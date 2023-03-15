Belle Isle Pizza 7869 E Jefferson
No reviews yet
7869 E Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48214
Popular Items
Signature Pizza
The Supremes Pizza Small
Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, & green peppers
Hog Island Pizza Small
Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, & salami
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
BBQ-ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, finished with bbq sauce & chives
Belle Isle Pizza Small
Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, & white onions
Spinach Artichoke Pizza Small
Spinach artichoke sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated artichokes, & spinach, finished with garlic olive oil & parmesan cheese
Lady in White Pizza Small
Fresh-herb ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, finished with parmesan cheese, olive oil, & fresh basil
Small Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese & Pepperoni
Large Cheese & Pepperoni
The Supremes Pizza Large
Hog Island Pizza Large
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
Belle Isle Pizza Large
Spinach Artichoke Pizza Large
Lady in White Pizza Large
The Supremes Pizza GF
Hog Island Pizza GF
BBQ Chicken Pizza GF
Belle Isle Pizza GF
Spinach Artichoke Pizza GF
Lady in White Pizza GF
The Supremes Pizza GF
Hog Island Pizza GF
BBQ Chicken Pizza GF
Belle Isle Pizza GF
Spinach Artichoke Pizza GF
Lady in White Pizza GF
Neighborhood Pizza
Dearborn PIzza Small
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, shawarma chicken, feta, finsihed with romaine lettuce, pickles, & tomatoes
Mexicantown Pizza Small
Housemade salsa, cheddar cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives. finsihed with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, & sour cream
Downtown Pizza Small
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese,steak, mushroom medley. white onion, green peppers, & finished with steak sauce
7 Villages Pizza Small
Fresh-herb ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushroom medley, fontina cheese, finished with arugula, parmesan cheese, & olive oil
Eastern Market Pizza Small
Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushroomss, green peppers, white onion, & black olives
Greektown Pizza Small
Pesto Ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers, & tomatoes
Dearborn PIzza Large
Mexicantown Pizza Large
Downtown Pizza Large
7 Villages Pizza Large
Eastern Market Pizza Large
Greektown Pizza Large
Dearborn PIzza GF
Mexicantown Pizza GF
Downtown Pizza GF
Corktown Pizza GF
7 Villages Pizza GF
Eastern Market Pizza GF
Greektown Pizza GF
Dearborn PIzza GF
Mexicantown Pizza GF
Downtown Pizza GF
Corktown Pizza GF
7 Villages Pizza GF
Eastern Market Pizza GF
Greektown Pizza GF
Create Your Own
Salads
Small Caesar Salad
Lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Small Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta, tomatoes, beets, red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives
Large Greek Salad
Small BIP Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion
Large BIP Salad
Small Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Bacon, sliced egg, ham, blue cheese, tomatoes, white onions, cucumbers, black olives
Large Cobb Salad
Breads
Wings
Subs
6" Garalino Pizza Sub
Choose any three pizza toppings to compliment our red BIP sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Garalino Pizza Sub
6" Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken, provolone and cheddar cheese, green peppers, white onions, garlic mayo, served with lettuce and tomatoes
12" Grilled Chicken Sub
6" Detalian Sub
Pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone cheese, red onions, banana peppers. finished with lettuce, tomato, italian dressing, & oregano
12" Detalian Sub
6" Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak, Provolone cheese, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, garlic mayo
12" Steak & Cheese Sub
Beverages
Dressings
Side BBQ
Side BBQ Ricotta Sauce
Side BIP Sauce
Side Blue Cheese
Side Buffalo
Side Caesar
Side Carribbean sweet-heat
Side Fresh-Herb Ricotta Sauce
Side Garlic Mayo
Side Honey BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian
Side Nain Rouge
Side Pesto Ricotta Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Roasted Garlic Sauce
Side Spinach Artichoke Sauce
Side Thousand island
Side Greek Dressing
Slice of Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your neighborhood pizzeria!
7869 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48214