Dorona Italian Steakhouse

2110 Tamiami Trail N

Naples, FL 34102

Popular Items

Caesar

$16.00

Rigatoni Bolognese (D)

$25.00

DINNER

Liquid & Garden

Caesar

$16.00

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Variety of Tomato

$17.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Tomato/Mozzarella Salad

$22.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.99

Entree's

Carnivoro 1

$59.00

Carnivoro 2

$99.00

Carnivoro 4

$199.00

Seared Salmon (D)

$44.00

Seared Swordfish(D)

$44.00

Branzino Fillet(D)

$42.00

Hariss Chicken

$38.00

Pork Milanese (D)

$43.00

Lamb Scottadito

$52.00

Lamb Shank For Two

$85.00

Fried Chicken & Caviar

$150.00

Grilled Swordfish(D)

$42.00

Whole Butterflied Branzino (D)

$60.00

Grilled Faroe Salmon (D)

$42.00

Scallopos

$55.00

Red Snapper

$42.00

Reinvented Sandwiches & Burgers

Low Country Fried Chicken Sandwich (D)

$23.00

1855 Burger (D)

$24.00

*New BLT Burger

$25.00

Hamburger

$21.00

Dry Aged Burger

$15.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$21.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Touch of Grain

Rigatoni Bolognese (D)

$25.00

Spaghettini Carbonara (D)

$26.00

Bucatini Amatriciana (D)

$26.00

Ravioli (D)

$29.00

Potato Gnocch (D)

$27.00

1/2 Order Rigatoni Bolognese (D)

$15.00

1/2 Order Carbonara (D)

$15.00

1/2 Order Amatriciana (D)

$15.00

1/2 Order Ravioli (D)

$18.00

1/2 Order Gnocchi (D)

$17.00

Pasta Choice Regular

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$32.00

4 Blackend Shrimp With Capellini

$42.00

Wild Boar Ragu

$37.00

Custom Cut Steak

5oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

10oz Filet Mignon

$78.00Out of stock

5oz NY Strip

$36.00

10oz NY Strip

$55.00

14oz NY Strip

$70.00

14oz Delmonico

$75.00

24 Oz Delmonico

$149.99

60 oz Tomahawk

$265.99

40 Oz Fiorentine

$180.00Out of stock

Chateaux Briand

$570.99Out of stock

Steakn and Scallop

$49.00Out of stock

50 Oz Tomohawk

$150.00Out of stock

7oz Dry Aged NY Strip

$51.00

14oz Dry Aged NY Strip

$99.00

22oz Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye

$115.00Out of stock

16 OZ Bone In Brass Town

$90.00

35 Oz Brass BI Ribeye

$185.00Out of stock

52 Oz Brass Fiorentina

$199.00Out of stock

40 Oz Brass Tomahawk

$175.00Out of stock

22 Oz 30 Day NY Strip

$130.00Out of stock

Additions

Truffle Fries (D)

$15.00

Classic Fries (D)

$12.00

Creamed Spinach (D)

$13.00

Sauteed Spinach (D)

$13.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Caramelized Onion (D)

$12.00

Herb Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00

Buratta Mashed

$12.00

Black Truffle Mashed

$15.00

Bernaise

$10.00

Au Poivre

$10.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$10.00

Blue Cheese Crust

$11.00

Hassleback Potato (D)

$13.00

Classic Baked

$13.00

Truffle Baked

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Btl Sparkling

$8.00

Btl Still

$8.00

TAKEOUT

APPETIZERS

Charred Octopus

$26.00

Blue Crab Cake

$26.00

Arancini

$12.00

Wagyu Olives

$12.00

Charcuterie For 2*

$36.00

Charcuterie For 4*

$65.00

ENTREES

Seared Swordfish

$44.00

Grilled Swordfish

$42.00

Grilled Salmon

$42.00

Pork Milanese

$43.00

SALADS

Dorona Caesar

$16.00

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

PASTA

Rigatoni

$25.00

Ravioli

$29.00

Potato Gnocchi

$27.00

Spaghettini Carbonara

$26.00

STEAKS

5oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

10oz Filet Mignon

$78.00

5oz New York Strip

$36.00

10oz New York Strip

$55.00

14oz New York Strip

$70.00

14oz Delmonico

$75.00

22oz 1855 Angus Porterhouse

$79.00

22oz Bone In Ribeye

$115.00

SIDE DISHES

Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

Creamed Spinach - Dinner Only

$13.00

Sauteed Spinach

$13.00

Hassleback Potato - Dinner Only

$13.00

Black Truffle Whipped - Dinner Only

$12.00

Burrata Whipped - Dinner Only

$10.00

French Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$17.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Venetian Doughnuts

$12.00

Cheesecake

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Dorona Italian Steakhouse offers a variety of juicy steaks, sandwiches, seafood options, favorite pasta selections and appetizers to take home and enjoy until you are able to visit the restaurant.

2110 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102

