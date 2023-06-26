Doppio Zero - San Carlos 617 Laurel Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in San Carlos
Location
617 Laurel Avenue, San Carlos, CA 94070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant - 617 Laurel Street
No Reviews
617 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Pylos - San Carlos - 621 Laurel Street
No Reviews
621 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Carlos
Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
4.5 • 12,138
1143 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant