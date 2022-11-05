Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dos Banderas

review star

No reviews yet

614 Main St

Garland, TX 75040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOUNTAIN

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Water

Kid Drink

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

BOTTLES

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos - Lime

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

XL Energy

$3.00

OPENERS

Bandera Sampler

$15.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos, Chicken Flautas, Stuffed Jalapenos, and Fajita Chicken Quesadillas

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.00+

Skillet Fries

$10.00

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

Wings

$10.00+

Elote Bites

$8.00

Brisket Flautas

$10.00

Brochette Shrimp App

$14.00

CHIP SUPPORT

Loaded Queso

$10.00

Bowl of queso blanco loaded with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of ground beef, brisket, or chorizo

Guacamole

$6.00+

House made guacamole topped with queso fresco

Cup of Queso

$6.00

Bowl of Queso

$8.00

Tex Mex Trio

$11.00

Two corn tortilla bowls filled with queso and refried beans served with guacamole and our fresh chips

SPECIALTIES

Tex Mex Lasagna

$14.00

Chile Relleno Dinner

Chimichanga Plate

$15.00

Chicken Flauta Dinner

$12.00

Brisket Flauta Dinner

$13.00

Tacos al Carbon (2)

$13.00

Tex-Mex Combo Plate

$16.00

Fajita Burrito

$12.00

Brisket Chilaquiles

$13.00

The Seventeen

$13.00

Tres Enchiladas

$13.00

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$16.00

Tres Verde Enchiladas

$13.00

Carne Guisada

$15.00

Monterey Steak

$17.00

Carne Asada

$17.00

Chicken with Mushrooms

$15.00

Chicken with poblano cream sauce

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

The Flaco

$12.00

Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo

$16.00

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

FAJITAS

Beef Fajitas for 1

$16.00

Beef Fajitas for 2

$28.00

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$26.00

Combo Fajitas for 1

$16.00

Combo Fajitas for 2

$28.00

Trio de Lujo

$18.00

Brochettes de Camaron

$19.00

SALADS Y MAS

Taco Salad

$10.00+

Choice of protein in a flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole

Bandera Salad

$12.00+

Purple cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips, bell pepper, sliced avocado, cheese

Tortilla Soup cup

$5.00

Tortilla Soup bowl

$7.00

Crèma Poblano Soup cup

$5.00

Crèma Poblano Soup bowl

$7.00

Charro

$5.00+

Black Beans

$5.00+

Fajita Bowl

$12.00+

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream

Cup of Elotes

$6.00

Caldo de pollo

$9.00

NACHOS

Brisket Nachos

$10.00+

Shrimp Nachos

$11.00+

Sour Cream Chicken Nachos

$10.00+

Beef Fajita Nachos

$10.00+

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$10.00+

Combo Faj Nachos

$10.00+

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.00+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.00+

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.00+

Neighborhood Nachos

$15.00

QUESADILLAS

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.00+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00+

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00+

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00+

Combo Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00+

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.00+

Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.00+

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00+

PICK TWO

Pick Two

$11.00

PICK THREE

Pick Three

$13.00

BURGERS

Bandera Burger

$10.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Guac Burger

$12.00

Chorizo Burger

$14.00

The Panzone

$16.00

KIDS MEALS

Kid Taco

$7.00+

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00+

Kid Enchilada

$7.00+

Kid Nachos

$7.00

FINISHERS

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$7.00

Sopapillas

$6.00

Sopapillitos

$6.00

Sopapilla Sundae

$7.00

Single Sopapilla

$2.00

Praline

$2.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

A LA CARTE

Single Taco

$3.50+

Single Burrito

$4.00+

Single Chalupa

$3.00+

Single Tamale

$3.00

Single Flauta

$3.00+

Single Enchilada

$3.00+

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00+

Single Rellano

$7.00+

Single Chimichanga

$7.00+

Set Up

$3.50

Tortillas

$2.00

Tortilla Refill

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Salsa 16oz

$5.00

Salsa 32oz

$9.00

Chips and Salsa 16oz

$7.00

Ranch 8oz

$4.00

Pick Menu

Enchilada *

Street Taco *

Burrito *

Taco *

Chalupa *

Tamale *

Cup of Soup *

SIDES

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Charro

$5.00+

Black Beans

$5.00+

Homestyle Potatos

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Guacamole Scoop

$1.00

Pico Scoop

$1.00

Sour Cream Scoop

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Sauce

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tots

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your downtown Garland Tex Mex destination!

Location

614 Main St, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

