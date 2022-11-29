Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doro Soul Food

1819 7th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Main

#1 Fried Doro Plate - 2 pc

$9.00

Mix of white & dark meat. Buttermilk marinade with traditional fried chicken and Ethiopian spices. Served with a black cumin qibe drenched cornbread.

#1 Fried Doro Plate - 3 pc

$13.00

Mix of white & dark meat. Buttermilk marinade with traditional fried chicken and Ethiopian spices. Served with a black cumin qibe-drenched cornbread.

#1 Fried Doro Plate - 4 pc Half Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk marinade with traditional fried chicken and Ethiopian spices. Served with a black cumin qibe drenched cornbread.

#2 Char-Grilled Doro Plate - 1/4 Chicken Dark

$11.00

(Keto friendly, GF) Yogurt marinade with parsley, jalapeno and Ethiopian spices. Served with jalapeno rosemary crema on the side and a choice of turmeric coleslaw or collard greens.

#2 Char-Grilled Doro Plate - 1/4 Chicken White

$12.00

(Keto friendly, GF) Yogurt marinade with parsley, jalapeno and Ethiopian spices. Served with jalapeno rosemary crema on the side and a choice of turmeric coleslaw or collard greens.

#2 Char-Grilled Doro Plate - 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

(Keto friendly, GF) Yogurt marinade with parsley, jalapeno and Ethiopian spices. Served with jalapeno rosemary crema on the side and a choice of turmeric coleslaw or collard greens.

#3 Vegan Tender Plate 3Pc

$9.00

Jackfruit braised in traditional fried chicken spices, mixed with natural vegan pea protein. Served with berbere fries.

#3 Vegan Tender Plate 5Pc

$12.00

Jackfruit braised in traditional fried chicken spices, mixed with natural vegan pea protein. Served with berbere fries.

#4 Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Pickles, Old Bay aioli on a brioche bun

#5 Vegan Tender Sandwich

$10.00

Pickles, shredded lettuce, smoked vegan mayo

Sides

Black Cumin Qibe Cornbread

$5.00

Served with berbere butter & jam

Spiced Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Doro Wot flavored topped with bread & injera crumbs

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Drizzled with timiz peppercorn gravy

Turmeric Coleslaw

$5.00

Carrots, cabbage, and turmeric mayo

Collard Greens

$5.00

Braised with smoked turkey & Ethiopian spice blend

Berbere Fries

$5.00

Tossed with berbere spice

Sauces

Berbere Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mitmita Hot Sauce

$0.75

Rosemary Jalapeno Crema

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Spicy Yogurt Dill Ranch

$0.75

Doro Mambo

$0.75

Dessert

Mango Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla mascarpone creme, wafers

Drinks

Coke Can 12 oz.

$1.95

Coke Zero Can 12 oz.

$1.95

Ginger Ale Can 12 oz.

$1.95

Water

$1.50Out of stock
Restaurant info

From Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse, owner of DC’s acclaimed Mélange restaurant, comes a new concept, Doro Soul Food. Doro Soul Food infuses traditional American soul food with Ethiopian flavors.

Website

Location

1819 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
