Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Dos Perros 200 N Mangum St Suite 101

1,134 Reviews

$$

200 N Mangum St Suite 101

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Guacamole
Tacos a la Carte

Green to Go Container

Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order. GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or enter our code: MU2ZVJ). Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
Green to Go Container

Green to Go Container

Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order. GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ). Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!

Family Meals

Enchiladas

$40.00

Enough for four! Comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, rice, and black beans.

Fajitas

$40.00

Enough for four! Choose either chicken, veggie, or a combo of both! Comes with tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, rice, and black beans.

Beer

Burial "Bolo Coconut" Brown Ale

$6.00

Burial "Surf Wax" IPA

$6.00

Corona Extra

$4.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$4.00

Durty Bull "Amateur Hour" Hurricane Seltzer

$7.00

Durty Bull "Amateur Hour" Painkiller Seltzer

$7.00
Fullsteam "Rocket Science" IPA

Fullsteam "Rocket Science" IPA

$6.00

Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB

$6.00

Green Man Porter

$6.00

Isla Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

JuneShine Acai Berry Kombucha

$6.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock
Tecate

Tecate

$3.00Out of stock
Wicked Weed "Pernicious" IPA

Wicked Weed "Pernicious" IPA

$7.00

12oz

Buy a Round for the Kitchen!

$6.00

Send your accolades to our hardworking kitchen staff with a round of beers they can enjoy after their shift.

Wine

B Barbera d' Asti

$28.00Out of stock

B Cabernet

$38.00Out of stock

B Paul D Gruner

$36.00

B Sauv Blanc

$34.00

B Chardonnay

$38.00Out of stock

B Cava

$30.00Out of stock

B Rose

$26.00Out of stock

B Temp

$34.00

NA Beverages

Clouds Root Beer

Clouds Root Beer

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

House-made Spicy Pepper-Infused Limenade

$7.00

Try our house-made spicy pepper-infused lime-nade! Contains: fresh squeezed lime, OJ, one of our spicy-pepper simple syrups, and optional fruit nectar,

Platos Chicos

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Both Homemade!

Guacamole

$9.00

Made daily! Avocado, lime, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, Comes with homemade tortilla chips. (Vegan, GF)

Quesadilla

$8.00

12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo

Autumn Salad

$10.00Out of stock

roasted beets, avocado, jicama, and cotija cheese, with pumpkin seeds and guajillo-citrus dressing (Vg. GF) (Vegan without cotija)

Chicharrones

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh fried pork rinds, with chile, lime, & salt

Queso Fundido

$10.00

House-seasoned chorizo, queso asadero, crema, tortilla chips (GF)

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Served with cotija cheese and salsa verde GF, Vg

Fried Escabeche

$7.00

Spicy pickled veggies (cauliflower, jalapeño, carrots, onions), battered in rice flour and fried, served with a spicy mayo GF, Vg*

Elote

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional "street corn" on the cob, aioli, queso fresco, paprika, lime (veg, gf)

Platos Grandes

Tacos a la Carte

Mix and match up to four tacos on handmade corn tortillas!

Tacos de Birria

$17.00

Homemade corn tortillas, fried in beef fat toasted lightly with asadero cheese, filled with our barbacoa, then topped with an avocado/tomatillo sauce and radish. Served with rice, black beans, and a consomé dipping sauce.

Burrito

$10.00

10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of filling, black beans, rice, asadero cheese, and crema.

Enchiladas

Corn tortillas with your choice of filling, side of black beans and brown rice (gf) Braised beef short rib w/chipolte cream sauce Pulled chicken w/toasted pumpkin seed mole

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. GF

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Portobellos, Mexican zucchini, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. Vg*, GF

Cauliflower Mole

$17.00

Local tempeh, roasted red peppers, eggplant, Mexican squash, cebollin, hominy, and sesame seeds. Served w/pinto beans, rice (Vegan, GF)

Chile Relleno

$15.00

A Dos Perros Classic! Cheese & vegetable stuffed poblano pepper, black bean puree, crema (Vegetarian, GF) (Vegan option available with vegan cheese & cashew crema)

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$21.00

Yucatan-spiced, grilled sirloin steak, warm flour tortillas, quesillo, avocado puree, grilled onions, pinto beans, Mexican squash

Postres

Churros & Chocolate

$7.00

Fried Mexican "doughnuts" with spiced chocolate sauce (Vegetarian)

Flan & Cookies

$7.00

Traditional flan with Mexican wedding cookies (Vegetarian)

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're unlike anything else in the Triangle. Dos Perros offers fresh, contemporary Mexican cuisine, an extensive beer list, carefully chosen wines and innovative cocktails. And we serve it all in a warm but upscale environment. Ideally located, we are just a couple-minute walk from the Durham Performing Arts Center & Carolina Theater, making us a popular pre- or post-performance restaurant destination. Dos Perros Restaurant. A Mexican Place in the Heart of Downtown

Website

Location

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Dos Perros image

