers, cheddar

Fran Swah

$12.00

Fontina, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, roasted mushrooms, herby mayo

Hillbilly Deluxe

$11.00

Burger patty topped with fried bologna, mustard, coleslaw, shredduce, and 'merican cheese

Blue Lucy

$12.00

Blackened patty, blue cheese, mushrooms, crispy onions, steak sauce, herby mayo

Plant Power Burger

$15.00

Beyond meat patty, served on a potato roll with shredduce, sliced tomato, avocado mash, and caramelized onions

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Rye, fontina, peppered and smoked corned beef, kraut, million island dressing

Melty Tomato

$11.00

Fontina, cheddar, roasted tomato, bacon jam, country white bread

Birdland Hot Brown

$13.00

Open-faced grilled chicken with bacon, roasted tomato, fontina fondue, broiled on sourdough

Fun Guy

$13.00

Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, fontina, lettuce, tomato, herby mayo, sub roll.

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Garlic and herb rubbed chicken breast, herby mayo, bacon, cheddar, crispy onions

Sloppy Jimbo

$12.00

Sweet tomato/pepper/onion braised brisket, served on a soft potato roll with pickles. Think sloppy joe, but better.

Fried Chicky

$12.00

Fried buttermilk marinated chicken breast, soft potato roll, slaw, pickle hot sauce

Patty Melt

$12.00

Caramelized onions, American, smash patty, griddled on rye

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Slaw

$2.50

Side of Chips

$2.50

Desserts

Linda's Carrot Cake

$7.00

Secret recipe carrot cake, chock full of nuts, raisins, and warm spices, with tangy cream cheese frosting.

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.00

Toasted Coconut Cake

$7.00

Soft white cake iced with buttercream, crusted with toasted coconut

Pumpkin Cheesecake (GF)

$8.00

Hot Sauce

Broho Sauce

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Doozy’s Diner is a classic American eatery with a pinch of south by southwest comfort.

10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville, MD 21228

