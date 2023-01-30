Doreen's Cup of Joe- Marco 267 N Collier Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homemade Donut Holes

$10.00

tossed in cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar and fresh berries

Homemade Pastry

$4.00

Ma's Muffins

$4.00

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs, sour cream, pico de gallo, homemade tomatillo and ranchero sauce

Shared Plate

$4.00

Mini Cheesecake

$6.00

Cookies

$2.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Eggs Any Style

2 Eggland's Best Eggs

$11.00

2 Eggs and Bacon

$15.00

Steak and 2 Eggland's Best Eggs

$19.00

cooked to your liking

2 Eggs and Patties

$15.00

2 Eggs and Links.

$15.00

2 Eggs and Ham

$13.00

off the bone

Shared Plate

$4.00

Omelets

Denver Omelet

$15.00

ham, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, spinach and cheddar cheese

Santo's Omelet

$15.00

Oven baked brown sugar ham off the bone and american cheese

California Omelet

$15.00

sun dried tomato, goat cheese and leeks.

Greek Omelet

$15.00

spinach and feta cheese

Italian Omelet

$15.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese

Fig Omelet

$15.00

bacon, figs, scallion and brie cheese

Create Your Own Omelet

$15.00

ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, tomato, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sun dried tomato, leeks, avocado, black beans, cheese, limit 5 Items

Scrambler

$15.00

Shared Plate

$4.00

Eggs Bently

The Hot Coupe

$16.00

poached eggs on an english muffin, thick sliced canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce and hash brown potatoes.

Vince's Crab Cake Benny

$22.00

homemade crab cakes, Dijon mustard sauce on an english muffin with poached eggs and served with apples and arugula salad.

The Southern

$16.00

poached eggs fried green tomatoes on top of a homemade biscuit topped with cheese grits

Shared Plate

$4.00

Skillets

Mexican Skillet

$16.00

chorizo sausage, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Veggie Skillet

$16.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, spinach and cheddar cheese

Italian Skillet

$16.00

Italian sausage green peppers, onion and mozzarella cheese

Create Your Own Skillet

$16.00

ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, tomato, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sun dried tomato, leeks, avocado, black beans, cheese, limit 5 Items

Shared Plate

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Croissant Sandwich

$16.00

avocado, bacon, eggs any style and pepper jack cheese on a homemade croissant

Biscuit Sandwich

$16.00

Bradley's homemade sausage patty or bacon and american cheese with eggs any style on a homemade biscuit.

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

thick sliced bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of bread and egg any style.

Chicken and Biscuit

$16.00

Fried chicken over a biscuit topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg any style smothered in sausage gravy.

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$15.00

made with Bradley's homemade sausage and our homemade biscuits

Bagel and Lox w/ Cream Cheese

$16.00

capers and red onions

Shared Plate

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$15.00

topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Fruit Belgian Waffle

$15.00

any one fruit choice baked in the waffle topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chicken and Waffles Belgian Waffle

$18.00

topped with com flakes, chicken breast and fried leek

Bacon Waffle

$17.00

waffle with strips of bacon baked in the waffle topped with powdered sugar.

Shared Plate

$4.00

Acai Waffle

$17.00

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

all of our french toast is baked with thick sliced braided-top challah bread, dipped in our creamy egg custard topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Croissant French Toast

$15.00

homemade croissants baked in our egg custard batter topped with cream cheese sauce and fresh raspberries

Fruit French Toast

$16.00

choice of one fresh fruit, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Doreen's Famous Crunchy French Toast

$16.00

served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$18.00

topped with pistachio nuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Strawberry and Mascarpone Cheese Stuffed French Toast

$18.00

topped with strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Shared Plate

$4.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.50

2 Pancake

$8.50

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

Truly homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

1 Fruit & Nut Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.50

choice of 2-items: bananas, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, chocolate chips, walnuts or pecans baked in the pancakes and topped with powdered sugar

2 Fruit & Nut Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

choice of 2-items: bananas, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, chocolate chips, walnuts or pecans baked in the pancakes and topped with powdered sugar

3 Fruit & Nut Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

choice of 2-items: bananas, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, chocolate chips, walnuts or pecans baked in the pancakes and topped with powdered sugar

1 Strawberry Topped Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

With powdered sugar.

2 Strawberry Topped Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

With powdered sugar.

3 Strawberry Topped Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

With powdered sugar.

1 Cranberry Pecan Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

topped with powdered sugar

2 Cranberry Pecan Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

topped with powdered sugar

3 Cranberry Pecan Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

topped with powdered sugar

1 Banana Granola Pancakes

$5.00

with powdered sugar

2 Banana Granola Pancakes

$10.00

with powdered sugar

3 Banana Granola Pancakes

$15.00

with powdered sugar

1 Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

$5.00

topped with homemade cream cheese sauce and nutmeg..

2 Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

$10.00

topped with homemade cream cheese sauce and nutmeg..

3 Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

$15.00

topped with homemade cream cheese sauce and nutmeg..

1 Key Lime Pancakes

$4.00

Topped with a cream cheese key lime sauce

2 Key Lime Pancakes

$10.00

Topped with a cream cheese key lime sauce

3 Key Lime Pancakes

$15.00

Topped with a cream cheese key lime sauce

1 Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$4.00

topped with strawberries and powdered sugar

2 Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$10.00

topped with strawberries and powdered sugar

3 Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00

topped with strawberries and powdered sugar

1 Joe's Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$5.00

With bananas and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar

2 Joe's Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$10.00

With bananas and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar

3 Joe's Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$15.00

With bananas and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar

Baked Apple Pancakes

$17.00

Oven baked layered with cinnamon and apples.

Shared Plate

$4.00

Health Nut

Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

low fat vanilla yogurt, homemade granola and fresh berries

Berry Oatmeal

$13.00

topped with blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, brown sugar and honey

Oatmeal

$10.00

served with brown sugar, raisins and bananas

Avocado Toast

$12.00

2 slices of wheat toast with an avocado spread topped with chopped tomato add egg any style $1.50

Chilled Swiss Oatmeal

$13.00

rolled oats, low fat yogurt, green apples, bananas, currants and skim milk

Acai Bowl

$16.00

acai topped with 3 items of your choice, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, banana, coconut, walnut, pecan, almonds, granola, honey, nutella

Shared Plate

$4.00

Ole Mexican

Burrito

$16.00

black beans, chorizo, cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo served with hash browns

Chilaquiles

$16.00

corn tortillas in a spicy tomatillo sauce with cheese topped with egg any style served with rice and refried beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

corn tortillas, ranchero sauce, black beans, cheddar cheese, over easy eggs, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado served with hash brown potatoes.

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs, sour cream, pico de gallo, homemade tomatillo and ranchero sauce

Shared Plate

$4.00

Toast

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Rye Toast

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Raisin Toast

$3.00

Italian Toast

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Sesame Bagel

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Sides

Thick Sliced Bacon

$6.00

Bradley's Homemade Sausage Patty

$6.00

Maple Sausage link

$6.00

Oven Baked Brown Sugar Ham off the bone

$6.00

Homemade Hash Browns

$4.00

Doreen's Home Style Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

1 Crab Cake

$8.00

1 egg

$1.50

1/2 Cannoli

$9.00

1/2 Crunchy

$9.00

1/2 French Toast

$8.00

1/2 Fruit French Toast

$8.00

1/2 Mascarpone

$9.00

2 Crab Cake

$16.00

2 eggs

$3.00

Butternut Hash

$7.00

Cannoli Cream

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Corn Flake Chicken

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

English Muffin Side

$3.00

Extra Gravy For Biscuit

$0.50

Extra Honey

$1.00

Extra Syrup

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Homemade Flaky Croissant

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Key Lime Cream

$1.00

Mascarpone Cheese

$2.00

More Gravy

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cream

$1.00

Scrapple

$6.00

(additional time required)

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side of Berries

$4.00

Side of Chorizo

$4.00

Side of Holly

$3.00

Side Of Honey

$1.00

Side Of Lox

$10.00

side of onion

$1.00

side of ranch

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomatillo

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Southern Style Grits

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Green Tom

$4.00

Side Canadian bacon

$4.00

Side Crabby Sauce

Nutella

$1.00

Side BBQ sauce

$1.00

Side Steak

$18.00

Side Banana

$1.00

Side Spin

$3.00

Add Chicken Salad

$7.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Bowl Granola

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Black beans

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Of Yogurt

$3.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Liquids

Coffee

$3.00

fill it up as much as you like.

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

carmel, chocolate, peppermint, vanilla, pumpkin, chai tea, hazelnut ADD 0.75

Latte

$4.00

carmel, chocolate, peppermint, vanilla, pumpkin, chai tea, hazelnut ADD 0.75

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$4.00

carmel, chocolate, peppermint, vanilla, pumpkin, chai tea, hazelnut ADD 0.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Panna

$5.00

Peligrino

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Water

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Islamobada IPA

$7.00

Wine

Grandial Mimosa

$15.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$15.00

Grandial Bellini

$13.00

Grandial Champagne

$13.00

Zonin Rose GL

$10.00

Sangria Red

$12.00

Sangria White

$12.00

Smoking Loon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Smoking Loon Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Smoking Loon Chardonnay

$9.00

Smoking Loon Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bloody Marys

Original Bloody Mary

$13.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$16.00

Southern Bloody Mary

$15.00

Spicy Italian Bloody Mary

$15.00

Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary

$18.00

Bloody Caesar

$15.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$17.00

Bloody Cucumber

$15.00

Bloody Goose

$16.00

Bloody Titos

$15.00

Virgin Bloody (Copy)

$8.00

Coffee Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Italian Coffee

$13.00

Peppermint Patty

$15.00

Almond Joy

$13.00

Chocolate Raspberry

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Baileys & Coffee

$12.00

Kaluha & Coffee

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Smirnoff Oj

$14.00

Doreen's Daiquiri

$15.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$15.00

Strawberry Limeade

$15.00

Milagro Margarita

$15.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Key Lime Martini

$15.00

Tea Time Collins

$15.00Out of stock

Spiced Chai Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Morning Mule

$15.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$15.00

Rose Refresher

$15.00

PB&J

$15.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$15.00

Kentucky Apple

$15.00

Pine Specialty Mimosa

$15.00

Titos Oj

$15.00

Goose Oj

$17.00

Special Drink

$15.00

Cereal Killer Cocktails

Coco Puff

$15.00

Cinnamon Toasties

$15.00Out of stock

The Captain

$15.00

The Loopy

$15.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Milagro

$11.00

Baileys Shot

$7.00

Kaluha shot

$7.00

Disaronno Shot

$7.00

Titos Shot

$7.00

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula and pesto on ciabatta bread

Corn Flake Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

crispy fried chicken breast coated with corn flake batter, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken BLT

$17.00

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on ciabatta bread

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Brie Cheese

$17.00

homemade turkey breast, brie cheese, granny smith apple and raspberry jelly on a flaky croissant

Grilled Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Avocado

$17.00

homemade turkey breast, avocado, bacon and tomato on sourdough bread

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

tomato, cucumber and sprouts on wheat bread with Italian vinaigrette

Fried Shrimp BLT

$19.00

fried shrimp, fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, spicy ranch on ciabatta bread

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

steak cooked to your liking topped with crispy fried onion, swiss cheese, tomato and arugula.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

sauteed crab cakes topped with arugula, tomato with dijon mustard sauce on ciabatta bread.

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

your choice of cheese, avocado, tomato and choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

homemade chicken salad with granny smith apples, walnuts and grapes on a flaky croissant (add lettuce and tomato optional)

Shared Plate

$4.00

BLT

$14.00

Tacos & Quesadillas

Shredded Chicken Taco

$16.00

(all tacos served on corn tortillas with side of rice and beans)

Steak Taco

$19.00

(all tacos served on corn tortillas with side of rice and beans)

Shrimp Taco

$20.00

(all tacos served on corn tortillas with side of rice and beans)

Quesadilla

$12.00

cheese, green pepper, onion topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

cheese, green pepper, onion topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado

Steak Quesadilla

$21.00

cheese, green pepper, onion topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

cheese, green pepper, onion topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado

Shared Plate

$4.00

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$17.00

avocado, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo on a bun.

Plain Old Burger

$15.00

lettuce and tomato

Southern Burger

$18.00

fried green tomato, pimento cheese and red onion served on an onion roll

Beyond Burger (Vegetarian)

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese of your choice served with french fries.

Shared Plate

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, and choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

spring mix, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers green peppers, feta cheese and greek dressing

Lula Salad

$17.00

romaine, red onion, blue cheese, avocado, green apple, candied pecans and dried cranberry dressed with an apple cider balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

homemade croutons, caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese

Raspberry Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00

spring mix with fresh strawberries, feta cheese and red onion tossed with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$19.00

spring mix with corn, black bean, tomato, avocado and crispy fried onions tossed with buttermilk ranch dressing and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Goat Cheese Salad

$17.00

spring mix with goat cheese cranberries, walnuts, red onion tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette and white balsamic glaze

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00

Shared Plate

$4.00

Sm House salad

$5.50

Shirts

T Shirts

$25.00

Long sleeve shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirts

$35.00

Bag Of Coffee

$29.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dinning with us today! Please try our other restaurant next door Joey's Pizza and Pasta House

Location

267 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

