Dos Laredos Tex-Mex - Commerce 1229 Washington st,
1229 Washington st,
Commerce, TX 75418
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
CHEESE NACHOS
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Cheese And Jalapenos
BEAN&CHEESE NACHO
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Beans, Cheese And Jalapenos
SHRIMP NACHOS
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo Sour Cream And Jalapeños
SUPREME NACHOS
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Ground. Beef Or Chicken And Melted Cheese. Served With Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Jalapeños
FAJITA NACHOS
Crisp Corn Tortilla Tonned With Melted Cheese And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Griled Chicken Or Mixed Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream And Jalapeños
GORDO NACHOS
Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Melted Cheese, Steak. Grilled Chicken And Bacon. Served With Beans Pico De Gallos Sour Cream And Jalapeños
MEXICAN GUACAMOLE
QUESO AL GUSTO
Small Cheese Dip
Small Guacamole
LARGE GUACAMOLE
LARGE CHEESE DIP
Small salsa
MEXICAN TACOS
ENCHILADAS KARINA
ENCHILADAS
Northern Enchiladas
Three Beef Or Cheese Enchiladas Topped With Chili Sauce
Mexican Flag
One Beef, One Chicken And One Cheese Enchilada With Its Respective Sauce (Red, White And Green)
Southern Enchilada
3 Chicken Enchiladas Covered With Sour Cream Sauce Or White Queso.
Enchiladas Verdes
3 Chicken Enchiladas Coverer With Tomatilo Sauce And Cheese
Enchiladas Reynosa
2 Enchiladas Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Ime Topped With Sour Cream Or Queso Sauce
Spinach Enchiladas
3 Spinach Enchiladas Topped With Sour Cream
Avocado Enchiladas
3 Cheese Enchiladas Topped Avocados Pico De Gallo And Cheese Sauce
SOUPS & SALADS
DE LA CRUZ SALAD
Chopped Fresh Avocados With Pico De Gallo Topped With Shredded Cheese And Choice Of Meat
TACO SALAD
An Edible Bowl Filed With Beans. Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Seasoned Beef Or Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes
FAJITA TACO SALAD
An Edible Bowl Filled With Beans Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes
TORTILLA SOUP
A Homemade Soun With Chicken And Vegetables Topped With Tortilla Crisps, Avocado And Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese
LAREDO SPECIAL
AUTHENTIC MEXICAN
ALAMBRE ESPECIAL
Choed Pieces Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed, Bell Peppers Ram Bacon And Melted Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans And Mexican Salad
POBLANO DINNER
One Buttered Poriano Pepper Filled With Monterey And American Cheese O Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken. Topped With Oueso Ri Anco (Fajita Meat Add 2 00) Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad
CARNE ASADA
Thinly Sliced Marinated Steak, Topped With Grilled Onions Cgrilledalapenc And Lime. Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Sai Ad
CHILE COLORADO
Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Chicken Or Carnitas Stewed With Green Or Red Sauce Served With Rice And Beans
STUFFED AVOCADO
Fresh Avocado Topped With Chopped Pieces Of Grille Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers Ham Bacon And Melted Cheese Served On A Bed Of Lettuce And A Side Of Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo
FLAUTAS
Three Deep Fried Corn Tortillas Filled With Shredded Chicken, Served With Rice. Beans Andim-Xicansalad
CARNITAS
Special Seasoned Pork Pieces And Lime, Servied With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad
ESTOFADO
Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Or Grilen Chicken Stewed With A Delicious Estosado Sauce Made With Green Tomatillo Red Beli Peppers. Pinto Beans And Bacon. Served With A Sine Se Pics Amiang And Cilantor
CLASSIC TEX MEX
Burrito El Paso
8" Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken And Queso Blanco
Burrito Loco
10" Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Strips, Or Grilled Chicken Strips Or Both And Queso Blanco
Texas Burrito
Jumbo Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers, Ham, Bacon, Melted Cheese, Rice, Beand And Sou Cream Topped With Queso Blanc O
Burrito Grande
12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Or Mixed And Queso Blanco (Rice Beens And Mexican Salad Inside)
Chimichanga
Deep Fried Burrito, Styffed Wuth Your Choice Of Ground Beef Or Chicken. Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream Sauce
Fajita Chimichanga
Deep Fried Burrito Stuffed With Your Choice Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream
SPECIALITIES
SEAFOOD
SHRIMP DIABLO
10 Jumbo Shrimp Covered In Diablo Sauce Served With Avocado Salad And Rice
TILAPIA & SHRIMP
Grilled Ilapia Fillet And 3 Jumo Shrimp. Served With Avocado Slad And Mexican Rice
O / SHRIMP TACOS
Three Fresh Flour Tortillas With Shrimp Or Grilled Fish Topped With Lettuce Shredded Cheese And Pico De Gallo
O / FISH TACOS
QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA RELLENA
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Bell Peppers, Onions, Toamtoes And Melted Cheese. Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken, Or Steak Or Mixed
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Melted Cheese
TACO QUESADILLA
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef Or Shredded Chickcne And Melted Cheese
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Amrinated Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese\
CHEESE QUESADILLA
DINNER COMBO
A LA CARTE
CHALUPA
TAMALES
POBLANOS CARTA
ENCHILADA CARTA
TORTILLAS (3)
MEXICAN RICE
Chimichanga CARTA
Fajita Chimichanga CARTA
TACOS
FAJITA TACO
STREET TACO
FAJITA BURRITO CARTA
BURRITO CARTA
MEXICAN SALAD
Sliced Avocado
3 Chiles Toreados
Habanero Sauce
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Jalapeños chopped
French Fries
Shredded Cheese
Large Salsa To Go
Pickle jalapeño
One jalapeño toreado
Chicken breast
QUESADILLA CARTA
Shrimp carta
SOFT DRINKS
FOUNTAIN
MIX DRINKS
HOUSE MARG
COCTAILS
COCO BONGO
CACTUS COOLER
PINA COLADA
BAHAMA MAMA
DAIKIRI
BLACK RUSSIAN
WHITE RUSSIAN
CLASSIC HURRICANE
MOJITO CUBANO
FRUIT PASSION
HULA HULA
SOMBRERO
MANGO TWISTER
FOZZEN CACTUS COOLER
TEXAS TORNADO
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Gringa loca
SPECIAL MARGARITAS
SHOTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
