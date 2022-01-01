Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Dorothy 6 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

224 E 8th Ave

Homestead, PA 15120

Popular Items

Crab stuffed salmon
Pierogies Entree
Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Cheddar Pierogies App

$7.50

Beer & Bacon Pierogies App

$7.50

Jal. Pierogies App

$7.50

Crab Cake App

$15.50

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

$9.50

Smoked Cheese Crab Dip

$13.00

Flat bread

$8.50

Mac n cheese

$7.00+

Soups, Sides, Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Beet and Arugula Salad

$7.50+

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Jumbo Lump Crab Caesar

$17.00

Fries

$4.00

Mash

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Chop salad

$6.00+

Asparagus

$6.00

Entrees

Pierogies Entree

$19.00

Crab Cake Entree

$29.00

Blackened Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Meatloaf

$22.00

Strip Steak

$22.00+

Flat Iron Steak

$26.00

Smokehouse Ribs

$19.00+

Crab stuffed salmon

$28.00

Chicken Paprikas

$17.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$17.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Honey Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

D6 Burger

$14.00

Fireman Burger

$14.00

Fireman Chicken

$13.00

Steelworker Burger

$15.50

Ital steak hoagie

$12.00

Chicken hoagie

$11.00

Finest burger

$15.50

Desserts

French Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.00

Traditional Apple Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$6.00

Double Chocolate Torte

$6.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$7.00

2 Lil Burgers w/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids House Salad

$5.00

Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Soft Drink

$1.50

New Years

Halibut

$35.00

Twin Tails

$40.00

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Crab Caesar

$18.00

Stuffed Mushroom

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Johnnie Ryan Root Beer

$3.50

Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kona Coffee

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Crew Shirt

Crew Shirt

$25.00

Collar Shirt

Collar Shirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

224 E 8th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120

Directions

Gallery
Dorothy 6 Restaurant image
Dorothy 6 Restaurant image
Dorothy 6 Restaurant image

