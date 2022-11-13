Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

DORO Marketplace West Hartford DMP-WeHa

77 Reviews

$$

1253 New Britain Ave

West Hartford, CT 06110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Honey Nut Latte

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.85

Single shot of Bristot espresso.

Americano

Two shots of Bristot espresso in hot water for 12oz, three shots of espresso in hot water for 16oz.

Latte

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cappuccino

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and foam or cold foam. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cafe Mocha

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and mocha syrup. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Cortado

$3.55

Double espresso with equal parts milk. Milk is 130 degrees so you can drink it quickly

Honey Nut Latte

A perfect blend of oat, honey, and hazelnut. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Spiced White Choc Mocha

White chocolate mocha with cinnamon and nutmeg. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Espresso Fizz Tonic

Espresso and tonic garnished with an orange wheel. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Single or double espresso with a dollop of foam on top. **Not a Starbucks Macchiato**

Horchata

Out of stock

Ethiopia Burka (Light Roast) 12oz

$2.85

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Ethiopia Burka (Light Roast) 16oz

$3.05

Ethiopia Burka (Light Roast) 20oz

$3.25

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 12oz

$2.85

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 16oz

$3.05

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 20oz

$3.25

Seasonal Organic Dark Roast

Decaf House Roast 12oz

$2.85

Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Decaf House Roast 16oz

$3.05

Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Decaf House Roast 20oz

$3.25

Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Box Coffee(96oz)

$36.00

Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

Box Decaf House Roast (96oz)

$36.00

Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean

12oz Cold Brew

$3.50

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$3.95

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$4.25

Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew

Teas & Kombucha

Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 12 OZ

$5.10

Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 16oz

$7.10

Iced Tea (12oz)

$2.90

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.20

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Iced Tea (20oz)

$3.50

Steeped and Chilled Black Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.25

Harney & Sons Tea

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.25

Harney & Sons Tea

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.

Matcha Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.

Red Hot Fog (12oz)

$4.50

Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.

Red Hot Fog (16oz)

$5.25

Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.

Chai Latte (12oz)

$3.75

Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.50

London Fog (12oz)

$4.00

Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.

London Fog (16oz)

$4.75

Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.

Strawberry Field Matcha (12oz)

$6.00

White Chocolate Matcha Topped with a Strawberry Cold Foam

Strawberry Field Matcha (16oz)

$6.75

Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher (12oz)

$3.50

Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher (16oz)

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

Hot Choc Sm 12oz

$2.95

Hot Choc Lg 16oz

$3.50

White Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.25

White Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.95

Juice/Milk

Lg Fresh Squeezed OJ (16oz)

$6.65

Sm Fresh Squeezed OJ (12oz)

$4.95

Online Grab & Go Beverages

Boba Strawberry Lemonade Btl

$3.75

DORO Peach Tea Btl

$3.25

DORO Arnold Palmer Btl

$3.25

DORO Lemonade Btl

$2.25

Fresh Squeezed OJ Btl

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Acqua Panna Bottle

$2.95

Pellegrino Small Bottle

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110

Directions

Gallery
DORO Marketplace image
DORO Marketplace image
DORO Marketplace image
DORO Marketplace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Plan B - West Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
138 Park road West Hartford, CT 06119
View restaurantnext
The Corner Cafe MX
orange starNo Reviews
262 Franklin Avenue Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
The Place 2 Be Downtown
orange star4.0 • 206
5 Constitution Plaza Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - 361 Main St., East Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
365 Main St. East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurantnext
Gino's Original Pizzeria - East Hartford
orange star4.1 • 532
50 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Hartford

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 3,904
991 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Bricco
orange star4.6 • 1,771
78 LaSalle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Prai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 497
23 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hartford
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston