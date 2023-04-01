  • Home
  • /
  • Longview
  • /
  • Dos Amigos Taqueria - 3080 N Eastman Rd Suite #115
A map showing the location of Dos Amigos Taqueria 3080 N Eastman Rd Suite #115View gallery

Dos Amigos Taqueria 3080 N Eastman Rd Suite #115

review star

No reviews yet

3080 N Eastman Rd Suite 115

Longview, TX 75605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


ENTREES

Bistec Street Taco

$2.25

Beef street taco with cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Barbacoa Street Taco

$2.25

Mexican brisket street taco with cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Al Pastor Street Taco

$2.25

Pork street taco with cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Pollo Street Taco

$2.25

Chicken street taco with cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Rubi's Fried Taco

$2.75

Tacos frried Rubi's way (corn tortilla)

Tacos Tripa 3.00

$3.00

Borracho Burrito 8.99

$8.99

Volcano Burrito 10.99

$10.99

Texas Quesadilla 8.99

$8.99

Deep Fried Chimichanga 9.99

$9.99

Make it a plate 2.50

$2.50

Torta 7.49

$7.49

Choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, and American cheese

Nachos

$9.99

Chips, beans, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo

Taco Salad 10.49

$10.49

Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cheese

Menudo Grande

$14.99

Huevos A La Mexicana 11.99

$11.99

Machete 9.99

$9.99

Mole Rojo De Pollo

$12.00

Consome

$14.00

Chile Relleno Queso

$11.00

Apporeado

$14.00

Puerco Rojo

$13.99

Puerco Verde

$13.99

Chile Relleno Meat

$12.99

Tacos De Camaron (3 La Orden)

$11.99

Cocktel De Camaron Grande 16.00

$16.00

Bisteak A La Mexicana

$14.00

Güilotas

$15.99

Taco Plate

$9.00

Tacos Huevo

$1.99

Revoltillo Huevo

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Frazco Salsa

$7.99

Taco Camaron

$3.50

Caldo De Camaron

$15.00

Tostadas De Pollo (3 La Orden )

$10.99

Carne Asada

$14.00

Cryspi Taco

$2.79

Chile Extra

$4.99

Caldo Siete Mares

$17.00

Platillo De Barabcoa

$16.00

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$14.00

Fajitas

$14.00

Caldo Camaron Chico

$10.00

Caldo De Res

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Consome Chico

$10.00

Filete

$12.00

Plato Arroz Y Frijoles Bistec

$6.99

Coctel Chico

$10.00

Chile Solo

$6.99

Mojarra 16.00

$16.00

Pozole 13.89

$14.00

Filete Fish

$12.00

Caldo Chico

$10.00

Menudo Chico

$10.00

Pozole Chico

$9.00

Libra Barabacoa

$15.00

Nachos Chesse

$6.99

Coctel 32oz

$20.00

SIDE ITEMS

Rice

$1.99

Beans

$1.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

32oz Rice

$6.99

16 Oz Arros

$4.99

Cup of queso Y Chips

$4.99

Side of Queso

$1.00

Bowl of queso

$5.99

32 Oz Beans

$8.00

Beans 16 Oz

$6.99

Bowl of queso with chips

$5.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Cup of guacamole

$5.99

Cup of guac with chips

$7.49

Bowl of guacamole Y Chips

$5.99

Bowl of guac with chips

$5.99

Jalapeno Asado

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.79

Add side of Avocado

$1.99

Extra salsa verde

$0.50

Extra salsa roja

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.89

Flour Torillas

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Cebolla Asada

$0.99

Cup Queso

$3.99

Salsa Rubi Roja

$7.99

Extra Carne

$2.00

Orden De Tortillas

$3.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Salsa 32oz

$12.99

Coctel 32oz

$19.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nugget Meal

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.99

Kids Burritos

$5.99

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.99

Topo chico

$2.75

Bottled water

$1.49

Horchata

$3.00

Redbull

$2.89

Caprisun

$0.99

Jarritos

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tum Yummies jugo

$1.99

Agua De Jamaica

$3.00

Agua De Melon

$3.00

Agua De Pina

$3.00

Topo Chico Preparado

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

To Go Drinks 32oz

$4.99

Agua Tamarindo

$3.00

Jugos Frescos

$7.00

Coca Lata 12

$1.89

Refrescos De Lata 16oz

$2.85

Jemex

$1.25

Pawer Rade

$2.75

Jugos 32 Oz

$10.00

Plastic Coca

$2.50

Botella De Agua Employet

$1.00

Apple Juice

$0.89

Monster

$2.99

Vaso Coca 32

$3.50

DESSERTS

Corn in a cup

$5.00

Fresas

$6.99

Chicle\Gum 5x$1

$1.00

Gansito

$1.25

Paleta Mango

$0.50

Mazapan

$0.50

Duvalin

$0.50

Jelly 3\$1

$1.00

Tres Leches Pastel

$5.99

Dulces De Chile

$0.25

Carlos V

$0.89

Strawberry Cookies

$6.99

Dulce Tradicional

$2.80

Cacahuate Chico

$1.25

Pulpa

$1.89

CarlosV

$0.85

Vaso Fruta

$7.25

Bubu Lubu

$0.89

Arroz Con Leche

$3.75

Obleas

$3.25

Cacahuates Grande

$2.50

Enpanadas Box

$6.99

Tarugos

$0.99

Chips

$1.25

Taco Tuesday

3tacos 1drink A las 3pm

$5.50

Morning Taco Tuesday 9:00am

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food with great environment!!

Location

3080 N Eastman Rd Suite 115, Longview, TX 75605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Yukon Coffee - Nealy Way
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Nealy Way Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview
orange starNo Reviews
103 W loop 281 suite 430 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Levee - 111 Joplin Drive
orange starNo Reviews
111 Joplin Drive Longview, TX 75601
View restaurantnext
the KITCHEN at Green Top
orange starNo Reviews
7486 US Hwy 259 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
HERITAGE Fit Meals
orange starNo Reviews
7486 US-259 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longview

Texas Best Smokehouse - Longview
orange star4.2 • 751
3302 S Eastman Rd Longview, TX 75602
View restaurantnext
Jocelyn's Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 323
1009 Wal Street Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 241
2517 Judson Rd Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longview
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston