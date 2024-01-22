- Home
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant 910 E Main St
910 E Main St
Torrington, CT 06790
Lunch Menu
Specialty Lunch
- Egg & Sausage Burrito$12.58
Grilled soft Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs and veggies, wrapped in a tortilla covered with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or black beans.
- Egg, Black Bean & Avocado Burrito$12.58
A tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, black beans, and avocados, covered with delicious ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or black beans.
- Lunch Special Combo$12.58
One quesadilla appetizer size with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork, shredded beef, or ground beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole as well as a cup of soup; chili con carne, diablo shrimp tequila chowder, or black bean soup.
- Chilaquiles$12.58
Spinach, eggs, green tomatillo sauce, cheese, and corn chips, scrambled all together. Served with rice, refried beans or black beans, and avocado slices.
- Tacos Cantina$12.58
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned grilled steak, chicken or pork. Topped with chopped Spanish onions, cilantro and crumbles of queso blanco (white cheese, similar to feta). Served with one of the following options: rice, refried or black beans, fries, or a cup of soup.
- Carne Asada Lunch$14.90
A flank steak pre-marinated and cooked to your liking, covered with sauteed Spanish onions. Served with rice and refried or black beans.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Plain$9.55
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce and tomatoes, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Shredded Meat$11.64
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our shredded meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Grilled$12.58
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Lunch - Seafood$13.51
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our seafood options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
- Burger a la Chon$12.00
Lunch A La Carte
- Enchiladas - Shredded$4.19
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Grilled$5.59
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on beef and pork enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Seafood$6.52
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with one of our seafood options, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Enchiladas - Veggie$4.19
One softened corn tortilla, stuffed with your choice of mixed veggies, cheese or beans, rolled and covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on veggie and cheese enchiladas) or our homemade red chile sauce (on bean enchiladas) then topped with melted cheese.
- Tacos - Shredded$4.19
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Grilled$5.59
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Seafood$6.52
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our seafood options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos - Veggie$4.19
One taco shell, soft or hard, stuffed with one of our vegetarian options, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
- Burrito - Shredded$11.64
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our shredded meat options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on beef and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Grilled$12.11
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our grilled meat options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce (on chicken burritos) or red chile sauce (on beef and pork burritos) then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Seafood$13.04
A large flour tortilla loaded with one of our seafood options, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Veggie$11.18
A large flour tortilla loaded with mixed veggies, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade green tomatillo sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Burrito - Bean$10.25
A large flour tortilla loaded with refried beans and or black beans, rolled and baked. Covered with our homemade red chile sauce then topped with melted cheese.
- Chimichanga - Shredded$11.64
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Grilled$12.11
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Seafood$13.04
A large flour tortilla stuffed with one of our seafood options, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Veggie$11.18
A large flour tortilla stuffed with mixed veggies, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chimichanga - Bean$10.25
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and or black beans, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- Chile Relleno - Veggie$10.25
A large poblano pepper stuffed with mixed veggies, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Seafood$13.04
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our seafood options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Shredded$11.64
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our shredded meat options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Chile Relleno - Grilled$12.11
A large poblano pepper stuffed with one of our grilled meat options, covered with our tasty homemade cheese/sour cream sauce.
- Flauta - Grilled$5.12
One flour tortilla stuffed with one of our grilled meat choices, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp.
- Flauta - Shredded$4.66
One flour tortilla stuffed with one of our shredded meat choices, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp.
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Nachos - Plain$10.48
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, and cheese. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Shredded$12.81
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our shredded meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Grilled$13.97
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our grilled meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - From the Sea$15.84
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our seafood choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Nachos - Chile con Carne$12.81
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and chili con carne. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Plain$13.51
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Shredded$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Grilled$16.30
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - From the Sea$17.00
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Super Loaded Nachos - Chile con Carne$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chili con carne, chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
- Sloppy Nachos - Plain$12.81
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Sloppy Nachos - Shredded$15.84
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip and a shredded meat of your choosing, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Sloppy Nachos - Grilled$16.77
A large plateful of corn tortilla chips covered with our popular queso dip and a grilled meat of your choosing, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. (jalapeño peppers upon request)
- Quesadilla App - Cheese$7.45
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Shredded$8.38
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a shredded meat of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Grilled$8.85
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a grilled meat of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Buffalo Chicken$8.85
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and buffalo chicken in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla App - Birria$9.32
- Quesadilla App - From the Sea$9.78
Two 6" flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and a seafood of your choice in between, the "Mexican-style" grilled cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Mini-Empanadas$10.95
Four shredded beef empanadas served with mayo-ketcho.
- Minichangas - Grilled$11.41
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a grilled meat of your choice, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Minichangas - Shredded$10.95
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a shredded meat of your choice, rolled and lightly fried to a crisp. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Sampler Platter - Shredded$14.90
A large plate containing a combination of appetizing cheese nachos, delicious chicken quesadillas and tasty beef minichangas. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers.
- Sampler Platter - Grilled$15.84
A large plate containing a combination of appetizing cheese nachos, delicious chicken quesadillas and tasty beef minichangas. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers.
- Gambas al Ajillo$12.11
Juicy, medium-sized shrimp sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Double Gambas$14.10
Delicious Little Neck Clams and medium-sized shrimp sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter, and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Little Neck Clams a la Gamba Sauce$15.84
Delicious Little Neck Clams sauteed in our distinct wine, garlic, butter, and parsley sauce. Served with bread.
- Chorizo Flameados$11.41
Soft Mexican chorizo grilled and covered with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with warm corn tortillas.
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.95
Six breaded and deep fried jalapeños filled with cream cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Chipotle Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our homemade chipotle sauce that is mild, sweet, and spicy! Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- BBQ Wings - Half-Dozen$10.71
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our barbeque sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Chipotle Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our homemade chipotle sauce that is mild, sweet, and spicy! Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- BBQ Wings - Dozen$14.90
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings. These alitas are covered with our barbeque sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Black Bean Soup - Cup$5.82
- Tequila Chowder - Cup$6.52
- Chili con Carne - Cup$6.52
- Black Bean Soup - Bowl$6.52
- Tequila Chowder - Bowl$7.92
- Chili con Carne - Bowl$7.92
- Small House Salad - Plain$8.85
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: Romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - Grilled$11.88
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A grilled meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - Shredded$10.95
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A shredded meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Small House Salad - From the Sea$12.81
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A seafood of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Plain$10.71
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: Romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Grilled$15.84
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A grilled meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Shredded$11.64
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A shredded meat of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - From the Sea$16.77
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A seafood of your choosing, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Large House Salad - Fish$17.93
Our Dos Amigos chopped salad: A fish of your choice, romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, avocados, heart of palm and hard boiled eggs.
- Queso Dip$7.92
Delicious house made queso dip with a slight spice, enjoy with our homemade corn tortilla chips.
- Guacamole Dip$9.78
Our delicious homemade guacamole with a side of flour tortilla chips.
- Chorizo Queso Dip$8.85
Similar to our Dos Amigos queso dip with a slight twist of Mexican chorizo mixed in.