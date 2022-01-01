Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Dos Margaritas Jasper

review star

No reviews yet

28 Bill Wigington Pkwy Ste 111

Jasper, GA 30143

Appetizers & Dips

Guaca Ranchero

$10.99

Ceviche

$12.50

Guacamole

$5.99+

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Margarita Dip

$12.99

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$7.75

Wings

$10.99+

Pico Gallo Regular

$3.99

Pico Gallo Grande

$6.50

Bean Dip

$8.99

Chorizo Dip

$10.99

Avocado Flautas

$10.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Leslie's Salad

$13.25

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Faj Salad

$6.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Lunch

Speedy

$8.99

Lunch #1

$10.99

Lunch #2

$9.99

Lunch #3

$8.99

Lunch #4

$10.50

Lunch #5

$9.99

Lunch #6

$9.99

Lunch #7

$9.50

Lunch Pollo Loco

$11.99

Salad & Quesadilla Combo

$10.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.99

Lunch Mini Chimis

$9.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Huevoz Mexicana

$10.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

$13.50

Quesadilla Verde

$11.99

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla Dinner

$13.99

Grill Quesadilla (2)

$13.99

Quesadilla Shrimp (2)

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$8.99

Quesadilla (2)

$13.50

Quesadilla Birria

$14.99

Tacos

Authentic Street Tacos (3)

$11.99

Baja Fish Taco (3)

$14.99

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (2)

$13.99

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.99

Grilled Soft Tacos (2)

$9.50

Grilled Soft Tacos (3)

$12.50

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Tacos (2)

$7.99

Tacos (3)

$10.25

Tacos Supreme (2)

$8.99

Tacos Supreme (3)

$11.50

Rice And Beans

$2.99

Authentic Taco Tuesday (3)

$11.99

Soft Tacos Tuesday (3)

$9.99

Hard Taco Tuesday (3)

$9.99

Birria Quesa Tacos (3)

$14.99

Vegetarian

Grande Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Chile Poblanos

$13.99

Order Veggies

$6.99

Mushroom Quesadilla Dinner

$12.99

Spinach Quesadilla Dinner

$12.99

Specialties

Carnitas Dinner

$12.99

Chimichanga

$13.50

House Special

$16.99+

Margarita Special

$14.99

Margarita Spl Texas

$16.99

Mini Chimis

$12.99

Stuffed Chile Poblano

$15.99

Tamale Dinner

$11.99

Birria Caldo

$14.99

Sopes

$12.99

Combinations

Combo No. 1

$12.50

Combo No. 5

$12.50

Combo No. 8

$12.50

Combo No. 11

$12.50

Combo No. 18

$12.50

Combo No. 25

$12.50

Combo No. 33

$12.50

Pick 2 Combo

$12.50

Pick 3 Combo

$14.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.99

Enchilada

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Nachos

$8.50+

Nac Faj Pollo

$13.99

Nac Faj Stk

$15.50

Nac Faj Shrimp

$15.99

Nac Faj Texas

$17.50

Grilled Nacho

$12.99+

Wraps

Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.50

Catalina Wrap

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito Grande

$14.99

Baja California Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Supremo

$10.50

Seafood Burrito

$17.50

Burritos Fritos

$13.99

Burrito Delux

$12.99

Bto Mexicano

$12.99

Burrito (2)

$11.99

1 Grill Bto

$10.99

2 Grill Bto

$14.99

2 Bean Burrito

$9.50

Seafood / Mariscos

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Cotel de Camarones

$16.99

10 Grill Shrimp

$10.99

5 Grill Shrimp

$5.99

Filete De Pescado

$13.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

Camarones Mexicana

$16.99

Caldo Camaron

$17.99

Chicken / Pollo

Pollo Bello

$16.99

Pollo Fundido

$15.99

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Pollo a la Mexicana

$15.99

Pollo Colorado

$15.99

Full Order Grill Chicken

$9.50

Order Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Steak / Carne

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Carne Asada

$16.99

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Full Order Steak

$9.50

Chile Colorado Steak

$16.99

Carne Molida

$8.99

Bowls

Shrimp Bowl

$15.50

Fajita Bowl

$13.99

Veggie Bowl

$13.99

Carnitas Bowl

$13.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.99

Tropical Fajitas

$17.99

Family Fajitas

$45.99

Cheese Stk Skillet

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$5.99

Kids #2

$6.50

Kids #3

$6.50

Kids #4

$6.50

Kids #5

$5.99

Kids #6

$6.99

Kids #7

$6.99

Kids #8

$6.99

Kids #9

$6.99+

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Beans

$3.25

Chipotle Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Cilantro

$0.95

Extra Queso 2oz

$2.00

Fries

$4.50

Gaucamole 2oz

$2.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Onions

$0.99+

Pico Gallo 2oz

$1.99

Prem Salsa

Rice

$3.25

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Side Veggies

$6.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.99

Toreados

$4.99

Tomatoes

$1.25

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.99

Celery

$1.99

TOGO, TOGO

$0.25

Rice W NACHO CHEESE

$6.50

Extra Limes

$1.00

Extra Lemons

$1.00

À La Carte

Burritos

Enchilada

Tacos

Quesadilla

Chalupa

$5.50

Tamales

$4.99

Tostada

$4.99

Poblano

$8.99

Eggs

$1.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$3.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churros

$7.99

Chimi Cheesecake

$8.50

Sopapilla With Ice Cream

$5.99

Free Birthday Sopapilla

Togo Chips

small Chips

$2.00

Med Chips

$4.99

Large Chips

$6.99

Small Cheese Dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$10.99

Guacamole Regular

$6.99

Guacamole Large

$10.50

Pico Gallo Regular

$3.99

Pico Gallo Large

$6.99

salsa small

$1.50

Salsa Medium

$2.75

Salsa Large

$5.75

Salsa Xtra Large

$7.99

ToGoSoda

$3.00

N/A DRINKS

27oz-Agua Fresca

$4.99

Sprite

$2.80

Coffee

$2.80

Coke

$2.80

Coke Zero

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Pibb

$2.80

Fanta

$2.80

Ginger Ale

$2.80

Lemonade

$2.80

Milk

$2.80

Tea

$2.80

O J

$2.80

ClubSoda

$1.50

Kid Smoothie

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Cherry Coke

$2.80

TO GO MARGARITAS

Togo 16oz Classic

$8.99

Togo 33oz Classic

$13.99

Togo 16oz Texas

$9.99

togo 33oz texas

$15.99

Togo 16oz Flavored

$9.99

Togo 33oz Flavored

$15.99

Togo 16oz Organic

$11.50

Togo 33oz Organic

$18.99

16oz Togo Sangria

$8.99

Togo 16oz Sanjo

$9.99

Togo 32oz Sanjo

$16.99

Togo 32oz Sanjo

$16.99

Togo 16oz Sanjo

$9.99

Togo Jim Jones 16oz

$11.50

Outside Bar

16oz TEXAS

$7.99

32oz TEXAS

$14.99

Organic 16oz

$8.99

Organic 32oz

$16.99

San JO 16oz

$7.99

San Jo 32oz

$14.99

WhiteCLaw/Beer

$4.00

Water/Soda

$2.00

Frozen Margarita 20oz

$8.99

Califino Blanco

$6.00

Califino Reposado

$7.00

Califino Anejo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

28 Bill Wigington Pkwy Ste 111, Jasper, GA 30143

Directions

Dos Margaritas image
Dos Margaritas image

