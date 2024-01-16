Dos Tacos 10610 Gaston Road Unit 130
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10610 Gaston Road, Unit 130, Katy, TX 77494
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy - 1721 Spring Green Blvd #700
No Reviews
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant
Russos New York Pizzeria And Italian kitchen
No Reviews
1708 SPRING GREEN BLVD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurant