Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Dos Urban Cantina

523 Reviews

$$

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE

Chicago, IL 60647

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647

