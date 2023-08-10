FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

CHEESE NACHOS

$8.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Cheese And Jalapenos

BEAN&CHEESE NACHO

$9.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Beans, Cheese And Jalapenos

SHRIMP NACHOS

$15.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo Sour Cream And Jalapeños

SUPREME NACHOS

$11.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Ground. Beef Or Chicken And Melted Cheese. Served With Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Tonned With Melted Cheese And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Griled Chicken Or Mixed Served With Beans. Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream And Jalapeños

GORDO NACHOS

$14.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Melted Cheese, Steak. Grilled Chicken And Bacon. Served With Beans Pico De Gallos Sour Cream And Jalapeños

MEXICAN GUACAMOLE

$9.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

QUESO AL GUSTO

$9.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

Small Cheese Dip

$4.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

Small Guacamole

$4.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$8.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$8.99

Three Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat. Topped With Onions, Cilantro, Side Of Rice, Beans And Salsa Verde

Small salsa

$1.99

MEXICAN TACOS

O / Mex tacos

$12.99

ENCHILADAS KARINA

E Karina

$13.99

ENCHILADAS

Northern Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Beef Or Cheese Enchiladas Topped With Chili Sauce

Mexican Flag

$11.99

One Beef, One Chicken And One Cheese Enchilada With Its Respective Sauce (Red, White And Green)

Southern Enchilada

$11.99

3 Chicken Enchiladas Covered With Sour Cream Sauce Or White Queso.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

3 Chicken Enchiladas Coverer With Tomatilo Sauce And Cheese

Enchiladas Reynosa

$12.99

2 Enchiladas Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Ime Topped With Sour Cream Or Queso Sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

3 Spinach Enchiladas Topped With Sour Cream

Avocado Enchiladas

$12.99

3 Cheese Enchiladas Topped Avocados Pico De Gallo And Cheese Sauce

SOUPS & SALADS

DE LA CRUZ SALAD

Chopped Fresh Avocados With Pico De Gallo Topped With Shredded Cheese And Choice Of Meat

TACO SALAD

$9.99

An Edible Bowl Filed With Beans. Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Seasoned Beef Or Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$10.99

An Edible Bowl Filled With Beans Lettuce And Vour Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Shredded Cheese And Tomatoes

TORTILLA SOUP

$9.99

A Homemade Soun With Chicken And Vegetables Topped With Tortilla Crisps, Avocado And Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese

LAREDO SPECIAL

LAREDO

$11.99

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN

ALAMBRE ESPECIAL

$14.99

Choed Pieces Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed, Bell Peppers Ram Bacon And Melted Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans And Mexican Salad

POBLANO DINNER

$11.99

One Buttered Poriano Pepper Filled With Monterey And American Cheese O Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken. Topped With Oueso Ri Anco (Fajita Meat Add 2 00) Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad

CARNE ASADA

$15.99

Thinly Sliced Marinated Steak, Topped With Grilled Onions Cgrilledalapenc And Lime. Served With Rice Beans And Mexican Sai Ad

CHILE COLORADO

$13.99

Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Chicken Or Carnitas Stewed With Green Or Red Sauce Served With Rice And Beans

STUFFED AVOCADO

$13.99

Fresh Avocado Topped With Chopped Pieces Of Grille Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers Ham Bacon And Melted Cheese Served On A Bed Of Lettuce And A Side Of Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo

FLAUTAS

$13.99

Three Deep Fried Corn Tortillas Filled With Shredded Chicken, Served With Rice. Beans Andim-Xicansalad

CARNITAS

$13.99

Special Seasoned Pork Pieces And Lime, Servied With Rice Beans And Mexican Salad

ESTOFADO

$13.99

Your Choice Of Chopped Steak Or Grilen Chicken Stewed With A Delicious Estosado Sauce Made With Green Tomatillo Red Beli Peppers. Pinto Beans And Bacon. Served With A Sine Se Pics Amiang And Cilantor

CLASSIC TEX MEX

Burrito El Paso

$10.99

8" Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken And Queso Blanco

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$11.99

10" Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Strips, Or Grilled Chicken Strips Or Both And Queso Blanco

Texas Burrito

$14.99

Jumbo Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken Or Steak Or Mixed Bell Peppers, Ham, Bacon, Melted Cheese, Rice, Beand And Sou Cream Topped With Queso Blanc O

Burrito Grande

$12.99

12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Your Choice Of Steak Or Grilled Chicken Or Mixed And Queso Blanco (Rice Beens And Mexican Salad Inside)

Chimichanga

$11.99

Deep Fried Burrito, Styffed Wuth Your Choice Of Ground Beef Or Chicken. Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream Sauce

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Deep Fried Burrito Stuffed With Your Choice Steak Or Grilled Chicken Topped With Yellow Queso Or Sour Cream

FAJITAS

Fajita single

$14.99

Fajita double

$28.99

SPECIALITIES

ADOBADO

$16.99+

Our Special Recipe Blend Of Sour Cream, Cheese Sauce, And Spinach With Your Choice Of Meat

TAPATIO

$16.99+

A Bed Of Mushrooms Onions And Bacon Served In A Hot Skillet With Bubbling Queso (Yellow Or White) And Choice Of Meat

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP DIABLO

$18.99

10 Jumbo Shrimp Covered In Diablo Sauce Served With Avocado Salad And Rice

TILAPIA & SHRIMP

$15.99

Grilled Ilapia Fillet And 3 Jumo Shrimp. Served With Avocado Slad And Mexican Rice

O / SHRIMP TACOS

$14.99

Three Fresh Flour Tortillas With Shrimp Or Grilled Fish Topped With Lettuce Shredded Cheese And Pico De Gallo

O / FISH TACOS

$14.99

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$14.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Bell Peppers, Onions, Toamtoes And Melted Cheese. Your Choice Of Grilled Chicken, Or Steak Or Mixed

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$11.99+

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Melted Cheese

TACO QUESADILLA

$11.99+

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef Or Shredded Chickcne And Melted Cheese

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.99+

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled With Amrinated Jumbo Shrimp And Melted Cheese\

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

DINNER COMBO

COMBO #1

$9.99

Two Beef Enchilada Rice And Beans

COMBO #2

$9.99

One Beef Enchilada One Taco Rice And Beans

COMBO #3

$9.99

Two Beef Tacos Mexican Rice And Beans

COMBO #4

$9.99

Two Pork Tamales With Rice And Beans

A LA CARTE

CHALUPA

$5.25

TAMALES

$1.99

POBLANOS CARTA

$6.50

ENCHILADA CARTA

$3.99

TORTILLAS (3)

$1.55

MEXICAN RICE

$2.45+

Chimichanga CARTA

Fajita Chimichanga CARTA

TACOS

$2.50

FAJITA TACO

$2.99

STREET TACO

$3.50

FAJITA BURRITO CARTA

$6.99

BURRITO CARTA

$5.99

MEXICAN SALAD

$4.75

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

3 Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Habanero Sauce

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Jalapeños chopped

$0.99

French Fries

$2.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Large Salsa To Go

$5.75

Pickle jalapeño

$0.99

One jalapeño toreado

$1.25

Chicken breast

$7.99

QUESADILLA CARTA

$7.99

Shrimp carta

$1.99

KIDS

Mini Laredo

$4.99

Chicken

Kid Taco

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Nuggets

$4.99

Kid Enchilada

$4.99

SIDES

Rice

BEANS

$2.45+

O/CHARRO BEANS

$2.99+

O/RICE & BEANS

$3.99

Scoop

$0.99

Desserts

Xango

$6.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Vulcano cake

$6.99

SOFT DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

DIET DR PEPPER

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.99

WATER

LEMONADE

$1.99

Strawberry lemonade

$2.99

Kid drinks

$1.25

Sparkle water

$0.99

TEA

SWEET TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

H & H

$1.99

BOTTLE

JARRITOS

$2.15

DASSANI

$1.99

TOPO CHICO

$2.15

SPARKLING WATER

$1.99

Mex coke

$2.60

AGUA FRESCA

JAMAICA

$2.50

PINA

$2.50

TAMARINDO

$2.50

HORCHATA

$2.50

MIX DRINKS

HOUSE MARG

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.99

COCTAILS

COCO BONGO

$11.99

CACTUS COOLER

$11.99

PINA COLADA

$11.99

BAHAMA MAMA

$11.99

DAIKIRI

$10.99

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.99

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.99

CLASSIC HURRICANE

$11.99

MOJITO CUBANO

$11.99

FRUIT PASSION

$11.99

HULA HULA

$11.99

SOMBRERO

$11.99

MANGO TWISTER

$11.99

FOZZEN CACTUS COOLER

$11.99

TEXAS TORNADO

$11.99

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$10.99

Gringa loca

$12.99

SPECIAL MARGARITAS

DON PATRON MARGARITA

$9.99

SPICY MARGARITA

$10.99

CARIBEAN MARGARITA

$10.99

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$9.99

BEERMARITA

$11.99

HULK MARGARITA

$12.99

TEXAS MARGARITA

$11.99

JOSE CUERVO

$7.99

1800 MARGARITA

$9.99

SHOTS

HOUSE SHOT

$4.00

PATRON SHOT

$7.99

DON JULIO SHOT

$7.99

CROWN ROYAL

$6.99

JOSE CUERVO

$4.99

JACK DANIELS

$4.99

BACARDI SHOT

$4.99

TITOS SHOT

$5.99

FIREBALL SHOT

$4.00

MALIBU SHOT

$4.99

1800 SHOT

$5.99

KALUA

$4.99

MAKERS MARK

$5.99

LUNCH

Lunch mon fri

Lunch fajitas

$11.99

Lunch poblano

$8.99

Lunch fajita quesadilla

$9.99

Lunch burrito Paso

$8.99

Lunch chimichanga

$9.99

Lunch Taco salad

$8.99

LuchSoup and salad

$8.99

Lunch Fajita taco salad

$9.99

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99