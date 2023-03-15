Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belle Isle Pizza 7869 E Jefferson

No reviews yet

7869 E Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48214

Large Create your Own
Sauced Wings
Cheesebread


Signature Pizza

The Supremes Pizza Small

$13.95

Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, & green peppers

Hog Island Pizza Small

$13.95

Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, & salami

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$13.95

BBQ-ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, finished with bbq sauce & chives

Belle Isle Pizza Small

$13.95

Red BIP sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, & white onions

Spinach Artichoke Pizza Small

$13.95

Spinach artichoke sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated artichokes, & spinach, finished with garlic olive oil & parmesan cheese

Lady in White Pizza Small

$13.95

Fresh-herb ricotta sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, finished with parmesan cheese, olive oil, & fresh basil

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Small Cheese & Pepperoni

$10.95

Large Cheese & Pepperoni

$14.95

The Supremes Pizza Large

$18.95

Hog Island Pizza Large

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$18.95

Belle Isle Pizza Large

$18.95

Spinach Artichoke Pizza Large

$18.95

Lady in White Pizza Large

$18.95

Neighborhood Pizza

Dearborn PIzza Small

$14.95

Mexicantown Pizza Small

$14.95

Downtown Pizza Small

$14.95

7 Villages Pizza Small

$13.95

Eastern Market Pizza Small

$14.95

Greektown Pizza Small

$14.95

Dearborn PIzza Large

$20.95

Mexicantown Pizza Large

$20.95

Downtown Pizza Large

$20.95

7 Villages Pizza Large

$20.95

Eastern Market Pizza Large

$20.95

Greektown Pizza Large

$20.95

Create Your Own

Small Create your Own

$9.95

Large Create your Own

$13.95

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Large Caesar Salad

$8.95

Small Greek Salad

$5.95

Large Greek Salad

$10.95

Small BIP Salad

$5.95

Large BIP Salad

$10.95

Small Cobb Salad

$6.95

Large Cobb Salad

$10.95

Breads

Breadsticks

$4.79

Cheesebread

$5.59

Cinna-stix

$4.79

Cinna-Biscuits

$7.95

Wings

Naked Wings

$10.95

Sauced Wings

$11.95

Subs

6" Garalino Pizza Sub

$5.95

12" Garalino Pizza Sub

$8.95

6" Grilled Chicken Sub

$5.95

12" Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.95

6" Detalian Sub

$6.95

12" Detalian Sub

$9.95

6" Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.95

12" Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Beverages

Faygo Cola

$1.65

Faygo Creme Soda

$1.65Out of stock

Faygo Grape

$1.65Out of stock

Faygo Orange

$1.65Out of stock

Faygo Redpop

$1.65

Faygo Rock & Rye

$1.65Out of stock

Faygo Root Beer

$1.65Out of stock

Bottle water

$1.65

Ohana Hawaiian Punch

$1.65

2Liter

$2.29

Dressings

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side BBQ Ricotta Sauce

$1.00

Side BIP Sauce

$1.49

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Carribbean sweet-heat

$1.00

Side Fresh-Herb Ricotta Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Side Honey BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Nain Rouge

$1.00

Side Pesto Ricotta Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.49

Side Roasted Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Spinach Artichoke Sauce

$1.00

Side Thousand island

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Slice of Pizza

Slice Of cheese

$2.50

one topping

$3.00

BIP COMBOS

Large One Topping

$10.95

2 for 22

$22.22

Lunch Combo

$9.89

Family Meal

$33.95

BIP TRIO

$24.95

BIP COMBO

Healthy Belle

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your neighborhood pizzeria!

