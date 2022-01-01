DosBros Café Downtown Hanover
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A family owned business bringing authentic Puerto Rican food to our community.
Location
141 Broadway Ste 220, Hanover, PA 17331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Divino Pizzeria & Grille - 1 Center Square
No Reviews
1 Center Square Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurant