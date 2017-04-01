Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Dos Rios Cantina

551 Reviews

$$

60 Court St.

Binghamton, NY 13901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Nachos
Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos

Chips

House Salsa

$6.50

Pineapple Salsa

$7.50

House Guacamole

$9.50

Ahi Tuna Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

Loaded Guacamole

$10.50

House Queso

$9.00

Corn Jalapeño Queso

$9.00

Corn Jalapeño Queso w/ Bacon

$10.00

Lobster Queso

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Queso

$10.00

The Trifecta

$18.00

House Salsa, House Queso, House Guacamole

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.00

Queso, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Black Bean, Corn, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Elote

$8.50

Roasted Corn, Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle, Cilantro

Mexi Fries

$11.00

Waffle Fries, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.50

White Claw Battered Shrimp, House Buffalo, Avocado, Ranch, White Sauce, Cilantro

Avocado Fries

$11.00

Fried Avocado Slices, Served with lime aioli

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbly Blue Cheese, w. Lime Crema

Pineapple Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa w. Lime Crema

Wings

$13.50Out of stock

Colonial House Sauce, House Spice Blend, Cotija Cheese, w. Avocado Ranch

Chicken Taquitos

$14.00

Fried Flour Tortillas, Stuffed w. Chicken and Chihuahua, Topped w. Pico, Roasted Corn Salsa Lime Crema

Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.00

Shredded Romaine, Corn, Blistered Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Guac, Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Chimichurri Steak Salad

$19.00

Shredded Romaine, Carne Asada, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese, Chimichurri, Chipotle Vinaigrette.

Tacos

Street Style Tacos

$10.00

3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli

Street Taco Flight

$19.00

One of Each Street Taco (5). No Substitutions

Dos Rios Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Fried Avocado Tacos

$13.50

Fried Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Lime Aioli, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Spicy Cauliflower Tacos

$13.50

Cauliflower, Red Cabbage Slaw, Guac, Roasted Corn Salsa, Hot Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Fish Tacos

$15.00

Tempera Batter, Red Cabbage Slaw, White Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Tempura Batter, Avocado Ranch, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chip Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crust, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Aioli.

Burritos & Bowls

Burrito

$14.00

Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Cheesesteak Bowl

$16.50

Flank Steak, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Queso and Pickled Jalapenos

Chicken and Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, White Sauce and Pickled Red Onion

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Pico, Crumbly Blue and Lime Crema

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Refried Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn Salsa, Lettuce and White Chili Aioli

Fajita Bowl

$15.50

Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Blistered Tomatoes w/ Lettuce, Pico, Lime Crema and a Fried Tortilla

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$17.50Out of stock

Marinated Raw Ahi Tuna, Rice, Lettuce, Guac, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli

Entrées

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.50

Served w. Rice and Refried Beans

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$15.50

Served w. Rice

Chili Rellenos

$17.50

White Claw Tempura Battered Poblano Pepper, Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Corn and Chihuahua Cheese. Smothered with Chipotle Enchilada Sauce and White Chili Aioli Sauce. Served with Side of Summer Squash

Fajitas

$17.00

Sizzling Onions, Peppers, and Blistered Tomatoes. W. Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto-Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla. With side of rice and refried beans

Salmon Al Pastor

$22.00

Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Scallions, Cilantro. Served over rice

Garlic Mojo Habañero Shrimp

$19.00

Marinated Shrimp, Sauteed Onion and Peppers, Served w. Rice, Roasted Corn Salsa, House Hot Sauce

Grilled Carne Asada

$24.00

Marinated Grilled NY Strip Steak, Rice, Summer Squash, Served w. Chimichuri

Guac Burger

$15.50

Beef, Guac, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli w. Waffle Fries

Queso Burger

$17.50

Beef, Bacon, Pico, Side of Queso For Dipping w. Waffle Fries

Chubby Cuban

$15.00

Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Dijon Mustard, w. Waffle Fries

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Side Sauce

Refried Beans

$5.00

Queso Rice

$7.00

Roasted Corn

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Rice And Beans

$5.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Fried Dough Sticks, Orange Cinnamon, Sugar, w. Melted Chocolate

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Mexican Cake made w. Sweet Milk

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.50

Specials

DR Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

DR Chilean Sea Bass Tacos

$16.00

CBR Quesadilla

$15.00

Restaurant Week

Price Fix Charge

$20.00

House Margarita Upgrade

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Guac

Avocado Fries

Burrito

Chicken Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Churro

Tres Leches

Drink Chips

$5 Drink Chip

$5.00

$7.50 Drink Chip

$7.50

$9 Drink Chip

$9.00

$10 Drink Chip

$10.00

Chips

House Salsa

$6.50

Pineapple Salsa

$7.50

House Guacamole

$9.50

Ahi Tuna Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

Loaded Guacamole

$10.50

House Queso

$9.00

Corn Jalapeño Queso

$9.00

Corn Jalapeño Queso w/ Bacon

$10.00

Lobster Queso

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Queso

$10.00

The Trifecta

$18.00

House Salsa, House Queso, House Guacamole

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.00

Queso, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Black Bean, Corn, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Elote

$8.50

Roasted Corn, Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle, Cilantro

Mexi Fries

$11.00

Waffle Fries, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.50

White Claw Battered Shrimp, House Buffalo, Avocado, Ranch, White Sauce, Cilantro

Avocado Fries

$11.00

Fried Avocado Slices, Served with lime aioli

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbly Blue Cheese, w. Lime Crema

Pineapple Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa w. Lime Crema

Wings

$13.50Out of stock

Colonial House Sauce, House Spice Blend, Cotija Cheese, w. Avocado Ranch

White Sauce Wings

$13.50Out of stock

Dry Rub, White Sauce, Lime Juice, Cilantro, w. Avocado Ranch

Buffalo Wings

$13.50Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce, w. Avocado Ranch

Chicken Taquitos

$14.00

Fried Flour Tortillas, Stuffed w. Chicken and Chihuahua, Topped w. Pico, Roasted Corn Salsa Lime Crema

Soups and Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.00

Shredded Romaine, Corn, Blistered Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Guac, Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Chimichurri Steak Salad

$19.00

Shredded Romaine, Carne Asada, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese, Chimichurri, Chipotle Vinaigrette.

Burritos & Bowls

Burrito

$7.00

Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema

Cheesesteak Bowl

$16.50

Flank Steak, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Queso and Pickled Jalapenos

Chicken and Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, White Sauce and Pickled Red Onion

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Pico, Crumbly Blue and Lime Crema

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Refried Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn Salsa, Lettuce and White Chili Aioli

Fajita Bowl

$15.50

Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Blistered Tomatoes w/ Lettuce, Pico, Lime Crema and a Fried Tortilla

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$17.50Out of stock

Marinated Raw Ahi Tuna, Rice, Lettuce, Guac, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli

Tacos

Street Style Tacos

$10.00

3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli

Street Taco Flight

$19.00

One of Each Street Taco (5). No Substitutions

Dos Rios Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Fried Avocado Tacos

$13.50

Fried Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Lime Aioli, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Spicy Cauliflower Tacos

$13.50

Cauliflower, Red Cabbage Slaw, Guac, Roasted Corn Salsa, Hot Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Fish Tacos

$15.00

Tempera Batter, Red Cabbage Slaw, White Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Lobster Tacos

$16.50Out of stock

Coconut Butter Poached Lobster, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, Lime Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Tempura Batter, Avocado Ranch, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chip Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.

Dos Rios Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crust, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Aioli.

Entrées

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.50

Served w. Rice and Refried Beans

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$15.50

Served w. Rice

Chili Rellenos

$17.50

White Claw Tempura Battered Poblano Pepper, Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Corn and Chihuahua Cheese. Smothered with Chipotle Enchilada Sauce and White Chili Aioli Sauce. Served with Side of Summer Squash

Fajitas

$17.00

Sizzling Onions, Peppers, and Blistered Tomatoes. W. Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto-Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla. With side of rice and refried beans

Salmon Al Pastor

$22.00

Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Scallions, Cilantro. Served over rice

Garlic Mojo Habañero Shrimp

$19.00

Marinated Shrimp, Sauteed Onion and Peppers, Served w. Rice, Roasted Corn Salsa, House Hot Sauce

Grilled Carne Asada

$24.00

Marinated Grilled NY Strip Steak, Rice, Summer Squash, Served w. Chimichuri

Guac Burger

$15.50

Beef, Guac, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli w. Waffle Fries

Queso Burger

$17.50

Beef, Bacon, Pico, Side of Queso For Dipping w. Waffle Fries

Chubby Cuban

$15.00

Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Dijon Mustard, w. Waffle Fries

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Side Sauce

Refried Beans

$5.00

Queso Rice

$7.00

Roasted Corn

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Fried Dough Sticks, Orange Cinnamon, Sugar, w. Melted Chocolate

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Mexican Cake made w. Sweet Milk

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.50

Specials

Lobster Queso Burger

$16.00

Ground Beef Burger, Maine Lobster and House Queso with Waffle Fries Side

Craft Beer

Old School IPA 6.6% ABV

$5.00

New School IPA 7% ABV

$5.00

Run The Jewels IPA 6.5% ABV

$5.00

Style Police IPA 8% ABV

$5.00

Pill's Mafia 4.9% ABV

$5.00

Guava Gosé 4.9% ABV

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 Court St., Binghamton, NY 13901

Directions

Gallery
Dos Rios Cantina image
Dos Rios Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Stone Fox
orange star4.1 • 17
15 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
The Colonial
orange star4.6 • 3,910
56-58 Ct St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
McGirk's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4 BINGHAMTON, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Binghamton

The Colonial
orange star4.6 • 3,910
56-58 Ct St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Social on State - 201 State Street
orange star4.7 • 1,398
201 State Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Binghamton Hots
orange star4.2 • 440
128 Washington St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream - 45 Lewis Street
orange star4.5 • 48
45 Lewis Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
The Stone Fox
orange star4.1 • 17
15 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Binghamton
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston