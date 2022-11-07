Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Roasted Veg Bowl

Online Exclusive

Dos Grilled Burrito

Dos Grilled Burrito

$14.00

A grilled burrito served in a flour tortilla with your Choice of Veg/Protein and Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Lettuce, Cheese & Cream. Served with a side of Onion & Cilantro and your Choice of Salsa. Cannot Be Made Gluten Free.

Specials

Tamales

Tamales

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00
Enchilada Lunch Plate

Enchilada Lunch Plate

$13.00

2 enchiladas with filled with the veg or protein of your choice and black beans. Topped with a guajillo sauce and finished with mixed greens, cotija cheese, crema and a side of Mexican Rice. Gluten Free.

Tacos

Roasted Veg Taco

Roasted Veg Taco

$5.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables tossed with salsa macha. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Adobo marinated chicken. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Slowly braised shredded pork served on corn tortillas with black beans, lime, and a side of onion & cilantro and salsa of your choice. Gluten Free

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.

Taco Bowls

Roasted Veg Bowl

Roasted Veg Bowl

$9.75

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables tossed with salsa macha. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.

Carnitas Bowl

$9.75

Slowly braised shredded pork served with black beans, Mexican rice, lime, and a side of onion & cilantro and salsa of your choice. Gluten Free

Barbacoa Taco Bowl

$9.75

Slowly braised and shredded beef brisket barbacoa. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$11.25

Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.

Taco Salads

Roasted Veg Taco Salad

Roasted Veg Taco Salad

$12.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables tossed with salsa macha. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.

Carne Asada Taco Salad

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$13.50

Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.

Carnitas Salad

Carnitas Salad

$12.00

Slowly braised shredded pork Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.

Extras & Sides

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

House-Made Guacamole served with corn tortilla chips. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Roasted Tomato Salsa with corn tortilla chips. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Side Chips

Side Chips

$2.00

House-made corn tortilla chips. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$2.00

Mexican rice & black beans. Vegan, Gluten Free.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$1.00

Mexican Rice. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Side Beans

Side Beans

$1.00
Side Red Salsa

Side Red Salsa

$0.75
Side Green Salsa

Side Green Salsa

$0.75
Side Fuego Salsa

Side Fuego Salsa

$0.75

Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.00
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Tecate

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dos Taqueria at Revival Food Hall serving: Tacos, Taco Bowls and Taco Salads.

Location

125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
Dos Taqueria image
Dos Taqueria image
Dos Taqueria image

