DORO Marketplace Wethersfield DMP-Wethersfield
DRINKS HOT & COLD
Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Single shot of Miscelad'oro espresso.
Americano
Two shots of Miscelad'Oro espresso in hot water for 12oz, three shots of espresso in hot water for 16oz.
Latte
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and foam or cold foam. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Cafe Mocha
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and mocha syrup. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Cortado
Double Miscelad'oro with equal parts milk. Milk is 130 degrees so you can drink it quickly
Honey Nut Latte
A perfect blend of oat, honey, and hazelnut. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Spiced White Choc Mocha
White chocolate mocha with cinnamon and nutmeg. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Espresso Fizz Tonic
Espresso and tonic garnished with an orange wheel. Made with Shearwater Dark Golden Crema.
Traditional Espresso Macchiato
Single or double Miscelad'oro espresso with a dollop of foam on top.**Not a Starbucks Macchiato**
12 oz Iced S'mores Latte
16 oz Iced S'mores Latte
Honduras (Light Roast) 12oz
Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean
Honduras (Light Roast) 16oz
Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean
Honduras (Light Roast) 20oz
Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean
Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 12oz
Seasonal Organic Dark Roast
Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 16oz
Seasonal Organic Dark Roast
Guatemala Nahuala (Dark Roast) 20oz
Seasonal Organic Dark Roast
Decaf House Roast 12oz
Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean
Decaf House Roast 16oz
Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean
Decaf House Roast 20oz
Decaffeinated Single Origin Organic Bean
Special Rst 12 oz
Special Rst 16 oz
Special Rst 20 oz
Box Coffee(96oz)
Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean
Box Decaf House Roast (96oz)
Decaffeinated Honduras Single Origin Organic Bean
12oz Cold Brew
Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew
16oz Cold Brew
Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew
20oz Cold Brew
Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew
12oz Nitro
Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew
16oz Nitro
Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew
20oz Nitro
Nitro Infused Rapid Rivers Blend Organic Cold Brew
Growler Refill
Teas & Kombucha
Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 12 OZ
Kombucha, Seasonal Flavor 16oz
Iced Tea (12oz)
Steeped and Chilled Black Tea
Iced Tea (16oz)
Steeped and Chilled Black Tea
Iced Tea (20oz)
Steeped and Chilled Black Tea
Hot Tea 12oz
Harney & Sons Tea
Hot Tea 16oz
Harney & Sons Tea
Matcha Latte (12oz)
Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.
Matcha Latte (16oz)
Harney and Son's Matcha | Milk Order it hot or iced, and try adding a flavor.
Red Hot Fog (12oz)
Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.
Red Hot Fog (16oz)
Cinnamon tea with cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk/ alt milk.
Chai Latte (12oz)
Chai Latte (16oz)
London Fog (12oz)
Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.
London Fog (16oz)
Earl grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk.
Strawberry Field Matcha (12oz)
White Chocolate Matcha Topped with a Strawberry Cold Foam
Strawberry Field Matcha (16oz)
DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (16oz)
DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (20oz)
DORO Dragonfruit Refresher (32oz)
Hot Chocolate
DORO MARKETPLACE CATERING
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Sides & Entrees
Breakfast Potato (Half Pan)
Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 8-10)
Breakfast Potato (Full Pan)
Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 16-20)
BK Bowl (Half Pan)
Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 8-10)
BK Bowl (Full Pan)
Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 16-20)
Challah French Toast (18 pcs)
house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves 8-10)
Challah French Toast (36 pcs)
house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves16-20)
Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
Bagged Lunch
Entrees (Family Style)
DORO Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)
pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri
DORO Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)
pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri
Main Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)
quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri
Main Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)
quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri
Mediterranean Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)
za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions
Mediterranean Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)
za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions
Family Salads & Sides
Caesar Half Pan (serves 8-10)
crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing
Caesar Full Pan (serves16-20)
crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing
Market Half Pan (serves 8-10)
hearty lettuces, carrots, green chic peas, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Market Full Pan (serves 16-20)
hearty lettuces, carrots, green chic peas, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Mean Green Half Pan (serves 8-10)
baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette
Mean Green Full Pan (serves 16-20)
baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette
Cobb Salad Half Pan (serves 8-10)
Cobb Salad Full Pan (serves 16-20)
Green Rice Half Pan (serves 8-10)
long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander
Green Rice Full Pan (serves 16-20)
long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander
Truffle Potatoes Half Pan (serves 8-10)
crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt
Truffle Potatoes Full Pan (serves 16-20)
crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt
Roasted Sweet Potato Half Pan (serves 8-10)
roasted sweet potatoes
Roasted Sweet Potato Full Pan (serves 16-20)
roasted sweet potatoes
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Half Pan (serves 8-10)
crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Full Pan (serves 16-20)
crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette
Street Corn Half Pan (serves 8-10)
charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions
Street Corn Full Pan (serves 16-20)
charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions
Mac & Cheese Half Pan (serves 8-10)
house made three cheese sauce, shells
Mac & Cheese Full Pan (serves 16-20)
house made three cheese sauce, shells
Quinoa Half Pan (serves 8-10)
steamed quinoa, olive oil
Quinoa Full Pan (serves 16-20)
steamed quinoa, olive oil
Charred Broccoli Half Pan (serves 8-10)
Charred Broccoli Full Pan (serves 16-20)
A La Carte Beverages
16 oz Fresh OJ
house bottled fresh OJ
16 oz Lemonade
house bottled fresh lemonade
16 oz Arnold Palmer
house bottled ice tea & lemonade
16 oz Strawberry Boba Lemonade
house bottled strawberry boba & lemonade
16 oz. Peach Iced Tea
house brewed peach tea
12 oz Bottled Water
bottled spring water
16 oz Pelligrino Water
bottled Pelligrino
12 oz Chocolate Milk
local chocolate milk
96 oz. Box of Joe
light or dark roast organic drip coffee, cream, sugar, cups
Cookies & Cakes
DORO Cookie Platter
4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip
Whole Ferrero Cake
dark and milk chocolate mousse with layers of chocolate cake and granulated hazelnuts, covered in milk chocolate hazelnut shell
Whole Candied Almond Cake
vanilla sponge cake, filled with candied almond custard, completely smothered in candied almonds
Red Velvet Cake
layered red velvet cake filled with cream-cheese cheesecake filling
Disposables
Disposable Chafer Set
includes full hotel sheet pan, two sternos, and wire rack
Catering Wrap
includes fork, knife, and linen like napkin, spoons + $0.10
Verterra 6" Plate
palm leave pressed biodegradable plates
Verterra 9" Plate
palm leave pressed biodegradable plates
Serving Tongs
plastic serving tong
Serving Spoons
plastic serving spoon
Napkins (25)
paper napkins
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1301 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109