- Home
- /
- Binghamton
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Dos Rios Cantina
Dos Rios Cantina
551 Reviews
$$
60 Court St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Chips
House Salsa
Pineapple Salsa
House Guacamole
Ahi Tuna Guacamole
Loaded Guacamole
House Queso
Corn Jalapeño Queso
Corn Jalapeño Queso w/ Bacon
Lobster Queso
Buffalo Chicken Queso
The Trifecta
House Salsa, House Queso, House Guacamole
Appetizers
Nachos
Queso, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Black Bean, Corn, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
Elote
Roasted Corn, Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle, Cilantro
Mexi Fries
Waffle Fries, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños
Buffalo Shrimp
White Claw Battered Shrimp, House Buffalo, Avocado, Ranch, White Sauce, Cilantro
Avocado Fries
Fried Avocado Slices, Served with lime aioli
Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbly Blue Cheese, w. Lime Crema
Pineapple Shrimp Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa w. Lime Crema
Wings
Colonial House Sauce, House Spice Blend, Cotija Cheese, w. Avocado Ranch
Chicken Taquitos
Fried Flour Tortillas, Stuffed w. Chicken and Chihuahua, Topped w. Pico, Roasted Corn Salsa Lime Crema
Salads
Mexican Cobb Salad
Shredded Romaine, Corn, Blistered Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Guac, Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette
Chimichurri Steak Salad
Shredded Romaine, Carne Asada, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese, Chimichurri, Chipotle Vinaigrette.
Tacos
Street Style Tacos
3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli
Street Taco Flight
One of Each Street Taco (5). No Substitutions
Dos Rios Chicken Tacos
Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos
Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Carne Asada, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Fried Avocado Tacos
Fried Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Lime Aioli, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Spicy Cauliflower Tacos
Cauliflower, Red Cabbage Slaw, Guac, Roasted Corn Salsa, Hot Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Fish Tacos
Tempera Batter, Red Cabbage Slaw, White Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Shrimp Tacos
Tempura Batter, Avocado Ranch, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chip Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crust, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Aioli.
Burritos & Bowls
Burrito
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema
Burrito Bowl
Cheesesteak Bowl
Flank Steak, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Queso and Pickled Jalapenos
Chicken and Rice Bowl
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, White Sauce and Pickled Red Onion
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Buffalo Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Pico, Crumbly Blue and Lime Crema
Veggie Bowl
Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Refried Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn Salsa, Lettuce and White Chili Aioli
Fajita Bowl
Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Blistered Tomatoes w/ Lettuce, Pico, Lime Crema and a Fried Tortilla
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Marinated Raw Ahi Tuna, Rice, Lettuce, Guac, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli
Entrées
Chicken Enchiladas
Served w. Rice and Refried Beans
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Served w. Rice
Chili Rellenos
White Claw Tempura Battered Poblano Pepper, Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Corn and Chihuahua Cheese. Smothered with Chipotle Enchilada Sauce and White Chili Aioli Sauce. Served with Side of Summer Squash
Fajitas
Sizzling Onions, Peppers, and Blistered Tomatoes. W. Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto-Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla. With side of rice and refried beans
Salmon Al Pastor
Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Scallions, Cilantro. Served over rice
Garlic Mojo Habañero Shrimp
Marinated Shrimp, Sauteed Onion and Peppers, Served w. Rice, Roasted Corn Salsa, House Hot Sauce
Grilled Carne Asada
Marinated Grilled NY Strip Steak, Rice, Summer Squash, Served w. Chimichuri
Guac Burger
Beef, Guac, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli w. Waffle Fries
Queso Burger
Beef, Bacon, Pico, Side of Queso For Dipping w. Waffle Fries
Chubby Cuban
Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Dijon Mustard, w. Waffle Fries
Sides
Desserts
Restaurant Week
Chips
House Salsa
Pineapple Salsa
House Guacamole
Ahi Tuna Guacamole
Loaded Guacamole
House Queso
Corn Jalapeño Queso
Corn Jalapeño Queso w/ Bacon
Lobster Queso
Buffalo Chicken Queso
The Trifecta
House Salsa, House Queso, House Guacamole
Appetizers
Nachos
Queso, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Black Bean, Corn, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
Elote
Roasted Corn, Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle, Cilantro
Mexi Fries
Waffle Fries, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños
Buffalo Shrimp
White Claw Battered Shrimp, House Buffalo, Avocado, Ranch, White Sauce, Cilantro
Avocado Fries
Fried Avocado Slices, Served with lime aioli
Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Crumbly Blue Cheese, w. Lime Crema
Pineapple Shrimp Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa w. Lime Crema
Wings
Colonial House Sauce, House Spice Blend, Cotija Cheese, w. Avocado Ranch
White Sauce Wings
Dry Rub, White Sauce, Lime Juice, Cilantro, w. Avocado Ranch
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Sauce, w. Avocado Ranch
Chicken Taquitos
Fried Flour Tortillas, Stuffed w. Chicken and Chihuahua, Topped w. Pico, Roasted Corn Salsa Lime Crema
Soups and Salads
Mexican Cobb Salad
Shredded Romaine, Corn, Blistered Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Shallot, Cotija Cheese, Guac, Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette
Chimichurri Steak Salad
Shredded Romaine, Carne Asada, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese, Chimichurri, Chipotle Vinaigrette.
Burritos & Bowls
Burrito
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema
Cheesesteak Bowl
Flank Steak, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Queso and Pickled Jalapenos
Chicken and Rice Bowl
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, White Sauce and Pickled Red Onion
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Buffalo Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Pico, Crumbly Blue and Lime Crema
Veggie Bowl
Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Refried Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn Salsa, Lettuce and White Chili Aioli
Fajita Bowl
Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Blistered Tomatoes w/ Lettuce, Pico, Lime Crema and a Fried Tortilla
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Marinated Raw Ahi Tuna, Rice, Lettuce, Guac, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli
Tacos
Street Style Tacos
3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli
Street Taco Flight
One of Each Street Taco (5). No Substitutions
Dos Rios Chicken Tacos
Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos
Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Carne Asada, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Fried Avocado Tacos
Fried Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Lime Aioli, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Spicy Cauliflower Tacos
Cauliflower, Red Cabbage Slaw, Guac, Roasted Corn Salsa, Hot Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Fish Tacos
Tempera Batter, Red Cabbage Slaw, White Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Lobster Tacos
Coconut Butter Poached Lobster, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, Lime Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Shrimp Tacos
Tempura Batter, Avocado Ranch, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chip Aioli. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
Dos Rios Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crust, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Aioli.
Entrées
Chicken Enchiladas
Served w. Rice and Refried Beans
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Served w. Rice
Chili Rellenos
White Claw Tempura Battered Poblano Pepper, Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Corn and Chihuahua Cheese. Smothered with Chipotle Enchilada Sauce and White Chili Aioli Sauce. Served with Side of Summer Squash
Fajitas
Sizzling Onions, Peppers, and Blistered Tomatoes. W. Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto-Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla. With side of rice and refried beans
Salmon Al Pastor
Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Scallions, Cilantro. Served over rice
Garlic Mojo Habañero Shrimp
Marinated Shrimp, Sauteed Onion and Peppers, Served w. Rice, Roasted Corn Salsa, House Hot Sauce
Grilled Carne Asada
Marinated Grilled NY Strip Steak, Rice, Summer Squash, Served w. Chimichuri
Guac Burger
Beef, Guac, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli w. Waffle Fries
Queso Burger
Beef, Bacon, Pico, Side of Queso For Dipping w. Waffle Fries
Chubby Cuban
Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Dijon Mustard, w. Waffle Fries
Sides
Desserts
Specials
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
60 Court St., Binghamton, NY 13901