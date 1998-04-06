Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dop's Jerk House

review star

No reviews yet

2303 East Washington Street

Bloomington, IL 61704

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Pieces Jerk Wings
Small Mac & Cheese
Beef Patty

Appetizers

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.95

Delicious Jamaican Style Patties, flaky crust with spicy beef filling *Please call the restaurant for patties availability if ordering more than 3, can not guarantee the item. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Veggie Patty

Veggie Patty

$3.50

Delicious Jamaican Style Patties, flaky crust with cabbage, carrots, broccoli, corn, celery & onions filling *Please call the restaurant for patties availability if ordering more than 3, can not guarantee the item. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Chicken & Fries

3 Pieces Jerk Wings

3 Pieces Jerk Wings

$8.95

Grilled chicken wings seasoned with Jamaican seasoning spices -served with fries & one of our special jerk sauce

4 Pieces Jerk Wings

$9.95

Grilled chicken wings seasoned with Jamaican seasoning spices -served with fries & one of our special jerk sauce

3 Pieces Jerk Lollipops

3 Pieces Jerk Lollipops

$10.95

Unique cut chicken drumstick coated in Jamaican seasoning -served with fries & one of our special jerk sauce

4 Pieces Jerk Lollipops

$12.95

Unique cut chicken drumstick coated in Jamaican seasoning -served with fries & one of our special jerk sauce

Chicken Only

Whole White Jerk Chicken

$23.95Out of stock

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with two of our special jerk sauce

Whole Mixed Jerk Chicken

$21.95

Mix chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with two of our special jerk sauce

Whole Dark Jerk Chicken

$19.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with two of our special jerk sauce

1/2 White Jerk Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one of our special jerk sauce

1/2 Mixed Jerk Chicken

$14.95

Mix chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one of our special jerk sauce

1/2 Dark Jerk Chicken

$13.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one of our special jerk sauce

1/4 White Jerk Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one of our special jerk sauce

1/4 Dark Jerk Chicken

$9.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one of our special jerk sauce

Dinner Specials

Large White Jerk Chicken Dinner

$24.95Out of stock

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with red beans & rice, and two of our special jerk sauce, choice of any two sides

Large Mixed Jerk Chicken Dinner

$23.95Out of stock

Mixed chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with red beans & rice, and two of our special jerk sauce, choice of any two sides

Large Dark Jerk Chicken Dinner

$21.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with red beans & rice, and two of our special jerk sauce, choice of any two sides

Small White Jerk Chicken Dinner

$18.95Out of stock

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with red beans & rice, and one of our special jerk sauce, choice of any two sides

Small Dark Jerk Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with red beans & rice, and one of our special jerk sauce, choice of any two sides

Large Curry Chicken Dinner

Large Curry Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Small Curry Chicken Dinner

Small Curry Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in full Caribbean flavor, browned and simmered to perfection -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Small Brown Stew Chicken

$13.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in full Caribbean flavor, browned and simmered to perfection -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Fish

Fried Catfish Strips

Fried Catfish Strips

$11.99

Cooked to order -served with fries

Fried Walleye Fish

Fried Walleye Fish

$11.99

Cooked to order -served with fries

Sides

Large Cabbage

Large Cabbage

$7.99

Steamed Cabbage with Carrots, Sweet Green/Red Peppers and Onions

Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

Large Plantains

Large Plantains

$7.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

Large Red Beans & Rice

Large Red Beans & Rice

$7.99

Jamaica style rice, Cooked with red kidney beans, coconut milk, and great seasoning

Large Green Beans

Large Green Beans

$7.99

Green Beans cooked with smoked turkey meat, green peppers, onions and assorted seasoning to flavor.

Large White Rice

Large White Rice

$7.99
Large Yams

Large Yams

$7.99

Steamed Yams with a added sweet taste

Small Cabbage

Small Cabbage

$4.99

Steamed Cabbage with Carrots, Sweet Green/Red Peppers and Onions

Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Housemade Macaroni & Cheese

Small Plantains

Small Plantains

$4.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

Small Red Beans & Rice

Small Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Jamaica style rice, Cooked with red kidney beans, coconut milk, and great seasoning

Small Green Beans

Small Green Beans

$4.99

Green Beans cooked with smoked turkey meat, green peppers, onions and assorted seasoning to flavor.

Small White Rice

Small White Rice

$4.99
Small Yams

Small Yams

$4.99

Steamed Yams with a added sweet taste

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Cooked to order

Jerk Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.60

Mild Sauce

$0.60

Vegan

Veggie Plate

$10.50

Delicious & hearty veggie dish -Red beans and rice, plantains and cabbage

Utensils

Cutlery Set

Lunch Specials

Beef Patty

$5.45

Jamaican Style Patties, flaky crust with spicy beef filling -served with your choice of can soda

Veggie Patty

$5.00

Jamaican Style Patties, flaky crust with cabbage, carrots, broccoli, corn, celery & onions filling -served with your choice of can soda

White Jerk Lunch

$12.95

White chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -served with one side and choice of soda

Dark Jerk Lunch

$11.95

Dark chicken seasoned with Jamaican spices -serve with one side and choice of soda

3 Pieces Jerk Wings W/Fries

$8.95
4 Pieces Jerk Wings W/Fries

4 Pieces Jerk Wings W/Fries

$9.95

Grilled chicken wings seasoned with Jamaican seasoning spices -served with fries & one of our special jerk sauce

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.15

Coca-Cola

$1.25

Can soda

Diet Coca-Cola

$1.25

Can soda

Sprite

$1.25

Can soda

Ginger

Ginger

$2.75

Jamaican bottle sof drink

Kola Champagne

Kola Champagne

$2.75

Jamaican bottle sof drink

Pineapple

Pineapple

$2.75

Jamaican bottle sof drink

Ting

Ting

$2.75

Jamaican bottle sprinkling grapefruit flavored beverage

Todays Dinner Special

Curry Goat Small Order

$21.95

Chunky pieces of goat meat slowly simmered in the right amount of herbs and spices, -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Curry Goat Large Order

$25.99

Chunky pieces of goat meat slowly simmered in the right amount of herbs and spices, -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Oxtails Small Order

$21.95

Seasoned with the right amount herbs and spices, delicious over rice -served with choice of rice and any two sides

Oxtails Large Order

$25.99

Seasoned with the right amount herbs and spices, delicious over rice -served with choice of rice and any two sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our chefs have put together a menu that features a host of mouth-watering dishes and scratch-made specials. Come in and enjoy!

