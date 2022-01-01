Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Chicken

Doragon Ramen

743 Reviews

$$

1 West Union St

Ashland, MA 01721

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Ramen
Chicken Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen

Small Plates

1 Pound of Jumbo Peel & Eat Shrimp tossed in a Korean Black Garlic Butter and finished with birds eye chili oil.
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame seasoned with sea salt and Japanese Togarashi.

Vegetarian Crispy Rolls (4)

Vegetarian Crispy Rolls (4)

$8.00

Crispy Thai Spring rolls filled with Cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrots, glass noodle, celery and garlic are deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.

Chili Garlic Shrimp Wontons

Chili Garlic Shrimp Wontons

$11.00

Shrimp Wontons in a umami packed peanut chili rayu, topped with scallions and slice of lime.

Shrimp Wontons in Spicy Peanut Sauce

$10.00
Crispy Chive Dumplings

Crispy Chive Dumplings

$12.00

Thai Crispy Chive Dumplings made with glutinous rice flour and chinese chives. Served with Ginger Chili dipping sauce.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$10.00

A popular street food in Japan, batter filled with chopped octopus, topped with Takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayonnaise.

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

One pound of Jumbo peel and eat shrimp tossed in our Thai Dragon Sauce.

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

crispy Japanese style boneless fried chicken served with yuzu black pepper aioli.

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.00

Purple Okinawan Sweet Potato Tempura Fries.

Truffe Black Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Tempura

$12.00

Salads

Ika Sansai Salad

Ika Sansai Salad

$9.00

Tender squid tossed with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, ginger, sesame oil and rice wine served over a bed of spring mix.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Traditional Japanese wakame seaweed salad served over a bed of sliced cucumbers.

Chuka Iiadko

Chuka Iiadko

$9.00

Japanese seasoned, marinated baby octopus.

Chicken Wings

Wings - 6 Piece

$7.50Out of stock

6 Jumbo Party Wings with your choice of one sauce or dry rub.

Wings - 12 Piece

Wings - 12 Piece

$15.00Out of stock

12 Jumbo Party Wings with your choice of 2 flavors.

Wings - 18 Piece

Wings - 18 Piece

$22.50Out of stock

18 Pieces of Jumbo Party Wings with choice of 3 flavors.

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

5 Jumbo shrimp in a light Japanese tempura batter, fried till crispy and served with Japanese tempura dipping sauce.

Kakiage Tempura

Kakiage Tempura

$7.00

Japanese mixed vegetable tempura served with tempura dipping sauce.

Japanese Fried Oysters

Japanese Fried Oysters

$12.00

Crispy fried Japanese Oysters served with a sriracha black garlic aioli.

Japanese Ramen

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$17.00

8 hour slow simmered chicken bone stock | Japanese Shoyu Chicken Tenders | baby shanghai bok choy | fresh shitake mushrooms | menma | roasted sweet corn | sesame oil | crispy fried garlic | nori

Doragon (Miso) Hellfire

Doragon (Miso) Hellfire

$17.00

miso broth | black garlic tare | secret blend of chilis | thick cut pork belly | ajitama | takana | roasted sweet corn | chili threads | nori

Doragon (Tonkotsu) Hellfire

$18.00

18 Hour rich pork stock | black garlic miso | secret blend of chilis | pork belly chashu | scallions | menma | ajitama | chili threads | chili oil

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$17.00

Miso Broth | black garlic tare | thick cut pork belly chashu | ajitsuke shitake | namtake | roasted sweet corn | scallions | mayu | nori - Pictured with Beef.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Rich 18 hour pork & chicken bone broth | shoyu tare thick cut pork belly chashu | kikurage | takana | ajitama | scallions | nori Broth Contains Bonito Dashi made from Fish

Plain Ramen

$12.00

house chicken stock | noodles | chicken chashu. Not customizable. Served as is.

Tomato Ramen

Tomato Ramen

$17.00

An umami packed vegetarian broth, made completely from vegetables, no meat or seafood. Served with fresh ramen noodles, and choice of protein. Topped with roasted Lollibomb tomatoes and parmesan crisp.

Specialty Soups & Noodles

Specialty Ramen include the choice of protein and cannot be substituted.
TanTan Ramen

TanTan Ramen

$17.00

Creamy sesame broth | Japanese Soboro, fresh ground pork cooked in seasoned shoyu | baby shanghai bok choy | matsutake shoyu bean sprouts | scallions | nori

Peanut Mazemen

$16.00

Wavey ramen noodles tossed with house peanut sauce and cilantro. Topped with chicken chashu, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, peanut sauce and chopped peanuts.

Yum Yum Noodle Soup

Yum Yum Noodle Soup

$17.50

House chicken stock | yum yum sauce | fresh rice noodles | jumbo wild gulf shrimp | fresh ground sabboro pork | baby bok choy | bean sprouts | lime | white pepper | crispy garlic | preserved turnip | cilantro

Dan Dan Noodles

$17.50

Our version of Chinese Dan Dan Noodles! coconut sesame chili garlic peanut sauce | ground pork | jumbo gulf shrimp | wavey noodles | scallions | lime

Udon Noodle Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$17.00

Traditional Japanese tsuyu broth | fresh udon noodles | shrimp tempura & kamaboko | baby bok choy | menma | matsutake bean sprouts and egg. Picture is with beef - update picture soon.

Jiro Style Ramen

$19.00

Khao Soi

$17.00

rich Thai red curry broth | fresh wonton noodles | choice of protein | shallots | lime | takana | cilantro | crispy garlic noodles | namprik pao | contains seafood in the sauce.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$16.00
Green Curry Ramen

Green Curry Ramen

$16.00

Creamy Coconut Green Curry broth made with house chicken stock | choice of protein | green beans | wood ear mushroom | bell peppers | bamboo shoots | scallions | crispy garlic topping

Donburi (Rice Bowls)

All Donburi served with Japanese Miso Soup
Gyudon

Gyudon

$17.00

Shaved local choice beef and onions, simmered in a sweet shoyu. Served over white jasmine rice with scallions, pickled ginger and a sunny side up egg.

Pork Belly Chashu Don

$15.00

House made thick cut pork belly chashu, torched and served over jasmine rice with furikake, ajitama and scallions.

Chicken Karaage Don

$15.00

Our house marinated chicken tenders, battered and fried crispy, served over white jasmine rice with furikake, roasted bok choy, yuzu kewpie, and kizami nori.

Saboro Pork Don

$15.00

Fresh ground pork sautéed in a sweet ginger shoyu, served over Jasmine white rice with ajitama, sauteed string beans, and scallions.

Sesame Coconut Tofu Don

$15.00

Crumbled extra firm tofu & chili green beans cooked in our sesame coconut chili garlic sauced topped with baby bok choy, scallions & sesame seeds.

Sides

Side of Sauce

$2.00

Small Curry Rice

$4.00

White Jasmine Rice topped with curry sauce with carrots, onion, daikon & celery.

White Rice

$3.00

White Rice with Furikake

$4.00
Jar - Crunchy Garlic Chili Topping
$9.99

Jar - Crunchy Garlic Chili Topping

$9.99

Bottled Drinks

Kimino Mikan (Tangerine) Sparkling Juice

Kimino Mikan (Tangerine) Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Kimino Mikan are hand-picked in the Wakayama prefecture on Island and pressed with Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Kimino Ume (Plum) Sparkling Juice

Kimino Ume (Plum) Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Kimino ume plums are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Kimino sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Kimono Ringo (Apple) Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Can of Sprite

Roasted Coconut Juice
$3.00

Roasted Coconut Juice

$3.00
Poland Springs Bottled Water
$2.00

Poland Springs Bottled Water

$2.00
Ramune - Original
$3.00

Ramune - Original

$3.00
Ramune - Peach
$3.00

Ramune - Peach

$3.00

Ramune -Grape

$3.00
Ramune - Orange
$2.50

Ramune - Orange

$2.50
Ramune - Strawberry
$3.00

Ramune - Strawberry

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water - 12oz

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water - 12oz

$3.00
Ramune - Melon
$3.00

Ramune - Melon

$3.00

Fall Specials

Apple Cider

$6.00

Green Apple Popping Cider

$7.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$7.00

Caramel Apple Popping Cider

$7.00

Classic Tea Series

Black Iced Tea

$5.50

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$5.50

Green Iced Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Iced Tea

$5.50

Oolong Iced Tea

$5.50

Milk Tea Series

Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00

Black Milk Tea with Strawberry Popping Boba and Syrup.

Green Milk Tea

$6.00

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Thai iced Tea

$6.00

Traditional Thai Iced Tea. This drink comes pre-sweetened and cannot be modified.

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$6.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00

Milk / Slush Series

Taro Slushie
$6.00

Taro Slushie

$6.00
Matcha Slushie
$6.00

Matcha Slushie

$6.00

Pineapple Coconut Slushie

$6.00

Coconut Slushie

$6.00

Durian

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Milk Series

Matcha Milk

$6.00

Taro Milk

$6.00

Coconut Pineapple Milk

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$7.00

24 oz fresh squeezed lemonade sweetened with organic blue agave.

Fresh Squezed Limeade

$7.00

24 oz fresh squeezed limeade sweetened with organic blue agave.

Half Tea & Half Limeade

$7.00

Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$7.00

Jasmine Tea Limeade

$7.00

Salty Limeade

$7.00

Elderflower Lemonade

$7.00

Signature Drinks

Doragon Signature Fruit Tea

$7.00

Unicorn Lemonade

$7.00

Hibiscus Lime Cooler

$7.00

Lemon Lavender Green Tea

$7.00

Korean Whipped Coffee

$7.00

Dirty Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

$7.00

Sparkling Series

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.00

Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade Spritzer

$4.00

Black Tea

Irish Breakfast: Assam

Irish Breakfast: Assam

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: malt • cherrywood • grape skin Origin: Assam, India This hearty breakfast style tea from the Doomni Estate is rich and bright with a deep malty aroma and flavors of cherrywood and grapes.

English Breakfast: Ceylon OP

English Breakfast: Ceylon OP

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • hickory • plum Origin: Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka This high grown breakfast tea is from one of Sri Lanka's most renowned estates. The liquor is light and fragrant with a surprisingly round mouthfeel and soft comforting flavors of caramel and hickory. The finish is bright and sweet, reminiscent of juicy purple plums. A pleasant morning cup both with milk or without.

China Breakfast

Blue Flower Earl Grey

Blue Flower Earl Grey

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • cedar • candied lemon Origin: Sri Lanka Flavored Blend This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: malt • cardamom • ginger Blend Our version of the famous spiced black Assam tea served throughout India has a hearty base that holds up well against the addition of our carefully sourced, blended spices. It's an incredibly well-balanced cup of tea that was made for milk and sugar.

Spicy Chai

Spicy Chai

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: ginger • clove • peppercorn Blend The high ratio of spices in this tea create a MEM blend that is very flavorful and complex - sweet and peppery flavors harmonize to create a robust infusion that heightens the heat and spice. Add milk and sugar for an even better experience.

Russian Caravan

Russian Caravan

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: sweet smoke • cabernet • ripe dates Blend A reproduction of 18th century style Russian Caravan, whose flavor was defined by a 6,000 mile trans-Russia caravan journey, where tea sacks would pick up flavors of campfire before heading to Europe. Ours creates a not-too-smoky, sweet, and wine-like infusion.

Green Tea

China Green Jade Mao Jian

China Green Jade Mao Jian

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: alfalfa • collard greens • cashew Origin: Henan, China This classic premium green from the mountains of Henan is comprised of long, thin, emerald leaves that upon steeping create an infusion that is refreshing, vegetal, and nutty. It's easy to see why Mao Jian is called the 'King of Green Tea.'

Dragonwell: Long Jian

Dragonwell: Long Jian

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: frisee • chard • roasted chestnut Origin: Zhejiang, China This famed Chinese green tea showcases a wonderful aroma of fresh frisee and chard, with flavors of sweet bamboo shoots and roasted chestnuts.

Genmai Cha

Genmai Cha

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: steamed spinach • nori • popcorn Origin: Shizuoka, Japan Blend In the 15th century, blending rice with an inexpensive Japanese green tea was a way for laborers to maximize their minimal annual tea rations. Our elevated version has a delicious popcorn flavor and vegetal notes that make it an easily accessible tea, even for new tea drinkers.

Golden Green

Golden Green

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: sage • jasmine • lemon peel Flavored Blend Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round.

Jasmine Pearl Tea

Jasmine Pearl Tea

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: magnolia • honeysuckle • bibb lettuce Origin: Fujian, China Scented A super premium green tea which is arduously scented with blossoming jasmine flowers over the course of several nights then hand rolled into pearls, yielding a superb green tea with an undeniable jasmine flavor that is sweet and floral, with notes of honey.

Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: spinach • oregano • sweet mint Blend A blend of Chinese Gunpowder green tea and specially sourced mint leaves that boasts a strong mint flavor which accompanies notes of spinach and oregano for a well-rounded but balanced and refreshing brew.

Peaflower Blossom

Peaflower Blossom

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: jasmine • lemongrass • elderberry Blend Though it's blended with green tea, the Peaflower Blossom is a brilliant blue/indigo infusion with strong floral notes. Pour it over ice and squeeze in some citrus to watch that blue magically turn into a refreshing deep violet beverage.

Sencha Fuji

Sencha Fuji

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: peony • candied lemon • snap pea Origin: Shizuoka, Japan This unshaded spring Sencha is harvested in the Fuji region of eastern Shizuoka where the sweet, light, and creamy flavors develop in the moist, mountain air. With citrus notes as bright as the green infusion, hints of flower, and a sweet after taste this Sencha will boost your mood and energy.

Herbal Tisanes

Apple Berry

Apple Berry

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: elderberry • cinnamon • cider Blend This herbal chamomile blend is made more complex with deep elderberry fruitiness, accented with flower and spice.

Blood Orange Hibiscus

Blood Orange Hibiscus

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: orange peel • pomegranate • lemon Blend A signature MEM blend, this robust tisane is sweet and refreshing, with a glowing garnet luster, and tropical fruit juice flavors. This caffeine free infusion is the perfect choice for making iced tea, but is just as enjoyable served hot.

Dark Energy Herbal Coffee

Dark Energy Herbal Coffee

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: chicory • cardamom • molasses Blend A caffeine free, coffee-like signature blend that is a dark, rich, and bitter-sweet blend of chicory root, cacao shells, dandelion root, licorice root, and cardamom. Much like a traditional cup of coffee it takes milk or cream extremely well.

Mediterranean Mint

Mediterranean Mint

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: sweet mint • oregano • sage Origin: Greece This herbal infusion emits a lively minty aroma, has a buttery mouthfeel followed by a soft herbaceous finish, and is caffeine free. These carefully sourced mint leaves are sure to brighten up any scene and freshen up your day.

Mount Olympus Flowers

Mount Olympus Flowers

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: honeycomb • dried sage • marigold Origin: Greece This attractive Greek mountain tea is soft and delicate with complex herbaceous flavors and a honey-like sweetness.

Oolong Tea

Dark Wuyi

Dark Wuyi

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: orchid • bartlett pear • tobacco Origin: Fujian, China This rock oolong, or yancha, has a complex character that comes from the minerality of the sheer rock cliffs and morning shade of the famous Wuyi Mountain range. This lot is uniquely floral and fruity with notes of pear, orchid, and a sweet tobacco finish.

Jin Xuan - Golden Buds Milk Oolong

Jade Nantou

Iron Goddess Tieguanyin

Tamim: Mushroom Teas

Chaga Chai

Chaga Chai

Caffeine Free This fragrant Chaga Chai is packed with invigorating organic chaga mushroom, extremely flavorful caffeine-free chai spices, and a touch of turmeric for added benefits. This full-bodied organic mushroom tea is a definite must for any chai lover and can be enjoyed any time of day.

Lion-Maitake Clarity

Lion-Maitake Clarity

Caffeine Free Stimulating lion's mane and maitake mushroom combine with nutrient-packed tulsi, zesty ginger and cinnamon in this delightfully well-rounded organic mushroom tea. With an uplifting, floral flavor and beautiful earthy undertones, it’s both rich in flavor and functionality.

Lion's Spice

Lion's Spice

Caffeine Free The subtle sweetness of powerful organic lion's mane mushroom blends with golden turmeric, warm ginger and fragrant spices. With an invigorating taste, this exotic organic mushroom tea is a real treat for any tea lover and can be enjoyed any time of day.

Reishi-Chaga Boost

Reishi-Chaga Boost

Caffeine Free Sustainably sourced chaga mushroom and organic reishi mushroom combine forces with roasted carob, healthful elderberries, and soothing red rooibos. This aromatic organic mushroom tea has a deep rich flavor that awakens the senses and keeps you going strong.

Reishi Delight

Reishi Delight

Caffeine Free Premium sun-dried organic reishi mushroom is paired with rich, warming notes of cinnamon, herbal honeybush, and bright orange peel. This comforting aromatic organic mushroom tea is designed to gently calm, soothe, and nourish the body.

White Tea

White Peony: Bai Mu Dan

White Peony: Bai Mu Dan

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: chrysanthemum • honeycomb • linden lower Origin: Fujian, China This rustic white tea has a surprisingly sweet and complex liquor yielding herbaceous aromas and delicate flavors of chrysanthemum and linden flower. The body is light but persistent and retains a gentle sweetness reminiscent of honeycomb, green meadows, and summer days.

Coffee

Phin Đen - Vietnamese Drip Coffee

$5.50

Sustainable locally roasted coffee, filtered through a traditional Vietnamese phin, served with choice of milk. Sugar in the raw served on the side.

check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome to Doragon Ramen, Seafood & Bubble Tea Cafe.

