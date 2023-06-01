Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Dorcea

254 Reviews

$

1314 Washington St

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

Meatloaf

$19.00

Char-grilled meatloaf, spicy tomato glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Blackened chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, cream, cheese tortellini

Dorcea Burger

$15.00

100% Certified Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche


Soups

Cup Soup

$6.00

Today's Soup: Jamaican Carrot and Cream of Mushroom

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Today's Soups: Jamaican Carrot and Cream of Mushroom

French Onion

$9.00

Havarti, crostini, onion broth

Bowl Crab Bisque

$9.00

Cup Crab Bisque

$7.00

Small Plates

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Flash fried shrimp, sriracha aioli, scallions

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar-jack, caramelized onion, flour tortilla, chipotle-honey drizzle

Chicken + Andouille Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, cheddar-jack, caramelized onion, flour tortilla, chipotle-honey drizzle

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Thai chili, hot & honey OR classic buffalo, bleu cheese dressing & celery

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Chili garlic sauce, banana peppers, scallions

Buffalo Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari tossed in buffalo sauce and a side of blue cheese

Hummus

$12.00

Greens

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Cajun seared tuna, pineapple salsa, candied pecans, mixed greens, wasabi vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens, choice of dressing

Nutty Goat

$12.00

Assorted mixed nuts, goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Parmesan dressing

Dorceasar

$21.00

Grilled salmon, bacon, avocado, egg, Parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons, Parmesan dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, choice of dressing

Granny Smith Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, brie cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mixed greens, choice of dressing

Grains

All sandwiches served with seasoned fries; sub sweet potato fries, side salad or side Caesar for $1.00

Dorcea Burger

$15.00

100% Certified Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy tomato glaze, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Grilled salmon, bacon, tomato, lettuce, dijonnaise, brioche

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce with Parmesan dressing, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes in a flour tortilla

Big Plates

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Blackened chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, cream, cheese tortellini

Tortellini Alfredo

$15.00

Parmesan cheese, cream, cheese tortellini

Meatloaf

$19.00

Char-grilled meatloaf, spicy tomato glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Jambalaya

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp, Andouille sausage, onions, peppers, celery, Cajun broth, Basmati rice

Korean Salmon

$27.00

Grilled salmon, Gochujang sauce, seasonal vegetable, charred pineapple rice

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Shrimp, Andouille sausage, garlic cream sauce, cheddar grits

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$21.00

Cajun Seared Ahi tuna, basmati rice, pineapple salsa, wasabi vinaigrette

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$39.00

Jumbo lump crabcakes, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, cocktail or tartar sauce

Shrimp & Crab Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Shrimp, lump crab, spicy marinara, linguini

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$40.00Out of stock

Lobster tail, spicy marinara, linguini

Ribeye

$48.00Out of stock

14 oz, bone-in, certified angus beef, garlic herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus

Sirloin Chimichurri

$30.00

8oz Sirloin Steak, chimichurri, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Catfish & Grits

$26.00

Cajun catfish, baby shrimp, garlic parmesan sauce, cheddar grits

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Entremet

$7.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1314 Washington St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Dorcea image
Dorcea image

