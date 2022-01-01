Doragon Ramen

English Breakfast: Ceylon OP

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • hickory • plum Origin: Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka This high grown breakfast tea is from one of Sri Lanka's most renowned estates. The liquor is light and fragrant with a surprisingly round mouthfeel and soft comforting flavors of caramel and hickory. The finish is bright and sweet, reminiscent of juicy purple plums. A pleasant morning cup both with milk or without.