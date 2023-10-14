Spend $35, save $4 on 1 order of garlic knots!
BREADPLS
Copied!
Dinner

Drinks

Soda

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Juice

$2.50

San Pellegrino (750ml)

$4.25

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$4.25

Salad

House Salad

$4.75+

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrot Spirals, & Sunflower Seeds

Doro's

$5.50+

Spring Mix, Walnut, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, & Dried Cranberries

Greek

$5.50+

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini, & Feta

Caesar

$4.75+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, & Croutons.

Italian Spinach

$5.50+

Spinach, Bacon, Feta, Cucumbers, Cranberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Croutons

Arugula

$5.75+

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cranberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, & Walnuts

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Salt, Pepper, Drizzled Evoo, & Balsamic Glaze

Antipasto

$13.00

Romaine Spring Mix, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, & Red Onions

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Crostini, Topped With Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Filled With Cheese & Served With Marinara Sauce

Pepe

$9.50

Spicy Italian Sausage, Wrapped In Dough. Topped With Honey & Baked On A Bed Of Marinara Sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Mozzarella Wedges, Coated In Bread Crumbs. Served With Marinara Sauce

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Spinach & Artichoke-Based Dip. Served With Crostini

Doro's Pie

$12.00

Spinach Dip Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, & Jalapeños. On A Fried Tortilla

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Coated In Seasoned Flour. Served With Fra Diavolo Sauce

Sautéed Mussels

$14.00

Pei Mussels. In Your Choice Of Marinara Sauce Or Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce

Burrata & Prosciutto

$14.00

Burrata, Prosciutto, Evoo Arugula, & Drizzled Balsamic Glaze

Crab Dip

$13.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Red Sauce

$14.00

In Your Choice Of Marinara Or Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

In Your Choice Of Marinara Or Tomato Sauce

Penne Alla Florentina

$18.50

In Your Choice Of Marinara Or Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$16.00

Capers, Crushed Red Peppers, Anchovies, & Romano Cheese. Tossed In A Garlic Olive Oil

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Pesto, Tossed With Cherry Tomatoes & Fresh Basil. Over Penne

Mixed Veggie Dish

$17.50

Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, & Spinach. In Your Choice Of Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce Or Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

In Your Choice Of Marinara Or Tomato Sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Garlic, Butter, & Parmesan Cream Sauce

Penne Classico

Penne Classico

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Mixed Peppers, & Onions. In A Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca

$16.00

Sautéed Capers, Black Olives, Anchovies, & Crushed Red Peppers. In A Tomato Sauce

Pesto Cream Pasta

$17.50

Pesto Cream Sauce. Tossed With Penne

Linguine & Broccoli

$15.95

Sautéed Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomatoes. In A Garlic Olive Oil. Over Linguine

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

In Your Choice Of Marinara Or Tomato Sauce

Piccata

Piccata

Sautéed With Garlic & Capers. In A Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce. Over Angel Hair

Marsala

Sautéed With Mushrooms, Garlic, & Butter. In A Marsala Sauce. Over Angel Hair

Francese

Sautéed With Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Spinach. In A Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce. Over Linguine

Baked Specialties

Baked Ziti

$16.50

Crumbled Italian Sausage, Ricotta, & Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella

Cheese Manicotti

$16.50

In A Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.00

Wavy Pasta, Bolognese, Seasoned Ricotta, & Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella

Cannelloni Florentina

$18.00

Stuffed With Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Mozzarella. Baked In A Rose Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50+

Fried & Smothered In A Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella & Served With Spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

$20.50

Fried & Smothered In A Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella & Served With Spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Fried & Smothered In A Tomato Sauce. Baked With Mozzarella & Served With Spaghetti

Seafood

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Spinach, & Artichokes. In Your Choice Of Marinara Sauce Or Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce

Sautéed Salmon

$24.95

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Artichokes, Spinach, & Tomatoes. In A Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce

Grouper Alla Eva

$24.95

Sautéed With Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, & Artichokes. In A Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce. Over Linguine

Shrimp Aglio E Olio

$22.95

Sautéed With Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomatoes. Tossed In A Garlic Olive Oil. Over Penne

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

In A Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce. Over Linguine

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.00

In A Spicy Marinara Sauce. Over Linguine

Mussels With Linguine

$16.50

In Your Choice Of Marinara Sauce Or Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce

Linguine & Clams

$19.95

In Your Choice Of Marinara Sauce Or Lemon Butter Chardonnay Sauce

Seafood Cannelloni

$22.95

Filled With Shrimp, Crab Meat, Scallops, & Seasoned Ricotta. In A Rose Sauce. Topped With Mozzarella

Calzone

Calzone

$11.50

Mozzarella & ricotta filled

Stromboli

Stromboli

$14.00

Sausage, mixed peppers, onions, & mozzarella

Kids

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.50

Kid's Spaghetti & Marinara

$6.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.50

Kid's Butter Noodles

$6.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Pizza

$6.50

Sides

Side Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions & Spinach

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Or Sautéed

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Side of Alfredo

$4.95

Side of Pasta

$2.95

Side of Fries

$2.75

Side of Rose Sauce

$3.95

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Garlic Knots (Carry Out)

$4.00

Dessert

Mini Cannoli (4)

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Affogato

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$11.50

Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Pizza

CYO

Create Your Own Pizza

$12.00+

Specialty Pizza

Doro's Deluxe

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Mixed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black Olives

Meat Lovers

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, & Bacon

Veggie

$18.00+

Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Mixed Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

Margherita

$18.00+

Pizza Sauce, Light Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, & Drizzled Evoo

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00+

Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken, & Spinach

Bianca

$18.00+

Ricotta Base, Broccoli, Garlic, & Artichoke Hearts

Honey Balsamic

$19.00+

Honey Base, Light Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Lemon Evoo Arugula, Walnuts, & Drizzled Balsamic Glaze

Cheese Steak

$18.00+

Top Round Steak, Mixed Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

Bbq

$18.00+

Bbq Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, & Cheddar

Jr's

$15.50+

Pepperoni, Pineapple, & Jalapeño

Catering

Appetizers Trays

Fried Mozzarella (20 PCS)

$60.00

PEPE (35 PCS)

$50.00

FRIED RAVIOLI (40 PCS)

$60.00

Salad Trays

Includes a quart of dressing per tray.

House Salad (Full Tray)

$65.00

Caesar Salad (Full Tray)

$65.00

Greek Salad (Full Tray)

$90.00

Doro's Salad (Full Tray)

$90.00

Antipasto Salad (Full Tray)

$130.00

Quart of Salad Dressing

$8.00

Baked Specialties Trays

Eggplant Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$150.00

Chicken Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$170.00

Veal Parmigiana (Full Tray)

$200.00

Cheese Manicotti (Full Tray)

$170.00

Baked Ziti (Full Tray)

$170.00

Lasagna (Full Tray)

$190.00

Cannelloni Florentina (Full Tray)

$220.00

Pasta Trays

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce (Full Tray)

$100.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce (Full Tray)

$100.00

Spaghetti with Rose Sauce (Full Tray)

$130.00

Chicken Piccata (Full Tray)

$170.00

Chicken Francese (Full Tray)

$170.00

Chicken Marsala (Full Tray)

$170.00

Fettuccine Alfredo (Full Tray)

$120.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs (Full Tray)

$150.00

Penne Alla Florentina (Full Tray)

$180.00

Penne Classico (Full Tray)

$200.00

Pesto Cream Pasta (Full Tray)

$200.00

Mixed Veggie Dish (Full Tray)

$150.00

Dessert Trays

Mini Cannoli (30 PCS)

$45.00

Tiramisu (Full Tray)

$55.00