Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Dos Urban Cantina
523 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.
Location
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant