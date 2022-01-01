Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dope! Asian Street Fare Anderson

review star

No reviews yet

7580 Beechmont Ave

Cincinatti, OH 45255

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Ramen
Chicken Dumpling 5pc
Pork Belly Banh Mi

Superfly Salads

Green Papaya Salad Side

$6.00Out of stock

Shredded green papaya with tomato, cucumber, green beans and carrots, tossed in a spicy Thai lime dressing. Topped with crushed peanuts, Thai basil and lime wedge.

Green Papaya Salad Large

$8.00Out of stock

Shredded green papaya with tomato, cucumber, green beans and carrots, tossed in a spicy Thai lime dressing. Topped with crushed peanuts, Thai basil and lime wedge.

Seasonal Greens Side

$6.00

Spring mix with shredded carrots, cucumber, and red cabbage tossed in a sesame ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy noodles.

Seasonal Greens Large

$8.00

Spring mix with shredded carrots, cucumber, and red cabbage tossed in a sesame ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy noodles.

"All That" Appetizers

DOPE! Wings 6pc

DOPE! Wings 6pc

$11.00

Wok fired in Dope sauce, topped with fried garlic, cilantro, mint and lime wedges.

Sichuan Pork and Shrimp wontons 5pc

$7.00

Served in spicy Sichuan chili oil topped with bean sprouts and green onion.

Karrage App

$8.00

Marinated chicken thigh chunks fried, served with spicy hoisin and sriracha aioli. Garnished with cucumber, seasonal greens and lime wedge.

Wok Fired Edamame w/Dope Sauce

$7.00

Wok Fired Edamame w/Soy Vinaigrette

$7.00

Korean BBQ wings

$11.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Wok Fired edamame classic

$7.00

Booyah! Bao Buns

Char Siu Bao

$4.00

Shredded pork with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.

Lemongrass Chicken Bao

$4.00

Chicken with arugula, sprouts, crispy onions with cilantro Maggi mayo

Pork Belly Bao

$4.00

Braised pork belly with slivered green onion, cucumber with spicy hoisin sauce.

Crispy Tofu Bao

$4.00

Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrots, pickled daikon with spicy hoisin sauce.

Beef Bao

$4.00

beef, pickled red cabbage, green onions drizzled with sweet chili sambal.

Slammin' Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$8.00

Pork belly with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$8.00

Chicken with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with cilantro Maggi mayo

Tofu Banh Mi

$8.00

Tofu with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sweet chili sambal.

Beef Bahn Mi

$8.00

Beef with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with Korean BBQ.

Hella Bangin' Noodles

Char Siu Miso

Char Siu Miso

$13.00

Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.

Pork Belly Miso

Pork Belly Miso

$16.00

Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.

Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu

Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu

$13.00

Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushrooms, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, and green onion in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with fried onions.

Pork & Shrimp Wonton Shoyu

Pork & Shrimp Wonton Shoyu

$13.00

Wontons, dashi mushrooms and bok choy in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with cilantro and green onion.

Pork Dumpling Ramen

$13.00

Dumplings served over ramen in a shoyu broth with arugula, bean sprouts, shiitake and green onions.

Chicken Dumpling Ramen

$13.00

Dumplings served over ramen in a shoyu broth with arugula, bean sprouts, shiitake and green onions.

BYO Ramen

$8.00

Lo Mein

$12.00

Vietnamesse noodle salad

$14.00

Dope Dumplings

Pork Dumpling 3pc

$5.00

Ground pork, napa, and green onions.

Pork Dumpling 5pc

Pork Dumpling 5pc

$7.00

Ground pork, napa, and green onions.

Chicken Dumpling 3pc

$5.00

Ground chicken, shitake mushroom, and sweet onions.

Chicken Dumpling 5pc

Chicken Dumpling 5pc

$7.00

Ground chicken, shitake mushroom, and sweet onions.

Veggie Dumplings 3pc

Veggie Dumplings 3pc

$5.00

Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.

Veggie Dumplings 5pc

Veggie Dumplings 5pc

$7.00

Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.

Rockin' Rice Bowls

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$13.00

Char siu pork belly served with cucumbers, mushroom, asian street corn, pickled red cabbage, soft-boiled egg, and green onions over steam rice. Drizzled with spicy hoisin.

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Lemongrass chicken served with dashi mushrooms, arugula, bean sprouts, soft-boil egg, and green onion over steamed rice. Topped with fried onions drizzled with cilantro maggi aioli.

Pork Dumpling Rice Bowl

$10.00

Pan seared dumplings, bean sprouts, arugula and green onions served over Indonesian fried rice.

Chicken Dumpling Rice Bowl

$10.00

Pan seared dumplings served with bean sprouts, arugula and green onions over steamed rice with your choice of dumpling sauce.

Korean Beef Rice bowl

$13.00

Beef over Calrose rice and sautéed onions, green peppers and red peppers drizzled with Korean BBQ.

Karrage Rice Bowl

$12.00

Karrage chunks over Calrose rice, pickled red cabbage, carrots drizzled with siracha aioli and spicy hoisin.

Tofu Rice bowl

$12.00

Tofu served over calrose rice with pickled dikon and carrots, cilantro, green onions, corn salad drizzled with sweet chili sambal.

Little Homies

Ramen Kids

$6.00Out of stock

White Rice Bowl Kids

$4.00Out of stock

Legit Libations

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Chinese Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Aloe Regular

$3.00

Aloe Strawberry

$3.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00

Ramune Peach

$4.00

Ramune Mango

$4.00

Ramune Blueberry

$4.00

Ramune Peach

$4.00

Bottle of Sauces

Bottle of Dope! Sriracha Garlic Aioli

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7580 Beechmont Ave, Cincinatti, OH 45255

Directions

Gallery
Dope! Asian Street Fare image
Dope! Asian Street Fare image
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

