dopest dough

review star

No reviews yet

695 Main Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Soft Bavarian Sourdough Pretzel
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Cream Cheese To-Go


Single Bagels (G)

Plain

Plain

$3.00
Sesame

Sesame

$3.00
Everything

Everything

$3.00

Rosemary Salt

$3.00

Hot Grandma

$4.00

Old Bay

$3.00

Kimmelweck

$3.00

Half Doz/Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$16.00
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$32.00

Cream Cheese To-Go

Cream Cheese To-Go

$5.00

People let me tell you 'bout my bagel's best friend... House cream cheese spreads! Multiple 8oz varieties for you to choose from- Dairy

Breads

OG Sourdough

OG Sourdough

$10.00

Our classic white sourdough made with Farmer Ground Flour, grown in Trumansburg, NY! Dairy Free, Vegan

Sesame Sourdough

Sesame Sourdough

$11.00Out of stock

Our classic sourdough loaded and coated with toasted sesame seeds. Dairy Free, Vegan

Caraway Rye Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzels

Soft Bavarian Sourdough Pretzel

Soft Bavarian Sourdough Pretzel

A traditional, lye-dipped Bavarian Soft Sourdough Pretzel, featuring Farmer Ground Flour stone ground Whole Rye & Whole Wheat. Vegan

Cookies

Cookie

$3.00

Our famous sourdough cookies. Yeah, they're that dope. Dairy, Egg

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Dopest Doughnations

Dopest Doughnations

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand crafted & long fermented sourdough bagels, breads & more-

Website

Location

695 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

Directions

