DosBros Café Downtown Hanover

review star

No reviews yet

141 Broadway Ste 220

Hanover, PA 17331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

COMBO #3
Chicharron Meal

COMBO MEALS

COMBO #1

COMBO #1

$11.25
COMBO #2

COMBO #2

$13.75
COMBO #3

COMBO #3

$12.50
COMBO #4

COMBO #4

$13.25

COMBO #5

$16.50

SANDWICHES

CUBANO

$13.75

TRIPLETA

$15.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$9.75

OH' DEAR MARGIE

$9.50

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.50

SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$6.75

CHICKEN CEASER

$8.25

CHIPS

CHIPS

$0.79

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.89

Unlimited Refills.

SODA BOTTLE

SODA BOTTLE

$1.98
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$1.98
Dasani Water Bottle

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.88
COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.89

APPITIZERS

EMPANDILLAS

Chicharron Meal

Chicharron Meal

$9.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER FRIES

$6.25

Tostones(5)

$3.25

Sweet Plantain (3)

$1.50

KIDS MEAL

CHICKEN TENDER MEAL

$5.50

SAUCE

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.05
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
A family owned business bringing authentic Puerto Rican food to our community.

141 Broadway Ste 220, Hanover, PA 17331

Directions

