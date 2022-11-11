Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dope! Asian Street Fare OTR

review star

No reviews yet

100 E Court St 2nd Floor

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean BBQ Beef Rice Bowl
Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu
Pork Dumpling 5pc

Required - Dining

Please select dine-in or carryout/pickup.

Dine in at eatery

Delivery to Pilar

Pickup

"All That" Appetizers

DOPE! Wings 6pc

DOPE! Wings 6pc

$11.00

Wok fired in Dope sauce, topped with fried garlic, cilantro, mint and lime wedges.

Karrage App

$8.00

Marinated chicken thigh chunks fried, served with spicy hoisin and sriracha aioli. Garnished with cucumber, seasonal greens and lime wedge.

Kim Chi

$5.00

Korean BBQ Wings

$11.00

Wok fired wings in Korean BBQ topped with sesame seeds and slivered green onions.

Wok Fired Edamame w/Dope Sauce

$7.00

Wok Fired Edamame w/Soy Vinaigrette

$7.00

Side of rice

$3.00

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Booyah! Bao Buns

Beef Bao

$4.00

Sesame marinated beef with pickled red cabbage and slivered green onions

Char Siu Bao

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded pork with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.

Crispy Tofu Bao

$4.00

Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrots, pickled daikon with spicy hoisin sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken Bao

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken with arugula, sprouts, crispy onions with cilantro Maggi mayo

Pork Belly Bao

$4.00Out of stock

Braised pork belly with slivered green onion, cucumber with spicy hoisin sauce.

Slammin' Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$7.00

Pork belly with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$7.00

Chicken with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with cilantro Maggi mayo

Beef Banh Mi

$7.00

Sesame Marinated beef topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers jalapeno and Korean BBQ

Tofu Banh Mi

$7.00

Hella Bangin' Noodles

Char Siu Miso

Char Siu Miso

$14.00

Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, mushroom, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.

Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu

Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu

$15.00

Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushrooms, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, and green onion in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with fried onions.

Lo mien - chicken

$14.00

Lo Mien - Plain

$12.00

Lo Mien -beef

$15.00
Pork & Shrimp Wonton Shoyu

Pork & Shrimp Wonton Shoyu

$15.00Out of stock

Wontons, dashi mushrooms and bok choy in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with cilantro and green onion.

Pork Belly Miso

Pork Belly Miso

$17.00

Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.

Veggie Ramen

$12.00

Sweet chili marinated Tofu with bean sprouts, green onions, corn, shiitake mushroom.

Vietnamese Noodle - Beef

$15.00

Vietnamese Noodle - Chicken

$14.00

Dope Dumplings

Pork Dumpling 5pc

Pork Dumpling 5pc

$7.00

Ground pork, napa, and green onions.

Chicken Dumpling 5pc

Chicken Dumpling 5pc

$7.00

Ground chicken, shitake mushroom, and sweet onions.

Veggie Dumplings 5pc

Veggie Dumplings 5pc

$7.00

Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.

Rockin' Rice Bowls

Chicken Karrage Rice Bowl

$12.00

Marinated chicken thigh chunks fried, served with pickled red cabbage, carrots and green onions over steamed rice. Drizzled with spicy hoisin and garlic sriracha aioli.

Korean BBQ Beef Rice Bowl

$13.00

Sesame Marinated beef served over Calrose rice with sautéed veggies and Drizzled with Korean BBQ

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Lemongrass chicken served with dashi mushrooms, arugula, bean sprouts, soft-boil egg, and green onion over steamed rice. Topped with fried onions drizzled with cilantro maggi aioli.

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$14.00

Char siu pork belly served with cucumbers, mushroom, asian street corn, pickled red cabbage, soft-boiled egg, and green onions over steam rice. Drizzled with spicy hoisin.

Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.00

Golden fried tofu wok fired with jalapeno, ginger, garlic, cilantro, and green onions with our house salt and pepper mixture. Served over steamed rice with asian street corn, pickled carrots and pickled daikon drizzled with sweet sambal chili sauce.

Little Homies

Ramen Kids

$6.00

Fried Rice Bowl Kids

$4.00Out of stock

White Rice Bowl Kids

$4.00

Legit Libations

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Chinese Jasmine Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Aloe Regular

$3.00

Aloe Strawberry

$3.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00

Ramune Peach

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Mango

$4.00

Ramune Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle of Sauces

Bottle of Dope! Sriracha Garlic Aioli

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns. Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!

Website

Location

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Dope! Asian Street Fare image
Dope! Asian Street Fare image
Dope! Asian Street Fare image
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wódka Bar - Over the Rhine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Lost & Found OTR
orange star4.5 • 43
22 E. 14th St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - OTR
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Copper & Flame
orange star4.5 • 29
1115 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Fuel - OTR
orange starNo Reviews
1218 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - OTR
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Court Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Prime Cincinnati
orange star4.5 • 2,957
580 Walnut St. Suite 100 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Queen City
orange star4.4 • 2,454
301 East 4th St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Zablong - Cincinnati
orange star4.4 • 1,263
100 East court street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Americano
orange star4.1 • 996
545 RACE ST CINCINNATI, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston