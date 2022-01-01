Doppio Zero imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Mediterranean

Doppio Zero Concord

1,037 Reviews

$$

2025 Diamond Blvd

Concord, CA 94520

Order Again

Popular Items

Il Ragu'
Fettuccine Short Ribs

TOGO MENU

Little Gem

$14.00

Little Gem lattuce, marinate anchovies, watermelon radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, anchovies avocado dressing

Pera Salad

$14.00

Fresh organic arugula, Nectarine, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, lemon honey thyme vinaigrette

Olives

$7.00

Truffle French Fries

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Baby Carrot's

$8.00

Potatoes Croquette

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Polpettine

$14.00

Burrata

$15.00

Beet's

$15.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Polipetti Affogati

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari and Shrimps

$16.00

Polpo Alla Griglia

$18.00

Prosciutto and Burrata

$20.00

Delizia

$19.00
Il Ragu'

Il Ragu'

$19.00

Homemade tube pasta with braised Pork Ragu’, Parmigiano Reggiano

Lasagna

$22.00

Marechiaro

$22.00

Fettuccine Short Ribs

$24.00

Homemade Fettuccine, with slow Braised (24HR)short ribs in a Chianti red wine reduction sauce, shaved parmesan cheese

Salmone Alla Griglia

$27.00

Fresh grilled Salmon, in guazzetto sauce served with fresh vegetable

Zuppa Pesce

$32.00
Bistecca Griglia

Bistecca Griglia

$38.00

Grilled 11 Oz Rib Eye Steak Served with French fries, topped with Maldon salt, Italian Green sauce.

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Pizza Pulcinella

$19.00

Pizza Carne

$20.00

Pizza Diavola

$20.00

Pizza Montanara Bufalina

$24.00

Pizza Jalapeño

$19.00

Pizza Salsiccia

$19.00

Pizza Formaggi & Sage

$20.00

Pizza Smoky

$20.00

Pizza Fungo

$20.00

Pizza Mortadella

$22.00

Pizza Doppio Zero

$22.00

Fried Calzone

$19.00

Calzone

$19.00

Include Utensils

Do NOT include Utencils

Salad/App

Little Gem

$14.00

Little Gem lattuce, marinate anchovies, watermelon radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, anchovies avocado dressing

Pera Salad

$14.00

Fresh organic arugula, Nectarine, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, lemon honey thyme vinaigrette

Olives

$7.00

Truffle French Fries

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Baby Carrots

$8.00

Heirloom Tomato, fresh mozzarella, oregano, balsamic olive oil

Croquette

$14.00

Homemade Potato croquette with Gruyere cheese, Parmesan cheese, leeks, parsley, served with truffle fondue

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Polpettine

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Beets

$15.00

Yellow and Red beet’s with stracciatella cheese, pomegranate, balsamic olive oil

Cauliflower

$15.00

Polipetti Affogati

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari/Shrimp

$16.00

Polpo alla Griglia

$18.00

Prosciutto And Burrata

$20.00

Side Truffle Sauce

$2.50

KID MENU

Kid Penne Bolognese

$12.00

Kid Spag Bolognese

$12.00

Kid Spaghetti Burro

$12.00

Kid Penne Burro

$12.00

Kid Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.00

Kid Penne Pomodoro

$12.00

Kid Plain Penne

$10.00

Kid Plain Spaghetti

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Polpette

$15.00

Kid Pizza

$12.00

DESSERT

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Homemade tiramisu with ladyfinger cookies soaked with espresso coffee, zabaglione cream, mascarpone cheese, cocoa

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Homemade Vanilla cream custard in a mix berries sauce

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate layer cake filled with a rich chocolate cream, chocolate granache, chocolate flakes

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$10.00

A combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls

Profiteroles

$11.00

Italian Cream puffs surrounded by vanilla and chocolate cream

Tartufo

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cake Fee

$2.00

SPARKLING

BTL Prosecco Riva Dei Frati

$46.00

BTL Rose Brut Marotti

$46.00

BTL Moscato d'Asti

$42.00

BTL Lambrusco

$46.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Btl Tm Brut Prosecco Classico

$62.00

Btl Ca Del Bosco Cuvee

$72.00

WHITE WINE

BTL Vermentino Canayli

$50.00

BTL Soave Pieropan

$42.00

BTL Rosato Cataldi

$46.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay Di Lenardo

$46.00

BTL Falanghina Terre Stregate

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay – Frank Family

$70.00

BTL Gavi di Gavi La Scolca

$90.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Specogna

$46.00

Btl Greco Fiano Pipoli

$46.00Out of stock

Btl Pecorino Velenosi

$46.00

Btl Ravello Bianco

$60.00

Glass Greco Dintufo Special

$15.00

btl Greco Dintufo

$50.00Out of stock

RED WINE-CA/Other

BTL Cabernet Sauv CaliPaso

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir Josh

$48.00

BTL Zinfandel Rosenblum

$47.00

BTL Cabernet Unshackled

$76.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Cabernet Frank Family

$120.00

Btl Cab Caymus

$160.00

Btl Merlot Stag

$54.00

Btl Cabernet S. Oak

$160.00

RED WINE- Italian

BTL Chianti Badia

$46.00

Btl Sangiovese Polesio

$46.00

BTL Montepulciano Brecciarolo

$46.00

BTL Barbera Violae Monferrato

$46.00

BTL Valpolicella Ripasso

$60.00

BTL Super Tuscan Babone Muralia

$48.00

BTL Nebbiolo Langhe Cascina Alberta

$50.00

BTL Aglianico

$50.00

BTL Etna Rosso Passione

$50.00

Btl N Antia

$75.00

Btl Montepulciano Scarpone

$50.00

Btl Dolcetto Pochettino

$52.00

Btl Merlot Vestini

$52.00

Btl Masi Brolo Campifiorin

$60.00

Btl Barbaresco Giacone

$75.00

Btl Il Carpino Rosso

$110.00

Btl Barolo Francone

$90.00

Btl Brunello Fornacina

$120.00

Btl Brunello Gaja Ristituta

$160.00

Btl Barolo Piazza Riserva

$160.00

BTL Tignanello

$270.00

Cannonau Capo Ferrato

$50.00

Pigato Maixei

$50.00

Btl Barolo Brunate

$220.00

Btl Cannonau Capo Ferrato

$54.00

BTL Amarone Acinatico

$110.00

BTL Montefalco Sacrantino

$90.00

BTL Ferruggini Borgheri

$65.00

BTL Venegazzu L. Gasparini

$60.00

Btl Aglianico Montevetrano

$155.00

Btl Amarone Speri

$150.00

Half Bottle Wine

HB Pinot Grigio S. Margherita

$30.00

HB Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$30.00

Camila Pinot Specials

$85.00

CorkFee

CorkFee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the East Bay in Concord.

Location

2025 Diamond Blvd, Concord, CA 94520

Directions

Doppio Zero image

