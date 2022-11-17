  • Home
Dos Familias Local Mexican 10885 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

No reviews yet

10885 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Order Again

APPETIZER

Arrachera Quesadilla

$18.00

braised short rib, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole

Chicharrones

$7.00

house made and seasoned with ancho seasoning

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

pulled chicken, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole

Chilean Seabass Ceviche

$16.00

sea bass marinated in orange and lime juices with mango, red onion, jicama, jalapeno with tostadas

Chorizo Taquitos

$10.00

corn tortilla, house made chorizo, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico, avocado lime aioli

Frijoles con Queso

$9.00

hand mashed pinto beans, jack cheese, hatch green chile, chipotle, pico, sour cream

Green Chile Queso

$9.00

jalapeno, serrano, poblano and hatch chiles with oaxaca & chihuahua cheese, pico, house made tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro

Nachos

$14.00

house made tortilla chips, frijoles con queso, red & green chile, guacamole, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico

Queso Fundido

$10.00

melted oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, flour tortillas

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

shrimp marinated in lime juice with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, jalepeno with tostadas GF

Street Corn

$10.00

Trio Aperitivo

$13.00

mango salsa, bean dip, fresh guacamole

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad - Large

$10.00

romaine, tequila lime caesar, cotija cheese, red bell peppers, tortilla strips

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

romaine, tequila lime caesar, cotija cheese, red bell peppers, tortilla strips

Chopped Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, roasted jalapeno ranch dressing, red onion, jicama, roasted corn, red bell pepper, avocado, cotija cheese, tortilla strips

Garden Salad - Large

$10.00

spring mix, orange chipotle vinaigrette, queso fresco, fresh red bell peppers, tortilla strips

Garden Salad - Small

$7.00

spring mix, orange chipotle vinaigrette, queso fresco, fresh red bell peppers, tortilla strips

Pozole Rojo - Bowl

$9.00

roasted pork, nixtamal, in a red chile broth, cabbage, lime with tostadoas

Pozole Rojo - Cup

$6.00

roasted pork, nixtamal, in a red chile broth, cabbage, lime with tostadoas

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$9.00

Chef's Daily Creation

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$6.00

Chef's Daily Creation

ENTREE

Arrachera Burro

$18.00

skirt steak, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico, mexican rice, black beans

Carne Adobada

$18.00

roasted pork in our guajillo adobo sauce, flour tortillas, ancho roasted potatoes, sauteed vegetables

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$16.00

grilled chicken, avocado, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, sour cream, black beans, pico over mexican rice

Chicken Chile Relleno

$20.00

roasted poblano pepper with pulled chicken, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, chipotle cream sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, mexican rice, vegetables

Chile Verde

$18.00

roasted pork and potatoes in a tomatillo jalapeno green chile topped with house made chicharrones, flour tortillas, black beans, sauteed vegetables

Chimichanga Chicken

$16.00

Fried Burrito with chicken, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, adobo sour cream, pico wiht roed or green chile, mexican rice, black beans

Chimichanga Short Rib

$20.00

Fried Burrito with short rib, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, adobo sour cream, pico wiht roed or green chile, mexican rice, black beans

Mole Poblano

$21.00

pan-seared airline chicken breast, mole poblano sauce, mexican rice, vegetables

Poblano Burger

$15.00

half pound Certified Angus Beef, chihuahua cheese, poblano pepper, red chile aioli, fries

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$22.00

roasted poblano pepper with shrimp, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, creamy tomatillo jalapeno sacue, queso fresco, cilantro, mexican rice, vegetables

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

ENCHILADAS

Braised Short Rib Enchiladas

$18.00

brasied short rib in a guajillo red sauce, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, house made crema, queso fresoco, avocado, pico

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$16.00

pulled chicken simmered in a tomato chipotle sauce, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, tomatillo jalapeno green sauce, house made crema, queso fresco, pico

Mushroom Enchiladas

$16.00

cremini mushrooms, creamy mole sauce, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, house made crema, queso fresco, avocado, pico

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.00

shrimp, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, creamy tomatillo jalapeno green sauce, house made crema, queso fresco, pico

Stacked Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

corn tortillas layered with pulled chicken, oaxaca and chihuahua cheese, fried egg*, pico with choice of guajillo red sauce or tomatillo jalapeno green sauce

Chz Enchilada Entree

$16.00

STEAK & SEAFOOD

Ancho Salmon

$22.00

fresh salmon seared with ancho seasonings, mexican rice, sauteed vegetables

Arrachera Steak

$26.00

skirt steak with chile toreado, grilled green onion, roasted tomatillo jalapeno avocado sauce, ancho roasted potatoes, sauteed vegetables

4 oz Bistec Y Camarones

$24.00

beef tenderloin with shrimp, cilantro lime butter, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

8 oz Bistec Y Camarones

$34.00

beef tenderloin with shrimp, cilantro lime butter, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.00

half pound of shrimp, garlic and pasilla chile infused oil, red oniions, cilantro with flour tortillas, mexican rice, sauteed vegetables

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

sauteed onions, red & green bell peppers topped with your choice of protein. Served with pico, guacamole, sour cream and cheese

Arrachera Fajitas

$23.00

sauteed onions, red & green bell peppers topped with your choice of protein. Served with pico, guacamole, sour cream and cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

sauteed onions, red & green bell peppers topped with your choice of protein. Served with pico, guacamole, sour cream and cheese

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

pork tenderloin stuffed with poblano peppers, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, topped with chiptle cream sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

All 3 Combo Fajitas

$28.00

TACOS

Arrachera Taco

$7.00

skirt steak, corn tortilla, rajas, roasted tomatillo jalapeno avocado sauce, cilantro

Braised Short Rib Taco

$7.00

braised short rib, corn tortilla, guacamole, cabbage, pico, cilantro

Chilean Sea Bass Taco

$10.00

pan seared sea bass, flour tortilla, avocado lime slaw, pickled onion, roasted pineapple habanero salsa, cillantro

Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.00

panko breaded mahi, flour tortilla, avocado lime slaw, mango salsa

Spicy Camarones Taco

$7.00

marinated spicy shrimp, flour tortilla, mango salsa, avocado lime slaw, cilantro

Tinga Del Pollo Taco

$6.00

chipotle marinated pulled chicken, corn tortilla, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Taco Grilled Chx

$6.00

A LA CARTE

Salsa 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Salsa Pint

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Adobo Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Lettuce/Tom

$1.00

Side Mushroom Ench

$7.00

Side Pinto Beans

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Short Rib Ench

$7.00

Side Shrimp Ench

$7.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Street Corn

$3.00

Side Tinga Ench

$6.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Bean Burro

$8.00

Chicken Burro Only

$12.00

Short Rib Burro Only

$15.00

Chix Chimi Only

$13.00

Sauteed Shrimp (5)

$11.00

CHILDREN'S

Jr Quesadilla

$6.00

cheese or chicken

Jr Enchilada

$6.00

cheese, chicken or beef

Jr Taco

$6.00

chicken or beef

Jr Bean & Cheese Burro

$6.00

bean and cheese burro

Jr Chicken Tenders

$6.00

with fries

Jr Drink

$1.50

sodas and lemonade

Jr Milk

$1.50

whole milk

Jr Sundae

$2.50

vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce

DESSERTS

Birthday Scoop

scoop of vanilla icream, chocolate sauce

Five layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

rich dark chocolate cake, strawberry puree, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, fresh berries

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon and corn flake crumble, drizzled with house made dulce de leche sauce and fresh berries

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

layered ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture, layered with whipped cream and coconut, drizzled with housed made dulce de leche

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce

SIDES

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Family owned and operated authentic Mexican restaurant.

Location

10885 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Directions

