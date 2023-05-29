Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dope Azz Vegan Cafe 2410 N Dixie Hwy

No reviews yet

2410 N Dixie Hwy

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Dope Azz Tacos

carne asada shroom tacos

$13.00

carne asada beef tacos

$13.00

Dope Azz burgers

French onion burger

$13.00

Big Makk

$18.00

Dope azz Cheesesteaks

french onion cheesesteak

$16.00

Dope azz specials

No Crab Grilled cheese

$13.00

dope azz sides

sides

$7.50

drinks

$3.00

chips

$2.00

sparkling pelligrino

$2.00

gouda bacon mac and cheese

$9.00

Dope Azz Sandwiches

Turkey pesto

$11.50

BBQ Spare Rib Sandwich Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon Pesto Samich

$13.00

Dope Azz Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Vegan Food

2410 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

